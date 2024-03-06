James Gunn’s Superman movie has begun filming in Norway, where scenes of the frosty Fortress of Solitude are being filmed.

David Corenswet stars as Superman in the upcoming DC Studios movie alongside Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

James Gunn’s Superman to Feature Fortress of Solitude Scenes

“We have filmed the first scenes [in Svalbard], which show Superman fleeing to the Fortress of Solitude,” Gunn told Norwegian-language news outlet Svalbardposten (via Deadline). “We wanted a place that was beautiful and felt like being in the middle of the Arctic, so we looked at several places in the world. But there were many things that sold Svalbard for us over the other places.”

Gunn added that the nature of Norway lent itself to the icy backdrop that the Fortress of Solitude requires, and also said there are plans to film in Ohio later on.

“First, there is the natural beauty. But there’s also the fact that you’ll find a varied landscape here that you won’t find anywhere else. Nature gives a special feeling,” he said.

Filming took place in Svalbard — an archipelego between mainland Norway and the North Pole — between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Gunn told Svalbardposten. He said he didn’t mind the onlookers who came to get a peek at the set.

“We have had some who have been curious, yes, who have stood and watched. But that’s perfectly fine. And that’s a big difference. Because being interested in just watching is something completely different than when you have people trying to sneak into the set to take pictures that they can make money from by selling online,” Gunn said.

The Fortress of Solitude is a location that appears in the original DC comic books. Typically depicted as a frozen, icy stronghold, it’s where Clark Kent first found out who he really is. It’s also sometimes used as his headquarters or a place for him to be alone. It’s seen in Richard Lester’s 1980 sequel Superman II, when Christopher Reeves’ Man of Steel takes Lois Lane there after telling her that he’s more than just just Clark Kent. It’s also where he fights General Zod (Terence Stamp).

Corenswet also teased the frosty nature of the upcoming film last week when he posted a picture of the logo on his iconic suit dusted with snow on Instagram.

Gunn commented on the post with a cheeky remark: “I didn’t know if I should post this photo from my iPhone or the video [of] you rolling around in the snow in your swim trunks to celebrate the start of shooting,”

Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Brosnahan commented, “Wow, finally got that follow… Happy bday Supes!”, likely in reference to the Man of Steel’s fictional birthday on Feb. 29.

James Gunn’s Superman is set to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025. Other cast that have been announced so far include María Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer, Isabel Mercedp as Hawkgirl, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as the Green Lantern, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, according to The Hollywood Reporter, which also recently reported that Wendell Piece (The Wire) will play Perry White.

Gunn, who helms DC Studios alongside Peter Safran, has said that the new Superman film — retitled to just Superman instead of Superman: Legacy — will not be an origin story for the character. Responding to a fan’s comment on his Bluesky social media account, Gunn wrote, “I think we’ve seen his origin story enough in film at this time!”

Main Image: James Gunn in 2021 via Shutterstock