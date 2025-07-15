London, England / July

Recently, Ethereum (ETH) has continued to rise, approaching the $4,000 mark, and the market short pressure has increased significantly. It is generally believed in the industry that the passage of the US “Genius Act” has brought clearer policy expectations to the crypto industry and has become an important driving force for this round of market conditions.

As the regulatory environment becomes clearer, funds begin to flow back into crypto assets, and users are more concerned about how to participate in the Ethereum ecosystem. The ETH contract product launched by GoldenMining allows users to access the returns of Ethereum and other currencies in a simpler way. Without the need to bear the volatility risk brought by holding coins, users can obtain stable daily returns through short-term contracts

In the current market structure, the ETH contract products launched by GoldenMining are increasingly attracting the attention of institutions and users due to their flexibility and stability. “It has been included in the daily configuration of users to cope with market fluctuations.

Currently, GoldenMining’s ETH contract types range from entry-level experience to large-scale configuration, with short, medium and long-term cycles, meeting the capital planning and profit expectations of different investors. Whether it is a new user who has just come into contact with crypto assets or a long-term holder who pursues a stable cash flow, you can flexibly choose the appropriate contract to participate according to your own needs. The platform interface is simple and clear, and the profit settlement is clear and transparent, allowing users to focus on asset layout without taking on additional technical burdens.

contract Investment Amount Contract Rewards Total income VOLCMINER D1 Lite $15 $0.6 $15.6 Elphapex DG1+ $100 $3 $106 Bitmain S23 Hyd $500 $32.5 $532.5 AntminerL916GH $1000 $135 $1135 L917GH $3000 $621 $3621 ElphaPex DG Hydro1 $5000 $1400 $6400 Elphapex DG2 – 25-Day $8000 $2900 $10900 Elphapex DG2+ – 30-Day $15000 $6750 $21750

Contract income and withdrawal method

Users only need to complete the registration to get a trial fee worth $15, without any additional payment. The trial fee can be directly used to experience contracts of mainstream currencies such as BTC, ETH, and XRP, helping new users understand the platform operation process and income settlement method.

After selecting the appropriate contract, the contract will take effect immediately, and the system will automatically settle the income and distribute it to the account every day. The whole process does not require manual operation by the user, and the income will continue to accumulate from the day of signing. Profits can be withdrawn at any time 24 hours a day

The platform supports a variety of mainstream digital assets as payment methods, including BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, SOL and USDC. Users can freely choose the contract amount and period according to their own needs, as short as 2 days and as long as 12 days and above. The method is flexible and the threshold is friendly, suitable for users with different investment preferences to participate.

The contract model opens a new direction for crypto users

Users can withdraw income at any time during the contract period, and withdrawals support a variety of crypto assets, which are fast and convenient to arrive, convenient and flexible.

To ensure the safety of funds, users’ assets are held by top banks, all personal information is protected by SSL encryption, and the transaction process is safe and reliable. At the same time, the platform provides AIG insurance underwriting for all contract investments to further enhance fund security and enhance user confidence.

Summary

As ETH prices continue to rise and market confidence gradually recovers, the participation methods around mainstream crypto assets are being re-examined. GoldenMining provides users with a more secure channel to participate in the core asset ecosystem such as Ethereum through contracts. In a market environment where uncertainty still exists, this type of product not only lowers the entry threshold, but also provides a solution worthy of reference for investors pursuing long-term returns and risk control. As policies gradually become clear and market structures continue to evolve, the application space of contract mining continues to expand.

For more information, please visit the official website: www.Goldenmining.com

For business cooperation, please contact the official email: For more information, please visit the official website: [email protected]