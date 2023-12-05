Filmfinity proudly announces its transformative approach to independent cinema with its innovative virtual hub and production company. As a trailblazer in the industry, Filmfinity integrates multiple facets of filmmaking – from production to distribution, marketing, and film funding – into one unified, virtual operational hub. This revolutionary platform is not only a testament to technological advancement but also a beacon of hope for independent filmmakers worldwide.

Revolutionizing Film Festivals and Distribution

Filmfinity has been pivotal in reshaping the landscape of film festivals. Its collaborations include prestigious names such as Lonely Wolf International Film Festival, FilmHaus, CLIMAX Festival Internacional de Cinema Independiente, MAGMA Film Awards, SENSEI FilmFest, Planet Cinema, and Film Revolution. Each partnership represents a unique aspect of its vision – to create a cost-effective, virtual global operational hub that streamlines administrative, creative, and marketing efforts while retaining the individuality and integrity of each festival.

In 2023, Filmfinity expanded its horizon by including new partners like Nocturna Online Brooklyn Film Festival, Cinescape, YETI FilmFest, and FARO Concurso de Cinema Mediterrâneo e Mundial. This expansion underscores its commitment to embracing and promoting diverse and innovative film talents from around the globe.

A Multidisciplinary Creative Studio at the Forefront

Filmfinity is not just a film festival aggregator. It is a multidisciplinary creative studio where independent film funding, production, marketing, and distribution intersect. Its focus on funding and promoting independent film talent is unparalleled. It facilitates distribution through various channels, including press and OTT platforms, ensuring filmmakers’ creations reach a broad and diverse audience.

The Filmfinity Fund is a Catalyst for Independent Filmmakers

Central to its mission is the Filmfinity Fund, an annual financial commitment ranging from $10,000 to $25,000. This fund is a testament to its belief in the power and potential of independent cinema. It is an investment in the dreams and visions of filmmakers who strive to share their stories with the world.

Visionary Leadership

Adrian Perez, the CEO and Founder of Filmfinity, is a visionary leader whose experience spans over a decade in the film industry. Having directed the Lonely Wolf International Film Festival and worked with giants like Disney, Marvel and Star Wars brands, Perez brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to Filmfinity. His innovative approach and dedication to independent cinema are the driving forces behind its success.

A Future Defined by Collaboration and Innovation

Filmfinity stands at the forefront of a new era in independent cinema. By merging the unique strengths of various film festivals and focusing on promotion, distribution, and funding, it is setting a new standard in the industry.

Join Filmfinity in this exciting journey as it continues to champion independent filmmakers and bring their visions to life.