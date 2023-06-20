If you want to look like Kendall Roy from Succession, all you need to do is dress head-to-toe in the Italian luxury brand Loro Piana.

And have a spare twenty grand laying around, of course. Don’t forget the tear stains.

Loro Piana supplied some of Kendall’s actual wardrobe on Succession, and just like Kendall himself, it’s known for the “stealth wealth” and “quiet luxury” trends that have become popular on social media.

Kendall Roy actor Jeremy Strong spoke about the “stealth wealth” phenomenon in an interview with GQ at an event it hosted alongside Loro Piana, which Strong also happens to deeply enjoy wearing in real life. It sells understated, frill-les, yet wildly expensive pieces made of luxurious materials like cashmere, merino wool, and linen.

A plain white t-shirt from Loro Piana costs $2,285, for example, while the brand’s overcoat that Kendall wore to Logan’s funeral costs $8,895.

Here’s What Jeremy Strong Loves About One of Kendall Roy’s Favorite Brands, Loro Piana

“Obviously I have an awareness of the brand that pre-exists Succession, but that really deepened my understanding of, and my appreciation for it,” Strong told GQ of Loro Piana.

“And for me, it really made a close-knit relationship to the brand. It was an important part of signaling something about the character, but in tandem with that, it’s a house that has a multi-generational obsession with the quest for excellence and uncompromising quality. There’s something about the story of their process, the alchemy of taking these raw fibers from the vicuña, and from merino sheep, and transforming them, transmuting them, into masterpieces that I’m really into.”

Thanks to his role as billionaire daddy’s boy Kendall, Strong has become of a style icon for the social media trend that the media mogul family represented so well on the recently-ended HBO drama.

So what does sporting head-to-toe Loro Piana say about Kendall Roy? That he wants to look like he’s not trying hard at all — while actually trying extremely hard.

“Kendall is a separate thing. For Kendall, Loro Piana represented a supreme, rarefied level of luxury and comfort and the sort of if-you-know-you-know thing, and that’s part of the story we were telling with the character,” Strong added. “For me, I just love that quality of obsessiveness and relentlessness and the unending search for an elusive perfection. Which for me is elusive. But for them is actually quite achieved.”

The stealth wealth and quiet luxury trend that Kendall and his siblings made famous on Succession hinges on unassuming clothes with no flashy logos or pops of color, but that cost so much, they give the wearer a sneaky sense of rich-person confidence a la Gwyneth Paltrow’s court-date attire.

So, in summation, the key to “stealth wealth” is simple — aim to look just slightly more polished than any other business person on the street, but pay 10 times as much for your outfit.

Main Image: Jeremy Strong as Kendall Roy in Succession Season 4. Photograph by Macall B. Polay/HBO