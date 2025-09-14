Any hopes of keeping the Emmys apolitical were dashed Sunday as Hacks star Hannah Einbinder accepted her award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series by declaring, “F— ICE, free Palestine.”

This year’s Emmys are being held under unusually tight security because of the fatal shooting last week of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. And many celebrities are choosing their words very carefully, in light of recent firings over reactions to Kirk’s death.

But Einbinder didn’t censor herself — though the CBS broadcast did.

“I just want to say, finally, Go Birds, f— ICE and free Palestine.” The audience roared.

Until then, the Emmys had been fairly apolitical. The host, Nate Bargatze, has long been known for working clean and avoiding politics, and Sunday’s show was no exception.

He started the show with a funny sketch about Philo T. Farnsworth, the inventor of television, and used the time that normally might have gone to a monologue to a funny routine in which he explained that he would be donating $100,000 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America and adding or subtracting money based on whether winners went over or under a 45-second time limit for their speeches. It became a running gag throughout the night.

Einbinder went over her time, but pledged to pay the Boys & Girls Clubs for the difference.

The other big political moment of the Emmys was unspoken: Stephen Colbert took the stage to hand out the night’s first big award, and ask the audience, “Is anyone hiring?”

It worked as a joke about his show’s recent cancellation, but also as a moment of defiance, given its context.

This year’s Emmys are airing on CBS, owned by Paramount. In July, Paramount paid $16 million to settle a Trump lawsuit. Because the payment came as Paramount sought to seal a $1.5 billion sale — and hoped to avoid federal intervention from the Trump Administration — Colbert called it “a big fat bribe.”

Days later, his series, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, was cancelled.

Trump subsequently said on Truth Social that he was not to blame for Colbert’s cancellation.

“Everybody is saying that I was solely responsible for the firing of Stephen Colbert from CBS, Late Night,” Trump wrote. “That is not true! The reason he was fired was a pure lack of TALENT, and the fact that this deficiency was costing CBS $50 Million Dollars a year in losses — And it was only going to get WORSE!”

Main image: Hannah Eisbender at the Emmys. CBS.