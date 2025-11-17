Here’s our list of inspiring movies that aren’t fake and annoying about it.

But first, what do we mean by fake and annoying? We mean those movies that are cloying and condescending to their subjects and to you, and try to raid your wallet while warming your heart. William Goldman, who wrote two of the movies on our list, used to call bogus, touchy-feely movies “Hollywood horses—.” None of that kind of thing is on our list.

Also, some of these films are based on true stories and some aren’t. The point is that the movies feel authentic.

So without further ado, here are 12 uplifting movies that aren’t annoying and fake.

Dunkirk (2017)

Credit: Warner Bros.

One key to an effective uplifting movie is not overstating things, and no movie is better than Dunkirk at understatement. Christopher Nolan’s World War II film shows us how British and Allied troops lived to fight another day against a seemingly unstoppable evil. No one comes out and says it, but if they’d failed, the Nazis might have won World War II.

The Dunkirk evacuation required the courage and sacrifice of not just the fighting men on air, land and sea, but also the bravery of ordinary civilians who took extraordinary measures with no fuss. The subject matter makes you expect a heavy, laborious story, but Nolan’s ticking-clock, brilliantly conceived storytelling makes Dunkirk fly by.

How true is Dunkirk? Very true. One reason it’s one of our favorite uplifting movies is that follows actual events.

Glory (1989)

Credit: Tri-Star Pictures

The story of an all-black Union Army regiment in the Civil War is best-known for Denzel Washington’s Oscar winning performance, and it’s the rare sweeping historic film that also pays close attention to character turns and quiet moments.

As far back as 1990, critics including Roger Ebert lamented that it’s told from a white POV — that of Col. Robert Gould Shaw (Matthew Broderick). But we may not have a Glory if not for screenwriter Kevin Jarre relying so heavily on Gould’s actual letters to his mother, which frame and personalize the story. And James Horner’s Glory score may be the best in any movie.

The heavily researched Glory uses some composite characters, but follows key events quite closely. It’s prominent on our list of 12 ‘Based on a True Story’ Movies That Are Actually Pretty True.

All the President’s Men (1976)

Credit: Warner Bros.

Yes, there was a time when cold, hard, carefully reported information could change the world.

No one does sentiment-free uplift like screenwriter William Goldman, who wins over any cynics by treating the story of Woodward and Bernstein vs. Nixon like a gritty procedural. It’s the reporters against the president, but also against an overwhelming deluge of misinformation and lies. The reporters win. No, seriously: It’s a true story.

The events in All the President’s Men are true, but William Goldman made up a few things — like the famous phrase “Follow the money.”

The Princess Bride (1987)

Credit: 20th Century Fox

Another William Goldman masterpiece.

It’s ostensibly a movie about the power of love, but most movies that say love conquers all are unwatchable, and The Princess Bride is almost impossible not to watch. Its genius is its oddly cozy relationship with despair. Every dark twist is more hilariously bleak than the last, and yet everyone keeps their dry wit. Our imperfect heroes assume everything will go terribly, and swashbuckle through the insanity. Does love conquer all? Or a sense of humor?

Nothing in The Princess Bride really happened, as far as we know. But it’s outlook on life is very accurate, and it’s one of the most reliably inspiring movies.

A League of Their Own (1992)

Credit: Columbia Pictures

Penny Marshall’s comedy-drama tells the story of female ballplayers proving themselves again and again in the real-life All-American Girls Professional Baseball League.

It’s jaded humor keeps the story moving, stars Geena Davis, Lori Petty and Madonna are deeply empathetic, and Tom Hanks does one of his best grumpy-guy roles. Like he reminded us recently, there’s no crying in baseball.

Crying is allowable only on planes, while watching Queen of Katwe. More on that soon.

Malcolm X (1992)

Credit: Warner Bros.

Spike Lee’s biopic is about growth.

Malcolm Little becomes Malcolm X and finally El-Hajj Malik El-Shabazz, a man who melds his righteous calls for justice with a righteous commitment to unity.

But Malcolm X doesn’t sugarcoat any of the pain or struggle along the way, or offer any easy comfort to those who prop up the injustice Malcolm X (Denzel Washington, above) tried to dismantle. It’s one of the most inspirational movies because it’s so universal, and yet so uncompromising. And the “I am Malcolm X!” ending is breathtaking.

Malcolm X hews closely to The Autobiography of Malcolm X, by Malcolm X and Alex Haley.

Slumdog Millionaire (2008)

Credit: Warner Bros.

One secret of an uplifting movie is not to downplay or sentimentalize the characters’ struggles. Danny Boyle’s quick-paced drama, based on the novel Q&A by Vikas Swarup and starring Dev Patel and Freida Pinto, strikes a perfect balance between realism and wish-fulfillment fantasy.

Slumdog Millionaire is based on the novel Q&A, by Vikas Swarup.

Warrior (2012)

Credit: Lionsgate

Director Gavin O’Connor, also responsible for the Ben Affleck film The Way Back, is the master of inspirational sports movies. Many people would sub in his film Miracle instead of this one, and we’re fine with that. But lots of people have rightly praised Miracle, while we think Warrior is badly underrated. And the execution should be inspirational to any storyteller.

What sounds like a questionable premise — two estranged brothers meet in the ring — is completely engrossing movie because of the nuance and commitment of everyone involved, including O’Connor and actors Tom Hardy, Joel Edgerton, Jennifer Morrison and Frank Grillo. Nick Nolte got a well-deserved Oscar nomination.

Warrior is a made-up story, but it’s a very good made-up story — a truly uplifting movie that will make you want to go run through a wall.

Wild (2014)

Credit: Fox Searchlight Pictures

Wild is a no-sugarcoating adaptation of Cheryl Strayd’s true, gutsy memoir about trying to rebuild her life after the death of her mother, the collapse of her marriage, and an addiction to heroin.

The film details how Strayed (played by Reese Witherspoon) hiked 1,100 miles, alone, to prove that she could and find out who she really was.

It’s an unsentimental, brutally honest, totally inspirational story about getting sober even when everything seems hopeless.

Creed (2015)

Credit: MGM

Ryan Coogler’s first film in the update of the Rocky franchise made us fall in love with Rocky Balboa all over again, but Sylvester Stallone’s torch-passing to Michael B. Jordan had just the right mix of stoicism and sentiment. It also has the best training sequence of any Rocky-related film.

The low-key moral of most inspirational movies is that you don’t win during the fight — you win during the training for the fight. Just grit your teeth and do the work.

Adonis Creed is too cool to be a real person, sadly. But Creed still makes our list of inspiring movies. We also like the sequels.

Queen of Katwe (2016)

Credit: Walt Disney Pictures

Not a lot of people have seen this chess drama — we only saw it on a plane — but it may be the best movie Disney has ever released. Mira Nair looks unflinchingly at the dangers to a young girl growing up with every imaginable disadvantage in an Ugandan slum. And yet, in a fair contest, she’s an absolute force.

The true story of Phiona Mutesi includes excellent performances by David Oyelowo, Lupita Nyong’o, and Madina Nalwanga.

We aren’t too proud to tell you that we cried a bit on that plane.

Hidden Figures (2016)

Credit: 20th Century Fox

Hidden Figures has a surprisingly light touch as it vividly and entertainingly details how Black female mathematicians overcame discrimination to help NASA win the space race. (Did you think we’d include four separate movies about sports (chess counts!) and not one about scientists?)

Hidden Figures is based on real events — which makes it an even more uplifting movie.

If you liked this list of inspiring movies, you might also like this list of 12 Old Movies of the 1960s That Are Still a Pleasure to Watch.

And we invite you to follow us for similar stories.

Main image: Freida Pinto in Slumdog Millionaire.