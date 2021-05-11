Green Knight Trailer; Globes Jockeying; Let’s Decipher Tom Cruise

The Green Knight trailer reigns; who might benefit from the Golden Gloves mess; let’s try to decipher Tom Cruise’s motives for returning his three Globes. All in today’s Movie News Rundown.

But First: We talked to Spiral: From the Book of Saw director Darren Lynn Bousman about how “lying and cheating” helped him go from fired and broke to directing three consecutive Saw movies that went to No. 1 at the box office. He also talks with us about the only PA he ever fired, and what lured him back to the Saw films after a decade. You can listen on Apple or Spotify or here:

Golden Globes: You’ve probably heard that they’re having a bad run, accused slowness to diversify, self-dealing, and press junkets the kids might call “cringe.” The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which puts on the awards, has pledged reforms. Still, NBC announced yesterday that it would not run the next edition of the awards, and Tom Cruise returned his three Golden Globes without comment, according to Deadline.

Cruise Control: It’s the lack of comment that makes this so good, PR-wise. It leaves us to interpret Cruise’s motives, thereby keeping the conversation going, and I’ll do my part with two theories. One: Tom Cruise has always recognized the Globes as a farce, and has worn a tense, Jerry Maguire-at-his-wedding smile for decades, waiting for just the right moment to tell the Globes to eat it. That time is now. Two: He’s looking for heat ahead of Top Gun: Maverick and Mission: Impossible 7. Either way, great.

Replaceable: IndieWire is ahead of the curve with this piece on what awards ceremonies could opportunistically rise up to replace the Golden Globes.

May I Editorialize?: Awards shows are important to the entertainment press in large part because studios buy lots of For Your Consideration advertising. Individual reporters probably don’t care if the Globes live or die — it’s just one more long awards night they have to cover — but the power brokers in the entertainment press will be determined to insert something (or several somethings) into the void left behind by the Globes. So expect to see lots of other ceremonies vying for credibility in the coming months while also trying to appear “fun,” which used to be the Globes’ thing.

Great Trailer Alert: Here’s Dev Patel in David Lowery’s The Green Knight. This is gorgeous:

More: A24 describes the fim as an “epic fantasy adventure based on the timeless Arthurian legend,” in which Sir Gawain (Dev Patel), King Arthur’s stubborn nephew, goes on a quest to battle a gigantic green-skinned stranger. Alicia Vikander, Joel Edgerton, Sarita Choudhury, Sean Harris, Kate Dickie, Barry Keoghan and Ralph Ineson also star.

Lily Gladstone Photographed With Mystery Man: Here’s a thread of some of your favorite filmmakers teeing off on the New York Post.

Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognizable in first photos of new Scorsese film https://t.co/IZ08MWqbT8 pic.twitter.com/N7TFJyrsSs — New York Post (@nypost) May 10, 2021

Main image: Dev Patel in The Green Knight.