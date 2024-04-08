Jonathan Majors avoided jail time at his sentencing Monday in his conviction for assault and harassment of his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari.

In a Manhattan courtroom, Judge Michael Gaffey sentenced Majors to one year in a domestic violence intervention program in Los Angeles, adding that “jail is not necessary” for the Creed III actor. He could have received up to a year behind bars. Gaffey also issued a protective order for Jabbari and stated that Majors will also be required to continue therapy.

If Majors violates the terms of his sentence, he could face up to 354 days in jail, Gaffey added. He also faces six months in jail if he does not finish the entirety of the intervention program.

Both Majors and Jabbari were present in court on Monday. According to Deadline, Jabbari read a victim impact statement that said: “He will do this again. This is a man who thinks he is above the law.” Majors did not make a statement in court.

Last week, Judge Gaffey also denied Majors’ defense team’s motion to overturn his assault and harassment convictions and have a new trial. Gaffey said there “was a reasonable view of the evidence to support that Defendant acted recklessly” toward Jabbari.

Majors’ lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, did not immediately respond to MovieMaker‘s request for comment Monday.

Jonathan Majors Was Convicted of Assault and Harassment Charges in December

February 16, 2023: Jonathan Majors attend the “Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania” screening in London, England. Shutterstock.

Known for independent films like The Last Black Man in San Francisco as well as for playing Kang the Conqueror in Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania film and the Disney+ series Loki, Majors had been expected to lead the MCU’s upcoming Avengers: The Kang Dynasty before he was arrested in March 2023 following the accusation of assault from Jabbari.

Disney decided not to move forward with Majors in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after the actor was found guilty in December of two misdemeanor domestic-violence charges of assault and harassment. The two-week trial also found Majors not guilty on two additional charges of intentional assault in the third degree and aggravated harassment in the second degree.

In December, Jabbari testified that an altercation occurred in March 2023 when she grabbed Majors’ phone out of his hand after she saw a text message from another woman that said, “Wish I were kissing you right now.”

She added that Majors first tried to pry her fingers away from the phone before twisting her hand and her arm, according to the New York Times. She then described feeling a “hard blow” from Majors across her head that she says caused bruising, swelling and pain. She also said Majors injured her finger.

In a statement to MovieMaker in December, Majors’ lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, said: “It is clear that the jury did not believe Grace Jabbari’s story of what happened in the SUV because they found that Mr. Majors did not intentionally cause any injuries to her. We are grateful for that.

“We are disappointed, however, that despite not believing Ms. Jabbari, the jury nevertheless found that Mr. Majors was somehow reckless while she was attacking him. Mr. Majors is grateful to God, his family, his friends, and his fans for their love and support during these harrowing eight months. Mr. Majors still has faith in the process and looks forward to fully clearing his name.”

Now, the future of Majors’ acting career uncertain. But before the conviction, he was on a path to success in Hollywood. In 2021, he was nominated for the primetime Emmy for Best Actor in a Drama Series for his role in Lovecraft Country. His other past roles have included The Harder They Fall, Devotion, and Da 5 Bloods.

Main Image: Jonathan Majors at the 2022 premiere for Devotion at the Regency Village Theatre. Picture: Paul Smith – Featureflash via Shutterstock