John Mulaney’s hilariously unnecessary explanation of the entire plot of Field of Dreams while announcing the Oscar winner for Best Achievement in Sound sent audiences into fits of laughter on Sunday — and now, there are calls for him to host next year’s Academy Awards in 2025.

The comedian was trending on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday morning, with much praise for his unexpected approach to announcing the category. Many are demanding him to replace this year’s four-time host Jimmy Kimmel (who was also very funny, unless you ask Donald Trump) next year.

“John Mulaney I am on my hands and knees begging you to host the Oscars,” one X user wrote, garnering 10,000 likes and over 800 retweets.

“The best part of the #Oscars was John Mulaney. Just have him host and do stand-up for the whole four hours,” wrote radio host Jason Rantz.

“John Mulaney explaining the entire plot to Field of Dreams instead of presenting his category at the Oscars lol. King,” one X user wrote.

“John Mulaney should have the opposite of those ASMR sleep stories where he wakes you up by loudly explaining 30 yo movies,” added another user.

Atlantic contributor Jemele Hill gave props to Kimmel while also supporting Mulaney as next year’s host.

“No disrespect to Jimmy Kimmel at all, but John Mulaney would be fantastic in that role, too. I don’t know if what he did was off the cuff or if it was scripted, but he’s got the chops to do it,” Hill wrote.

John Mulaney’s Field of Dreams Oscars Moment

In case you missed Mulaney’s viral moment, here’s what the Baby J comedian said.

“Now, the Oscar for Achievement in Sound. You know, for years movies didn’t have sound, and then they figured it out. Some people say that the silent era was the golden era of film. These people are difficult and insane,” Mulaney began.

Then he quoted classic lines from Jaws (1975) andWhen Harry Met Sally (1989) — oh, and this year’s Spider-Man spinoff Madame Web, which was the brunt of more than one joke on Sunday.

“Without sound, we wouldn’t have been able to hear such classic lines as, ‘You’re gonna need a bigger boat,’ ‘I’ll have what she’s having,’ and, ‘He was in the Amazon with my mother when she was researching spiders just before she died,'” Mulaney continued.

Then he moved on to Field of Dreams, the 1989 sports fantasy film directed by Phil Alden Robinson starring Kevin Costner as a farmer who follows the command of a mysterious voice in a cornfield telling him to build a baseball field.

“Or what about that moment in Field of Dreams when we hear, ‘If you build it, he will come,’ and then Costner does it, he builds a baseball field. Well, I guess he doesn’t build it, he mows down corn, and then there is a field, and then he’s like, ‘I’m gonna watch ghosts play baseball,’ and the bank is like, ‘You want to pay your mortgage?’ and he’s like, ‘Nah, I’m gonna watch ghosts play baseball.’ And then he finds James Earl Jones, who wrote The Boat Rocker, which I thought was a real book deep into my twenties. And he’s like, ‘People will come, Ray.’ He’s the only one with a financial plan,” Mulaney said.

“But what’s weird is Timothy Busfield pushes little Gaby Hoffman off the bleachers, and she falls down and she’s unconscious. Then Burt Lancaster is Moonlight Graham, and he comes up and he pats on the back a couple times, and he’s like, ‘Hot dog stuck in the throat,’ and then he can’t go back in the game. Because I guess there’s a rule in ghost baseball that if you leave the field at any point to become an elderly ghost and do the Heimlich maneuver, you can’t return to the field. I love Field of Dreams. That should win Best Picture, though they’ll probably go with one of this year’s. Here are the nominees for Achievement in Sound.”

The nominees for the category were The Creator, Maestro, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Zone of Interest, and Oppenheimer. The Oscar went to John Glazer’s Zone of Interest and was accepted by sound mixer Tarn Willers and sound designer Johnnie Burn. You can see the full list of last night’s winners here.

As for whether Mulaney will really get to host next year, it’s a little to soon to tell just yet. Reps for Mulaney, Kimmel, and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences did not immediately respond to MovieMaker‘s request for comment Monday.

But Kimmel did tell Variety last week that he hasn’t yet been asked to return as host for next year, and that it’s “not a presumption I would ever make.”

You can watch Mulaney’s full 2024 Oscars moment below.

Main Image: John Mulaney presents the award of Achievement in Sound at the 2024 Oscars. Photo Credit: ABC