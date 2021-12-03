How The Rescue Accessed the Real Thai Cave Rescue Footage (Video)

Free Solo filmmakers Chai Vasrahelyi and Jimmy Chin gathered a stunning amount of real footage for their new documentary The Rescue, the story of the 2018 Thai cave rescue in which twelve boys and their soccer coach were saved from the flooded Tham Luang cave in northern Thailand. In the latest Factual America podcast, Vasrahelyi explains how she accessed some of the most remarkable previously unseen footage.

Though The Rescue relies in part on re-enactments and digital simulations, it also includes video that the directors didn’t realize existed until relatively late in the filmmaking process.

“There was a rumor that the Thai Navy SEALs had filmed within the cave,” Vasrahelyi tells Factual America host Matthew Sherwood. “And it’s actually an extraordinary story, because the admiral of the Thai Navy SEALs is married to a journalist. And so, the admiral’s wife was the only person in the world who could probably convince someone… to film inside the cave. Everyone listened, you know.”

Vasrahelyi says the filmmakers “tried negotiating for this footage for two years” and that it was important to her goal of getting “as close to the children as possible” to tell the full story.

She finally secured the Thai cave rescue footage with a trip to Thailand, mid-pandemic.

“After I got my second vaccine, and finally made it to Thailand, they agreed to collaborate. And she came to New York, and we were expecting maybe an hour of footage, and it turned out to be 87 hours,” Vasrahelyi explains.

Vasrahelyi and Chin, partners in filmmaking and life, gained widespread acclaim for Free Solo, their Oscar-winning documentary about climber Alex Honnold. The Rescue is also a story of incredible physical peril, though the heroes in the new film put themselves at incredible risk not by choice, but out of a desperate need to save trapped children. Hundreds if not thousands of people were involved, adding to the complexity of the story.

There was also considerable competition to tell the story well — multiple feature and documentary projects emerged almost immediately around the Thai cave rescue.

The Rescue, produced by National Geographic Documentary Films, was theatrically release in the U.S. on Oct. 8 and in the UK on Oct 29.

