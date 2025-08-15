Filmmaker Kevin Smith will be the featured guest at a special one-night-only event, “An Evening with Kevin Smith,” to be held on Thursday, September 25 to kick off the latest edition of the El Paso Film Festival.

Now entering its eighth year, the festival celebrates independent and cross-cultural filmmaking, and has been named one of MovieMaker Magazine’s 50 Film Festivals Worth the Entry Fee two years in a row, as well as being recognized as one of our 2024 Coolest Film Festivals in the World.

Best known for the Clerks saga, as well as Chasing Amy, Dogma, and Jay and Silent Bob Strike

Back, Smith will promises to take attendees behind the scenes of his decades-long career in independent filmmaking.

“This will be my first official visit to El Paso, Texas — and I couldn’t be more excited,” said Smith. “I’m not just coming to talk about my career; I’m here to share what I’ve learned with the next generation of indie filmmakers. Festivals like this are where passion meets opportunity, and I’m honored to be part of it.”

The evening will include stories, audience questions, and Smith’s signature mix of humor and truth.



“We’re beyond thrilled to welcome Kevin Smith to El Paso,” said Andrea Calleros, executive director of the El Paso Film Festival. “By hosting voices like Kevin Smith, the festival aims to bridge generations of film lovers, celebrating the trailblazers of independent cinema while sparking inspiration in those creating the classics of tomorrow.”

Added Carlos F. Corral, artistic director of the El Paso Film Festival: “We founded this festival to spotlight bold voices in film. Kevin Smith represents everything we love about independent cinema—raw creativity, fearless storytelling, and building community through film. We’re honored to bring him to the El Paso stage.”

Smith joins past El Paso guests who have included Robert Rodriguez and his Troublemaker Studios co-founder Elizabeth Avellán, who said at the 2023 festival that El Paso’s rising film scene reminded her of that in Austin in the ’90s.

“I’ve been in this business 30 years — wow,” she said. “I will tell you what I see here that is common to what happened in Austin back in the late ’80s, early ’90s: You’re investing in yourselves and you’re investing in each other. This community has that ability, and it’s already doing it, and the people are wonderful.”

The latest edition of the film festival will run from Thursday September 25-Saturday September 27. Other events included a screening of The Toxic Avenger, with Troma Entertainment president Lloyd Kaufman in attendance. You can see the full festival schedule and get ticket information here.

Main image: Kevin Smith. Photo by Allan Amato, courtesy of the El Paso Film Festival.