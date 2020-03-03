Is Woody Allen guilty? In the eyes of the criminal justice system, no. Dylan Farrow and her mother, Mia Farrow, accused Allen of sexually assaulting Dylan Farrow in 1992, but an investigation at the time did not lead to any criminal charges against Allen.

But a judge did deny Allen custody of Dylan Farrow in 1993, citing concerns about the accusations. And Woody Allen is guilty enough, in the court of public opinion, that news Monday of his upcoming memoir, Apropos of Nothing, drew immediate criticism. The same disgust has cost Allen an Amazon deal and made it harder for him to get his films released.

Allen’s critics, of course, say those inconveniences are nothing compared to the suffering of sexual abuse victims.

Many people are confused about the accusations against Woody Allen. They think, wrongly, that his wife of 23 years, Soon-Yi Previn, is his adopted daughter. (She is not. She is the adopted daughter of his ex-girlfrend, Mia Farrow.)

Dylan Farrow, however, is Woody Allen’s daughter. Farrow adopted her in July 1985, and Allen adopted her six years later, in 1991. The troubles began soon after.

As news of the memoir renews the attention around Woody Allen, Soon-Yi Previn, and Mia and Dylan Farrow, we hope the timeline below will help you sort out the details of the situation and draw your own conclusions. We’re providing links to the original sources throughout.

February 1992: Mia Farrow found nude photos of Soon-Yi Previn in Allen’s home. He confessed to an affair with Previn, who says she was 21 at the time. (There is some confusion about her age because of the adoption.) Allen was 56. Previn later told New York Magazine that she “regrets” that her mother found the pictures — “I think it would have been horrible for her.” But she said of herself and Allen, “You know, we were both consenting adults.”

August 5, 1992: Mia Farrow said Dylan Farrow told her that Allen touched her inappropriately in an attic-like area of their Connecticut house, said to remain still, and touched her “private part.” The child said he promised to take her to Paris and let her be in a movie, according to a November 1992 Vanity Fair article.

Dylan Farrow said in an open letter in February 2014: “When I was seven years old, Woody Allen took me by the hand and led me into a dim, closet-like attic on the second floor of our house. He told me to lay on my stomach and play with my brother’s electric train set. Then he sexually assaulted me. He talked to me while he did it, whispering that I was a good girl, that this was our secret, promising that we’d go to Paris and I’d be a star in his movies. I remember staring at that toy train, focusing on it as it traveled in its circle around the attic. To this day, I find it difficult to look at toy trains.”

Dylan Farrow also said Allen had a pattern of inappropriate behavior before the alleged assault: “I didn’t like how often he would take me away from my mom, siblings and friends to be alone with him. I didn’t like it when he would stick his thumb in my mouth. I didn’t like it when I had to get in bed with him under the sheets when he was in his underwear. I didn’t like it when he would place his head in my naked lap and breathe in and breathe out.”

The date when Dylan and Mia Farrow said the sexual assault occurred is notable: Vanity Fair reported that Allen and Mia Farrow had planned to sign a child-support-and-custody agreement on Aug. 6, the day after the alleged assault. The agreement would have given Mia Farrow $6,000 a month for the support of Satchel, their biological child, and their son, 15-year-old Moses. Allen and Farrow had adopted Moses as well as Dylan.

Satchel later changed his name to Ronan, and many, including Allen, have speculated that Frank Sinatra could be Ronan Farrow’s biological father.

Aug. 13, 1992: When they learned of the accusation, Allen’s lawyers pre-emptively filed a custody suit against Farrow, accusing her of being an unfit mother.

Aug. 30, 1992: Soon-Yi Previn tells Newsweek: “I’m not a retarded little underage flower who was raped, molested and spoiled by some evil stepfather—not by a long shot. I’m a psychology major at college who fell for a man who happens to be the ex-boyfriend of Mia. I admit it’s offbeat, but let’s not get hysterical. The tragedy here is that, because of Mia’s vindictiveness, the children must suffer. I will always have a feeling of love for her because of the opportunities she gave me, but it’s hard to forgive much that followed.”

August 1992-1993: Connecticut police and prosecutors investigated the abuse claims against Allen. Vanity Fair said Dylan Farrow was prepared at the time to take the stand and testify against Allen.

Nov. 22, 1992: Allen gave his side on “60 Minutes,” saying in the interview:

“A gigantic industry has been built on a total non-event, and when I say total non-event, I mean total non-event. It wasn’t — it wasn’t as if, you know, I tickled my daughter or something and much has been exaggerated. I’m saying nothing at all … I’m 57. Isn’t it illogical that I’m going to, at the height of a very bitter, acrimonious custody fight, drive up to Connecticut where nobody likes me in a house — I’m in a house full of enemies. I mean, Mia was so enraged at me and she had gotten all the kids to be angry at me, that I’m going to drive up there, and suddenly, on visitation, pick this moment in my life to become a child molester?”

May 1993: During the custody fight, a doctor who led the investigation and interviewed Dylan Farrow nine times said he had doubts about her accusations. Dr. John M. Leventhal said she has changed key details, like whether Allen touched her vagina, and said her accounts had a “rehearsed quality.”

“We had two hypotheses: one, that these were statements that were made by an emotionally disturbed child and then became fixed in her mind,” says Leventhal, according to the New York Times. “And the other hypothesis was that she was coached or influenced by her mother. We did not come to a firm conclusion. We think that it was probably a combination.”

June 1993: A Manhattan judge ruled that Mia Farrow should receive custody of the children, and said he was not convinced “that the evidence proves conclusively that there was no sexual abuse.” The judge also said psychotherapists who interviewed Dylan Farrow had their judgement “colored by their loyalty to Mr. Allen,” according to the Times.

The judge also said Allen’s relationship with Previn was bad for her and her adoptive siblings: “Having isolated Soon-Yi from her family, he left her with no visible support system,” Justice Elliott Wilk said of Allen.

September 1993: Connecticut state’s attorney Frank S. Maco announced that while he found “probable cause” to prosecute Allen, he was dropping the case because Dylan was too “fragile” to deal with a trial. Mia Farrow agreed with the decision, he said.

Maco told People that Dylan was “traumatized to the extent that I did not have a confident witness to testify in any court setting, whether that’s a closed courtroom or an open courtroom.”

Allen later called Maco “cowardly, dishonest and irresponsible” for saying he had “probable cause” without releasing his evidence.

Dec. 24, 1997: Allen and Previn married. (They remain together today.)

Feb. 1, 2014: Dylan Farrow spoke out on the blog of New York Times’ columnist Nicholas Kristof. (It is excerpted above.) The account was strikingly consistent with the one in Vanity Fair more than two decades earlier, including the details about the attic-like space and the promise of a trip to Paris.

Meanwhile, Maco, the now-retired prosecutor, told The Associated Press that the statute of limitations to bring any charges had run out.

Feb. 5, 2014: Moses Farrow, who was adopted by Allen and Farrow, says that his other coached Dylan Farrow when she was a child: “My mother drummed it into me to hate my father for tearing apart the family and sexually molesting my sister,” Moses, then 36, told People. “And I hated him for her for years. I see now that this was a vengeful way to pay him back for falling in love with Soon-Yi.”

He adds: “I don t know if my sister really believes she was molested or is trying to please her mother. Pleasing my mother was very powerful motivation because to be on her wrong side was horrible.”

Feb. 7, 2014: Allen again denied the accusations, saying the “attic” account was clearly drawn from the 1970 Dory Previn song “With My Daddy in the Attic,” the lyrics of which appear to be about incest.

He noted that Mia Farrow was likely familiar with Dory Previn’s work: “It was on the same record as the song Dory Previn had written about Mia’s betraying their friendship by insidiously stealing her husband, André, ‘Beware of Young Girls,’” he wrote.

May 11, 2016: Ronan Farrow wrote about the accusations in a column titled, “My Father, Woody Allen, and the Danger of Questions Unasked.”

Oct. 10, 2017: Ronan Farrow reported on sexual misconduct against Harvey Weinstein for the New Yorker, days after another explosive Weinstein story in the New York Times. The Weinstein reports helped launch the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements, which drew new attention to the accusations against his father.

Jan. 18, 2018: Dylan Farrow spoke out to CBS News and shared largely the same account she shared in 2014.

Allen responded: “Dylan’s older brother Moses has said that he witnessed their mother … relentlessly coaching Dylan, trying to drum into her that her father was a dangerous sexual predator. It seems to have worked — and, sadly, I’m sure Dylan truly believes what she says.”

Dylan Farrow told CBS: “What I don’t understand is, how is this crazy story of me being brainwashed and coached more believable than what I’m saying about being sexually assaulted by my father?”

Jan. 29, 2018: Though of Allen’s past collaborators have distance themselves from him, his Annie Hall co-star, Diane Keaton, stood by him.

“Woody Allen is my friend and I continue to believe him,” she tweeted. “It might be of interest to take a look at the ’60 Minutes’ interview from 1992 and see what you think.”

Timothee Chalamet, Greta Gerwig, Rachel Brosnahan, Rebecca Hall, and Mira Sorvino are among those who have expressed regret about working with Allen.

Sept. 16, 2018: Soon-Yi Previn gave her side in a New York Magazine story.

“What’s happened to Woody is so upsetting, so unjust. [Mia] has taken advantage of the #MeToo movement and paraded Dylan as a victim. And a whole new generation is hearing about it when they shouldn’t,” she said.

Dylan Farrow responds on Twitter: “Woody Allen molested me when I was seven years old, part of a documented pattern of inappropriate, abusive touching that led a judge to say there was no evidence I was coached and that it was unsafe for me to be in Woody Allen’s presence.”

She also took issue with the fact that the author of the New York Magazine interview with Previn described herself as “friends with Allen for over four decades.”

Feb. 7, 2019: Allen sues Amazon for $68 million, saying the company abandoned a four-film deal with him because of “a 25-year-old, baseless allegation.”

Nov. 9, 2019: Allen and Amazon settle. No terms are disclosed.

March 2, 2020: Grand Central Publishing, a division of Hachette Book Group, announces that it will publish a Woody Allen memoir, Apropos of Nothing, on April 7.

“The book is a comprehensive account of his life, both personal and professional, and describes his work in films, theater, television, nightclubs, and print,” Grand Central Publishing said in a statement. “Allen also writes of his relationships with family, friends, and the loves of his life.”

Dylan Farrow castigated the publisher, which also published Ronan Farrow’s Me Too book Catch and Kill.

“Hachette’s publishing of Woody Allen’s memoir is deeply upsetting to me personally and an utter betrayal of my brother whose brave reporting, capitalized on by Hachette, gave voice to numerous survivors of sexual abuse by powerful men,” she said in a statement on Twitter. “For the record, I was never contacted by any fact-checkers to verify the information in this ‘memoir,’ demonstrating an egregious abdication of Hachette’s most basic responsibility. On the other hand, my story has undergone endless scrutiny and has never been published without extensive fact-checking. This provides yet another example of the profound privilege that power, money and notoriety affords. Hachette’s complicity in this should be called out for what it is and they should have to answer for it.”