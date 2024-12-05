Many on X, formerly Twitter, are making the same very complimentary joking about a “person of interest” in the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson: He looks a lot like Jake Gyllenhaal.

To be clear: Absolutely no one is suggested the person of interest is Jake Gyllenhaal. It’s just a case of gallows humor gone viral.

Many X users made the observation after the NYPD released images of the man with a big smile. He has, yes, the same general head shape and strong jawline as the actor known for such stellar films as Donnie Darko, Nightcrawler and Brokeback Mountain.

“Below are photos of a person of interest wanted for questioning regarding the Midtown Manhattan homicide on Dec. 4,” the NYPD posted Thursday. “This does not appear to be a random act of violence; all indications are that it was a premediated [sic], targeted attack.

“The full investigative efforts of the NYPD are continuing, and we are asking for the public’s help—if you have any information about this case, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). There is a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.”

Soon, Jake Gyllenhaal’s name started trending.

“I’m not saying this in the ‘romanticize the killer’ way, but I am simply observing… That he kinda looks like Jake Gyllenhaal,” said one X user.

Here are more X jokes about the shooter’s apparent Gyllenhaal resemblance:

