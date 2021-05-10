Get ready for Kevin Hart to make you cry in Fatherhood.

Netflix released the trailer for the comedian’s latest movie on Monday, and it’s based on the true story of a single dad who must learn how to raise his daughter, Maddy, alone after the death of his beloved wife.

If that sounds like something only Hart could make funny, you might be right — but he also has some help from Lil Rel Howery (Bad Trip) and Anthony Carrigan (Barry) who play friends of his character, Matt.

“I’m a parent and I don’t know what the hell I’m doing,” Hart says in the trailer, which you can watch above. “I need help,” he adds, after making a joke about baby poop, of course.

Though the trailer starts off lighthearted, it soon takes a turn for the teary-eyed.

“If you could have only one parent, I wish you could have had your mom, ’cause she would have been better at it,” Hart whispers to his newborn daughter. “And Mommy was the best.”

We’re not crying, you’re crying.

Hart’s on-screen daughter is played by the adorable Melody Hurd, who also stars in Amazon Prime Video’s horror series Them, which premiered last month.

The true story behind Fatherhood comes from the bestselling book Two Kisses For Maddy: A Memoir of Loss and Love by Matt Logelin, who inspired Hart’s character in the movie.

As the real Matt Logelin told The Guardian, “I always thought I’d be a good parent alongside Liz,” he said. “Doing it alone had never occurred to me.”

His wife Liz Logelin (played by Deborah Ayorinde, who also plays Hurd’s on-screen mother in Them) was a successful Disney executive. She was just 30 years old when she died of a pulmonary embolism just a day after Maddy was born prematurely.

“All of a sudden it hit me,” Logelin told the Guardian. “She was going to die, today, here in this hospital. And she was never going to hold her baby.”

Watch their story unfold on screen in Fatherhood, premiering June 18 on Netflix.

Main Image: Kevin Hart and Melody Hurd in Fatherhood via Netflix.