In a resurfaced interview on the Powerful Truth Angels podcast from January 30, actress Lola Glaudini accused Johnny Depp of verbally abusing her on the set of the 2001 film Blow. Now, representatives for Depp are responding.

In the podcast interview, The Sopranos and Criminals Minds actress says she was instructed by Blow director Ted Demme to “burst out laughing” during one of Depp’s scenes, which she says angered the Pirates of the Caribbean actor.

Here’s What Lola Glaudini Said About Blow Cast Mate Johnny Depp

“I hear the cue, and I go haha, I do a big laugh or whatever,” Glaudini said. “Johnny Depp, when they say cut, walks over to me, comes up to me, sticks his finger in my face, and he goes, ‘Who the f— do you think you are? Who the f— do you think you are? Shut the f— up. I’m out here, and I’m trying to f—ing say my lines and you’re f—ing pulling focus. You f—ing idiot. Oh, now, oh now it’s not so funny? Now you can shut up? Now you can f—ing shut the f— up? The quiet that you are right now, that’s how you f—ing stay.’”

“First day, on the set, I’ve never met him,” she added. “This was my first studio movie, I’ve just done indies until then. And I have the star who I have idolized, who I am so excited to work with, reamed me in my face. The only thing going through my head was, ‘Don’t cry, don’t cry, don’t cry.’”

Now, Depp’s reps are responding to the accusation.

Here’s How Johnny Depp’s Reps Responded to the Accusation

“Johnny always prioritizes good working relationships with cast and crew and this recounting differs greatly from the recollection of other members on set at the time,” a representative for Depp told MovieMaker on Wednesday.

Depp’s reps also provided a quote from Sam Sarkar, who worked in the sound department on Blow as well as Depp’s 2000 film Chocolat. Sarkar was also a producer on Depp’s 2015 film Mortdecai.

“I worked on that movie in the sound department. As a sound person, you’re constantly listening to what is going on on set, listening for noises, listening for chatter. In fact, specifically, I would listen to Johnny’s audio to check for interference, both during rehearsals and during the take. I never heard anything like that – and that would have been a remarkable event,” Sarkar said.

Glaudini said that despite being instructed by Demme to laugh, the director “did not come over and say anything” to Depp explaining what happened.

“When we wrapped, I was like a pariah. No one wanted to talk to me, because I am the bitch who he railed at,” she added.

Demme died in 2002 and could not verify Glaudini’s account of the situation.

Glaudini also says that Depp made a “non-apology apology” later in the day after she says he yelled at her.

“He said, ‘You know, so earlier I was really in my head and staying in my character, I’m doing this Boston accent, and it’s really f—ing with me. So I’m a little tense and stuff. So I just wanted to make sure we’re cool and everything?’” Glaudini said.

“I just looked at him, and I was like, ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about? Of course, what are you talking about? Totally cool.’ Because I was like… my dad said, ‘Don’t let them see you sweat.’ So that was that,” she said.

Set in the 1970s, the plot of Blow followed the true story of high school football player-turned drug trafficker George Jung, played by Depp. The movie was based on the 1993 book Blow: How a Small Town Boy Made $100 Million with the Medellín Cocaine Cartel and Lost It All by Bruce Porter. Glaudini played a character named Rada.

You can listen to Glaudini’s full Powerful Truth Angels podcast interview here.

Main Image: Johnny Depp in Blow (2001), New Line Cinema.