Looking for a gripping, atmospheric thriller you can watch for free? We’d recommend Esme, My Love, playing for free at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT this Friday:

Esme, My Love, the directorial debut of Cory Choy, is the story of a woman who takes her distant daughter on a trip to their abandoned family farm when she sees symptoms of a terminal and painful family illness. It is distributed by Terror Films, and is being made available through the very popular Kings of Horror YouTube channel.

Founded in 2015, Kings of Horror has roughly 1.4 million subscribers who tune in to watch full-length horror movies on YouTube. In addition to horror feature films, it offers horror shorts, reviews, horror news, video reviews, shorts, and an awards show.

Friday’s screening will include a live chat with actor Stacey Weckstein, who plays adult Hannah opposite Audrey Grace Marshall as Esme. Marshall was only nine when she appeared in the film, co-written by Choy and Laura Allen and beautifully shot by cinematographer Fletcher Jones.

Among many awards, Esme, My Love won best thriller/suspense film, best director for Choy and best cinematographer for Fletcher Wolfe at the Cannes World Film Festival. Wolfe also won best cinematographer at the Richmond International Film Festival and the iHollywood Film Festival.

Additionally, the film won best psychological thriller at the Manhattan Film Festival, Weckstein won best female actor in a feature at the Something Wicked Film Festival, and both Weckstein and Marshall won the audience award for best actress in a feature film at the iHollywood Film Festival, where Marshall also won the audience award for best supporting actress.

Marshall, who was nominated for a SAG award as part of the ensemble cast of The Flight Attendant and who stars in The Fairly Oddparents: Fairly Odder on Paramount+, earned praise from The Independent Critic‘s Richard Propes, who wrote:

“Esme, My Love soars on the strength of Audrey Grace Marshall’s rather miraculous performance as Esme. Marshall… occasionally gives off early Abigail Breslin vibes yet always makes this character her own and serves up a performance that deserves to be seen far and wide. If she wasn’t already an up-and-comer, I’d be shouting from the rooftops that Hollywood needs to take notice.”

The film is available from Terror Films on VOD platforms including Tubi, Amazon Apple, and Google Play — but for one night only, you can also watch it for free.

Main image: Marshall in Esme, My Love