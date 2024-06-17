Francis Ford Coppola’s latest film, Megalopolis, has landed a distribution deal with Lionsgate.

The movie, which premiered at Cannes in May, will be released in U.S. theaters and in IMAX on September 27, with Lionsgate Studios also handling distribution across streaming, Adam Fogelson, chair of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, announced Monday.

Starring Adam Driver, Aubrey Plaza, Shia LaBeouf, Laurence Fishburne, and Giancarlo Esposito, the film from the legendary director of The Godfather trilogy is a Roman epic fable set in an imagined modern America.

The deal continues a long history between Lionsgate and Coppola’s American Zoetrope production banner, with the studio having previously distributed his films Apocalypse Now Final Cut, The Conversation, The Cotton Club Encore, Tucker: The Man and His Dream, and One From the Heart: Reprise.

Finding a distributor for the film was not immediately a slam-dunk for Coppola. Concerns amongst Hollywood distributors over how to position the expensive epic, which one critic described as “a work of absolute madness,” are well-documented. According to The Hollywood Reporter, it cost $120 million to make, and will not be cheap to market. But the 85-year-old writer-director can breathe a sigh of relief now that he’s found home with Lionsgate.

Here’s What Francis Ford Coppola Has to Say About Distributing Megalopolis Through Lionsgate

“One rule of business I’ve always followed and prioritized (to my benefit) is to continue working with companies and teams who over time have proven to be good friends as well as great collaborators. This is why I am thrilled to have Adam Fogelson and Lionsgate Studios release Megalopolis,” Coppola said. “I am confident they will apply the same tender love and care given to Apocalypse Now, which is currently in its 45th year of astounding revenue and appreciation.”

Also Read: Adam Driver and Francis Ford Coppola Defend Megalopolis Set: ‘All Good Here!’

“Francis is a legend. For many of us, his gifts to cinema were one of the inspirations to devote our own careers to film,” added Fogelson. “It is a true privilege to work with him, and to bring this incredible, audacious, and utterly unique movie to theatrical audiences. At Lionsgate, we strive to be a home for bold and daring artists, and Megalopolis proves there is no one more bold or daring than the maestro, Francis Ford Coppola.”

Other cast of the film include Nathalie Emmanuel, Jon Voight, Talia Shire, Jason Schwartzman, Kathryn Hunter, Grace VanderWaal, Chloe Fineman, James Remar, D.B. Sweeney, and Dustin Hoffman.

Lionsgate’s description of the film goes on to describe the film like this: “The City of New Rome must change, causing conflict between Cesar Catilina, a genius artist who seeks to leap into a utopian, idealistic future, and his opposition, Mayor Franklyn Cicero, who remains committed to a regressive status quo, perpetuating greed, special interests, and partisan warfare. Torn between them is socialite Julia Cicero, the mayor’s daughter, whose love for Cesar has divided her loyalties, forcing her to discover what she truly believes humanity deserves.”

The film will be distributed in the UK by Entertainment Film Distributors Limited, in France by Le Pacte, in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland by Constantin Film, in Italy by Eagle Pictures, in Spain by Tripictures, in Australia by Madman Entertainment, in Bulgaria by Profilm, inthe Czech Republic and Slovakia by Film Europe, in Greece by Feelgood Entertainment, in Hungary by Mozinet, and in Israel by Lev Cinemas. Goodfellas is in advanced negotiations for Latin America and Brazil, and in negotiations with the rest of Asia, Lionsgate adds.

Coppola wrote, produced and directed the film, which is also produced by Fred Roos, Barry Hirsch, and Michael Bederman and executive produced by Anahid Nazarian, Barrie Osborne, and Darren Demetre.

Main Image: Adam Driver and Nathalie Emmanuel in Megalopolis, courtesy of Lionsgate