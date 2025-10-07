Ligiah Villalobos never planned to become a screenwriter. A former executive at The Walt Disney Company, she once focused her talents on guiding creative development from the corporate side. But a single question—“Are you a writer?”—sparked a transformation that would lead her to become a celebrated screenwriter, producer, and voice for underrepresented communities in film and television.

That transformation took shape at Antioch University’s MFA in Creative Writing, a low-residency experience designed for writers seeking both artistic development and real-world application. Villalobos completed her BA at Antioch, with an emphasis in creative writing, before starting the MFA. Villalobos chose Antioch not for screenwriting, but for prose fiction, eager to challenge herself and sharpen her narrative craft. The results were profound.

“What I learned about description, about digging into emotion, absolutely changed the way I write screenplays,” she shared. “I became more deliberate in my visual storytelling and more confident in my voice.”

Villalobos went on to write and executive produce Under the Same Moon—a landmark film in Latinx representation—and contributed to acclaimed series like Go, Diego, Go!, Charmed, and Selena: The Series. Her work on culturally nuanced storytelling led her to consult on Pixar’s Coco, ensuring its portrayal of Mexican traditions was respectful and authentic.

But Villalobos isn’t just shaping screens—she’s shaping storytellers. As a professor at California State University, Fullerton, a regular guest teacher for Antioch’s dramatic writing program, and head writer for Nickelodeon’s new Dora the Explorer, she mentors the next generation, particularly women and creators of color. Her message: “Our stories matter. And they need to be told.”

Antioch University’s MFA in Creative Writing gave Villalobos the tools and space to discover that voice. With a concentration in Writing for the Screen, the program offers emerging and established screenwriters the opportunity to hone their craft with the same commitment to social justice and authenticity that shaped Villalobos’s career.

For those who feel a story burning inside but aren’t sure where to start, Villalobos’s journey is a powerful reminder: the path to becoming a storyteller begins with the courage to say yes—and the right community to support that journey.

Learn more about Antioch’s MFA in Creative Writing with a concentration in Writing for the Screen and register for an upcoming virtual information session at https://at.antioch.edu/screenwriting.

Recognized as “Outstanding Screenwriter Training” by MovieMaker, Antioch University’s low-residency MFA in Creative Writing program is devoted not only to the education of literary and dramatic artists but to community engagement and the pursuit of social justice. The program features one-on-one mentoring with a variety of successful publishing writers and includes instruction in craft, revision, and critical reading and thinking skills. It