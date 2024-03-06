Johnny Depp’s comeback is forging ahead with the imminent release of his new movie, Jeanne du Barry. The historical drama will begin screening in more than 500 theaters across the country starting May 2 — but not through traditional big domestic studio channels.

Instead, the release is the result of a partnership between indie distributor Vertical and Fathom Events.

Depp’s career has been on the rebound since his feud with ex-wife Heard largely sidelined him for years. He lost a libel lawsuit in the United Kingdom in 2020 over an article in a British tabloid that called him a “wife-beater,” and lost the role of Gellart Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts franchise.

But his comeback gathered lots of steam after his victory over Heard in the 2022 Depp v. Heard defamation trial. Depp accused Heard of fabricating domestic abuse allegations against him in her viral 2018 Washington Post op-ed and argued that the op-ed damaged his career and that she was the one who abused him.

Heard was ordered to pay Depp $10.35 million after a jury found her liable for defaming Depp in the op-ed. At the same time, Depp was ordered to pay Heard $2 million in a countersuit. In December 2022, Depp and Heard announced that they had agreed to settle, and that she would pay him $1 million that he would donate to charity.

In August 2022, Depp announced that he would direct his Donnie Brasco co-star Al Pacino in the upcoming film Modi,about Italian painter and sculptor Amedeo Modigliani. The movie marks Depp’s first work as a director since 1997’s The Brave, in which Depp starred with Marlon Brando. Images released from the set of Modi in January showed a smiling Depp, 60, alongside the 83-year-old Pacino.

Even Pirates producer Jerry Bruckheimer said in December 2022 that he “would love to have him” in the franchise’s next movie.

But it appears that now the What’s Eating Gilbert Grape star is making his own luck in Hollywood with the indie release of Jeanne du Barry.

Johnny Depp’s Jeanne du Barry Arrives in Theaters in May

Based on the true story of French King Louis XV’s last official mistress, Jeanne Du Barry got a seven-minute standing ovation after its world premiere screening on the opening night of the Cannes Film Festival in May 2023.

The film was co-written, directed, and produced by the French filmmaker who goes by the mononym Maïwenn. She also stars opposite Depp as the titular Jeanne, a working-class woman who climbs the social ladder to escape her life as a peasant during the era of King Louis XV. Depp plays the king, who falls in love with Jeanne and begins an affair with her. Other cast includes French actors Benjamin Lavernhe, Pierre Richard, Melvil Poupaud, and Pascal Greggory.

“Jeanne du Barry was a sensation at last year’s Cannes Film Festival and we are thrilled to partner with Fathom Events for the nationwide theatrical release of Maïwenn’s stunning piece of cinematic art showcasing Johnny Depp’s return to the big screen. With Johnny’s huge appeal, we feel the Fathom/Vertical collaboration will allow moviegoers across the country the opportunity to experience the film which has already been a hit with audiences overseas,” said Vertical partner Peter Jarowey.

Teddy Lussi-Modeste and Nicolas Livecchi co-write alongisde Maïwenn, and Pascal Caucheteux and Grégoire Sorlat produce. Laurent Dailland is the cinematographer, with editing by Laure Gardette, production design by Angelo Zamparutti, costume design by Jürgen Doering, and Stephen Warbeck composing.

Fathom and Vertical have not yet announced specifics about which theaters will screen Jeanne du Barry will, but are pointing audiences who are awaiting more info here.

Main Image: Johnny Depp as King Louis XV in Jeanne du Barry courtesy of Vertical.