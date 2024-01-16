What happens when you put a film camera in the vacuum of space?

Filmmakers from Felix & Paul Studios share the answer in Filming in Extreme Conditions, the seventh episode of Inside Felix & Paul Studios, now available to watch on YouTube and Meta.

Despite meticulous planning over multiple years for the high stakes 3D 360-degree virtual reality shoot, which captured astronauts on a space walk outside the International Space Station (ISS), the unexpected struck.

Inside Felix & Paul Studios Episode 7 Features Real-Time Problem Solving During Space Walk

In the episode, chief creative officer Felix Lajeunesse and co-founder and CEO Stéphane Rituit explain how, when an unknown error occurred, the Felix & Paul Studios team was forced to make tough game-time decisions in order to get the exterior shots they needed.

Director of Photography Martin Gros and Vice President of Production Katarina Soukup describe how the Felix & Paul Studios team must adapt to changing conditions that are often hostile to media production. They include terrains that are analogs of the Moon’s terrain, such as Iceland’s Vatnajökull glacier, for the Studios’ upcoming chapter in the Studio’s Emmy-award winning Space Explorers series, Space Explorers, Mission to the Moon.

The result is an episode that brings viewers to some of the most challenging locations to film on Earth — and in outer space. It explores production challenges they faced while making Space Explorers, which follows astronauts training for and on on board the ISS

If you enjoy watching brilliant minds problem-solve, this episode is for you.

Commemorating its 10-year anniversary, the eight-episode series by Felix & Paul Studios uncovers its history of pioneering storytelling and developing hardware and firmware tools that didn’t previously exist.

The series is presented by Canon and shot using Canon’s RF5.2mm F2.8 L Dual Fisheye lens and the EOS R5 C camera.

Inside Felix and Paul Studios was written, directed and edited by Karina Bertin and Ashley Duong. It was produced by Katarina Soukup and executive produced by Stéphane Rituit. Martin Gros and Daniele Tomelleri were the directors of photography, with original music by Jean-Olivier Bégin. Lajeunesse and Raphaël serve as creative producers.

You can watch the full episode above and check out the trailer here.

Main Image: A still from Inside Felix & Paul Studios: Filming in Extreme Conditions courtesy of Felix & Paul Studios