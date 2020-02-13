On the first page of the script, Todd and co-writer Scott Silver tell us that this gritty world is real. It’s a place that’s down—it smells, and the people in it are really harsh. So, the stakes for main character Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix), as they are for us, are real. Arthur lives in the same dehumanizing place as so many others, yet for some reason what affects most people affects Arthur more. Gotham oppresses Arthur as much as anything in the film, so defining this version of Gotham is what roots the story. This version of Gotham is also a version of Joker himself.

Mapping the villain’s journey

When you’re developing a film with many geographical areas, each realm has to look and feel distinct. We decided to map a new version of Gotham over current New York, based on the places Arthur passes through on his journey. Ironically, while wealth is concentrated and poverty on the rise, our declining present-day NYC society lacks the physical decay that was everywhere in the ’70s, so we had to look hard to find it. The story starts in Gotham Square, a Times Square-like area in the center of the city. Arthur journeys through various versions of mass transit, subways, elevated trains, and buses. He goes to the wealthy financial areas, seedy Coney Island areas, and then home to his own neighborhood.

We looked carefully in Brownsville and East New York, but eventually decided to center Arthur’s neighborhood in the South Bronx. The South Bronx has come a long way since the ’70s and thankfully is still a very textured, multi-ethnic world. It’s also, topographically, a kind of maze—very hilly with strange inter-building stairways and back alleys that offered unique possibilities for Arthur’s treks home. We toyed with the idea of setting him in the projects, but that felt too easy. We also liked the possibility that when his mother moved into their tenement apartment, it might have been nicer than it is when we meet them. Ultimately, we settled on an old, Deco, six-story, court-yarded building not too far from Yankee Stadium, and that became the epicenter of Arthur’s world.

