The immersive entertainment studio that brought you Marshall From Detroit featuring Eminem, a tour of the White House with the Obamas in The People’s House, and the Emmy-winning series Space Explorers is introducing a new 8-episode series called Inside Felix & Paul Studios.

The series offers viewers an inside look at the Studio’s creative and technological labs, featuring co-founders Félix Lajeunesse, Paul Raphaël and and Stéphane Rituit explaining their creative process and passion for capturing previously inaccessible experiences.

How to Watch Inside Felix & Paul Studios

Told in 180-degree stereoscopic video, which offers viewers a sense of depth and three-dimensional space, the first two episodes of Inside Felix & Paul Studios are now available to stream on Meta Quest and YouTube. You can watch the trailer for the series here.

Presented by Canon and shot using Canon’s RF5.2mm F2.8 L Dual Fisheye lens and the EOS R5 C camera, Inside Felix & Paul Studios is all about the creativity and innovation that has led the Studio on its decade-long journey into immersive storytelling. The series unveils the secrets behind their best-known productions and the Studio’s current goal to capture the future of space exploration.

The first episode, Exploring Beyond the Frame, introduces co-founders Lajeunesse and Raphaël. Featuring intimate interviews and footage of them during creative sessions, they explain what drew them to virtual reality as an immersive storytelling form. They also discuss creative milestones, like filming in outer space, and how their guiding light throughout all of their projects has been the idea of providing viewers with a sense of presence. Because of their fascination with the history of space flight, their current focus is capturing the Artemis missions. You can watch the trailer for the first episode here.

The second episode, Capturing Lift Off: Artemis I, covers the Studio’ livestream of the Artemis I launch to VR headsets, domes, and planetariums in up to 8K resolution. Inspired by the global broadcast of Apollo 11, their goal is to create an even more immersive experience for future space missions. This episode also features behind-the-scenes footage from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. You can watch the trailer for the second episode here.

Felix & Paul Studios is also known for making the first-ever VR film, Strangers With Patrick Watson, which gives viewers an intimate look inside the musician’s Montreal studio.

A Word From the Founders

“Inside Felix & Paul Studios is an intimate journey into the heart of what makes our studio tick. We are excited to take viewers on this immersive trip, showcasing the blend of artistry and innovation that has propelled our presence-based approach to storytelling for the last decade,” Lajeunesse said.

“We’ve had an incredible decade of pushing boundaries in immersive entertainment. With Inside Felix & Paul Studios we’re thrilled to give unprecedented access to our creative and technological labs and shine a light on the incredible people working behind-the-scenes,” Raphaël added.

Inside Felix and Paul Studios was written, directed and edited by Karina Bertin and Ashley Duong. It was produced by Katarina Soukup and executive produced by Stéphane Rituit. Martin Gros and Daniele Tomelleri were the directors of photography, with original music by Jean-Olivier Bégin. Lajeunesse and Raphaël served as creative producers.

Following the premiere of the first two episodes on Nov. 14, the next four episodes of Inside Felix & Paul Studios will be released weekly between Nov. 22 and Dec. 13, with the final two episodes coming in 2024.

Main Image: A still from Inside Felix & Paul Studios courtesy of Felix & Paul Studios