I remember when IT was released, there wasn’t much to see in the trailers of the movie. However, when I watched the movie in IMAX, I was knocked off my feet. There was so much gore and tension in the movie that I was actually glad I dragged myself to the cinema to watch the movie.

I often find myself streaming the movie whenever I feel like I need a good scare. Lucky for me, I use an Xfinity Internet connection to stream movies, as there isn’t any buffering and the picture quality is always top-notch. If you need internet for streaming movies and other online activities, I suggest you use Xfinity Internet since it is among the best services out there. Better yet, you can look into Xfinity Internet offers to get a high-speed internet connection at a price that can help you save some scratch.

Coming back to IT, the following are some things that stood out to me when I watched the movie for the first time, and even today, I find these details quite amazing:

The Movie is Centered on Kids

One of the creepiest things about the movie is that it is centered on kids. There is a series of missing kids, and no one ever finds out what happened to them until, of course, the Losers Club starts working on it.

Not only does the movie focus on kids as the victims, but it also shows a group of kids who take the responsibility of investigating the case and taking down Pennywise. The attention to detail in adults not realizing about the missing kids is so eerie, it makes the hair on your skin curl up.

Pennywise Is an Absolute Nightmare Fuel

The main antagonist in the movie is a clown called Pennywise.

Pennywise has a knack for not only kidnapping kids but also devouring them, which sounds sickening and horrifying to the core. Bill Skarsgard did a great job playing the role of Pennywise; it was like watching Anthony Perkins take on the role of Norman Bates, who also played the character to perfection.

In every scene that Pennywise appeared, there was a certain silence and tension in the cinema, and even when I stream the movie at home, the air feels tense and heavy. I believe that is a great effect that a movie has on the viewer, which is one of the many reasons why IT will always stand out for me.

This is One of Stephen King’s Best Works

Another reason why I love IT is that it is among Stephen King’s (the king of horror) best works.

IT definitely goes head-to-head with Doctor Sleep, the direct sequel of The Shining, but I still feel like IT is way ahead. The book had a lot more detail, but I think both of the IT movies did great justice to the book.

Although they did keep some details out but I think that was for the better (towards the end, of course). Either way, both the book and the movies are phenomenal, and I don’t think I can ever get over how amazing the movie was.

The Entire Cast Outdid Themselves

Really, what can you expect from a group of child actors? The answer, a lot. The entire cast gave a brilliant performance, including Jaeden Martell, Jack Dylan Grazer, Finn Wolfhard, and Sophia Lillis (among everyone else, for sure). I was amazed by their performance throughout.

In fact, I believe that the actor who outperformed everyone was Jackson Robert Scott, playing the role of Georgie at the age of 8. Everyone who saw the movie was captivated by Jackson’s performance as he showcased every emotion with the greatest of acting. Pairing him up with Jaeden Martell as brothers was a great decision. The movie wouldn’t have been the same without either of them.

It Was Graphically Frightening

The director and the whole crew did not hold back at all when they were making this movie; it was quite evident in every small detail. In fact, the trailers hinted at no gore in the movie, which was a bit misleading, but in a very creative way.

That is because when I watched it in the cinema and the scene with Georgie and the storm drain came up, my jaw absolutely DROPPED to the floor. So did everyone else’s, because no one was expecting it at all. This is another reason why IT will always be an iconic movie (especially when you watch it for the first time) because you have no idea what you’ve signed up for. The best part is, the gore goes on for the entirety of the movie, so I would say that the movie isn’t for the faint-hearted.

These are some compelling reasons why I believe IT is a very iconic horror movie and why it has a special place in my heart. If you haven’t watched it yet, I highly recommend watching it. You’re in for a chilling and finger-gritting experience!