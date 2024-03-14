If you liked Poor Things, good news. Hot off the heals of Emma Stone’s Best Actress Oscar win on Sunday, she and director Yorgos Lanthimos already have a date set for their next movie together. It’s coming out this summer, and it’s called Kinds of Kindness.

Searchlight Pictures, which also distributed Poor Things, announced Thursday that the film will be released in theaters on June 21.

The plot of Kinds of Kindness has not yet been revealed. It will be Lanthimos and Stone’s third feature film together following Poor Things and 2018’s The Favourite. Stone was also in Lanthimos’ 2022 short “Bleat.”

Kinds of Kindness will also have multiple others alums from Poor Things in it, including Willem Dafoe, who played Godwin Baxter, the mad-scientist who brings Stone’s character Bella Baxter back to life with unorthodox methods. In one of the film’s funniest recurring bits, Bella lovingly refers to Godwin as “God.”

Kinds of Kindness Stars Emma Stone and Other Poor Things Alums

In 2023, Dafoe played an art thief who goes completely feral when he becomes trapped in the luxury apartment he’s trying to rob in Vasilis Katsoupis’ feature directorial debut Inside. That year, he was also in Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City and voiced a character in Hayao Miyazaki’s Oscar-winning Studio Ghibli animated movie The Boy and the Heron.

Another actor returning forKinds of Kindness who was also in Poor Things is Margaret Qualley. She had a smaller but still important role as Felicity, Godwin’s second human woman science experiment. Last week, it was announced that Qualley will also play Amanda Knox in a new Hulu limited series about the woman exonerated after being wrongly convicted of murdering her roommate in Italy in 2007.

Other stars who have been announced from the cast of Kinds of Kindness include Joe Alwyn, who was in Lanthimos’ 2018 drama The Favourite. He played Samuel Masham, a baron in the court of Olivia Colman’s Queen Anne. Colman won the Oscar for Best Actress for the role.

Killers of the Flower Moon and Power of the Dog actor Jesse Plemons will also be in Kinds of Kindness, as will The Whale, Asteroid City and The Menu actress Hong Chau, Euphoria and The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes actress Hunter Schafer, and The Boy and the Heron and Jurassic World Dominion actor Mamoudou Athie.

In her acceptance speech for Best Actress in Poor Things at the Oscars on Sunday, Stone thanked Lanthimos for casting her as Bella Baxter, and for providing her some moral support going into the awards ceremony.

Many had expected Killers of the Flower Moon actress Lily Gladstone to win the Best Actress award, which would have made her the first Native American to ever win an Oscar. In Stone’s acceptance speech, she acknowledged that she was afraid of winning the award — her second Best Actress Oscar following her win for 2016’s La La Land — instead of Gladstone.

“The other night, I was panicking, as you can kind of see happens a lot, that maybe something like this could happen, and Yorgos said to me, ‘Please take yourself out of it.’ And he was right, because it’s not about me, it’s about a team that came together to make something greater than the sum of its parts,” Stone said Sunday.

“That is the best part about making movies, is all of us together. And I am so deeply honored to share this with every cast member, with every crew member, with every single person who poured their love and their care and their brilliance into the making of this film. And [Yorgos], thank you for the gift of a lifetime in Bella Baxter. I am forever thankful for you. Thank you for inviting all of us to be members of this team.”

Lanthimos’ other films include 2015’s The Lobster, 2009’s Dogtooth, and 2017’s The Killing of a Sacred Deer.

Main Image: Emma Stone as Bella Baxter in Poor Things. Credit: Searchlight Pictures