The 32nd Heartland International Film Festival has announced its 2023 winners list, including $20,000 Narrative Feature Grand Prize winner Simón from director Diego Vicentini, and $20,000 Documentary Feature Grand Prize winner We Dare to Dream directed by Waad al-Kateab.

The 11-day festival took place from Oct. 5-15 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Heartland International Film Festival Winners

Hard Miles, directed by R.J. Daniel Hanna, won the $5,000 Jimmy Stewart Legacy Award, which goes to one film in the HIFF lineup that best demonstrates the triumph of the human spirit through determination and the defiance of odds, humble vulnerability, and courage in the face of adversity.

Stranger Things and Hard Miles star Matthew Modine was honored with the Pioneering Spirit Award, which honors someone who embody Heartland Film’s mission: those whose work has inspired conversation, ignited imagination, and shifted perspectives.

Heartland International Film Festival 2023

This year’s Pioneering Spirit: Rising Star Award, which is given to young and up-and-coming talent, went to Dominic Sessa, who stars opposite Paul Giamatti in the festival’s closing night film, The Holdovers, directed by Alexander Payne.

The inaugural Spirit of Heartland Film Award was given to Amy Pauszek for demonstrating enthusiasm and dedication to working with and promoting Heartland Film

The Humor & Humanity Award, a $2,000 cash prize, was given to American Fiction directed by Cord Jefferson.

The Richard D. Propes Narrative Social Impact Award, a $2,000 cash prize, went to Radical directed by Christopher Zalla of Mexico.

The Richard D. Propes Documentary Social Impact Award, a $2,000 Cash Prize, went to The Space Race directed by Lisa Cortés and Diego Hurtado de Mendoza.

The Best Narrative Feature Premiere, a $2,500 cash prize, went to Sight, directed by Andrew Hyatt.

The Best Documentary Feature Premiere, a $2,500 cash prize, went to UnBroken directed by Beth Lane.

The Horror Award, a $2,000 Cash Prize, went to Et Tu directed by Max Tzannes.

Finally, the Indiana Spotlight Award, a $2,000 cash prize, went to Liminal: Indiana in the Anthropocene directed by Zach Schrank.

Main Image: Photo courtesy of the Heartland International Film Festival