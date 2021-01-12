Judas and the Black Messiah, the story of the FBI’s targeting of Black Panther leader Fred Hampton from director Shaka King and producer Ryan Coogler, has been added to the lineup of the Sundance Film Festival, where it will have its world premiere.

Daniel Kaluuya, best known for Get Out and Black Panther, delivers a virtuosic performance as Hampton, while LaKeith Stanfield plays the Judas of this story, a hustler forced to go undercover in the Panthers under the patronizing supervision of an FBI agent (Jesse Plemons).

The film, written by Will Berson and Shaka King, is produced by Coogler, King and Charles D. King, and also stars Dominique Fishback, Lil Rel Howery and Martin Sheen.

Judas and the Black Messiah will premiere on Monday, Feb. 1 at 6 p.m. Mountain Time on the digital platform, and will also play on “satellite screens” across the country (see below).

Sundance also announced that the documentary Captains of Zaatari from director and producer Ali El Arabi will premiere on Sunday, January 31 at 6 p.m. Mountain Time on the festival’s digital platform. The film follows two best friends trapped in Zaatari Refugee Camp in Jordan who dream of becoming professional football players. Their dream becomes a possibility when a sports academy scout visits the camp.

Here are the Judas and the Black Messiah Satellite Screens:

