The Garden State Film Festival has announced the lineup for its 22nd anniversary edition in 2024, and it features The Martini Shot starring John Cleese and Matthew Modine and SWIPE NYC starring Lisa Edelstein.

The Martini Shot is an existential drama directed by Stephen Wallis follows an ailing movie director as he begins to shoot what he believes will be his final film. SWIPE NYC directed by Sue Zarco Kramer follows Edelstein (House, The Kaminsky Method) as Syd, a newly divorced, empty nester who reinvents herself through the world of online dating. It also stars Richard Schiff (The Good Doctor, West Wing) and Bridget Moynahan (IRobot, Blue Bloods).

Taking place from March 21-24 in Asbury Park and Cranford, New Jersey, the Garden State Film Festival will screen over 200 films from 14 countries at eight different venues. This year’s lineup boasts notable figures such as Modine, Bridget Moynahan, Ed Begley Jr., Armand Assante, Lisa Edelstein, Mad Money’s Jim Cramer, Richard Schiff, Carla Raij, Janice Kovach, Louis Neglia and Joe Pyfer.

The Martini Shot will have its premiere and red carpet on Friday, March 22 at 8:30 p.m at the Asbury H all.

Other highlights include Don Q directed by Claudio Bellante and starring Armand Assante, Federico Castelluccio, Saundra Santiago, Vincent Pastore, and Chuck Zito, and American Royalty, a documentary feature about the Miss America pageant directed by John Daniel Fisher and Stephen Andrew Fisher.

The festival honors New Jersey’s filmmaking scene, with special categories to highlight local artists including Home Grown High School and Younger Film and Home Grown Animation High School Animation, which each come with a $250 prize sponsored by University of the Arts.

“GSFF is proud to assist in providing advocacy and support to advance public education. We believe in the transformative power of arts education to substantially improve children’s lives and academic outcomes, and prepare them for 21st-century careers,” said executive director Lauren Concar Sheehy.

“GSFF has high school and younger categories,” continued Concar, “which many families and grandparents attend to celebrate their child’s achievement and to explore the career and technology resources we offer. It’s a great way to get a better understanding of your filmmaker’s passion and the opportunities that are available to them.”

See the full lineup on the festival’s website.

Main Image: Lisa Edelstein in SWIPE NYC courtesy of Garden State Film Festival