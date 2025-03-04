Marta Roncada’s short film “Deliberate,” a captivating, nuanced take on a student-teacher relationship, won Best of Fest and a $1,500 prize at the El Dorado Film Festival in historic El Dorado, Arkansas, leading a competitive slate of films from Arkansas and around the world.

Other winners included Marsha Antoon, who received the $1,000 Pam Callaway Spirit of the Festival Award, and several $500 winners: “Carving” by Russell Sharman and Laura Shatkus won Best Arkansas Made Film; “The Heart of Texas” by Gregory J.M. Kasunich won Best Southern Made Film; Anxiety Club by Wendy Lobell won Best Documentary; Breakup Season by H. Nelson Tracey won Best Narrative Feature; “The River” by Clare Cooney won Best Drama Short; and “Detox” by Alex Hanno won Best Comedy Short.

EDFF executive director Alexander Jeffery and EDFF chair Tamra Corley Davis announced the winners of the 2025 lineup in a ceremony Sunday at the lovely South Arkansas Arts Center, site of most of the festival events.

“It was great seeing so many filmmakers here representing their films and enjoying our town,” said Corley Davis. “With our intimate setting and focus on the filmmakers, lots of new friendships were made. It was a great week for indie film and I can’t wait for next year!”

“Where last year’s festival left me inspired, this year’s event added jet fuel to that engine,” said Jeffery. “The community support for this event was absolutely phenomenal. I had so many of our out of town filmmakers tell me that El Dorado is an incredibly special place and I agree with them wholeheartedly. We had incredibly talented and generous special guests who shared their knowledge with our filmmakers and audience and everyone is leaving the festival with tangible things they can take into their future work.”

Filmmakers in the Arkansas Made block answer questions at the El Dorado Film Festival on Saturday. Photo by Kody Ford.

A lively, close-knit event, the festival included a fascinating walking tour of the revitalized Downtown El Dorado — site of an oil boom a century ago that has fueled a passionate arts scene — led by skilled raconteur Darrin Riley, curator for the South Arkansas Historical Preservation Society. The parties highlighted unforgettable venues like Gabe’s Cave Comics, Cards, & Collectibles, a labyrinthine hangout with a hidden speakeasy.

Highlights included a 40th anniversary of Fright Night with the film’s star, William Ragsdale, which you can read more about here. Additional high points included screenings of the Louisiana-made horror film The Fetch, workshops with sound designer Beso Kacharava (Euphoria, Ferrari) and distribution by Vanishing Angle VP of Sales & Distribution Ben Wiessner, blocks of top films from the Louisiana Film Prize, and a musical performance by Emmy-nominated composer Amos Cochran.

MovieMaker was delighted to be in attendance, and you can click the links, if you like, to read our pieces about “Deliberate” and Anxiety Club, as well as this piece by Kasunich about “The Heart of Texas.” We also held a panel on getting press for independent films with Arkansas film critic Keith Garlington, and spoke with Tracey and producer Rafi Jacobs about “Breakup Season,” a total charmer about a woman (Samantha Isler) stranded with the family of her boyfriend (Chandler Riggs) after she dumps him during a trip to meet the parents for Christmas.

El Dorado Film Festival Background

Established in 2014, the El Dorado Film Festival offers a curated selection of independent cinema to audiences in El Dorado, a town of less than 20,000 with a rich arts history that includes ties to Gone With the Wind and True Grit, which was based on the novel by El Dorado-born author Charles Portis.

Past guests have included actor/director Joey Lauren Adams (Come Early Morning, Big Daddy) and producer Kristin Mann (What Happens Later, To the Stars).

The 2025 El Dorado Film Festival was sponsored by Judy & David Corley, Diana Alderson, Marty and Misty Rosson, Jacki & Doug Alexander, Beth & Paul Burns, Richard Dietzen, Suzy & Drew Sheppard, Ann Trimble, Amy & Roger Wilson, Alice Mushrooms, HEPCO, Gabe’s Cave, Marty & Misty Rasson, The Haywood, South Arkansas Historical Preservation Society and Amercable.

The site of the event, SAAC, is a visual and performing arts center that includes three gallery spaces, a ballet studio, a 207-seat theatre, a scene and costume shop, classrooms, a photography studio, residencies, monthly gallery exhibits, community theatre productions, classes in visual arts, ballet, photography, drama, and music for people of all ages and people with special needs.

Main image: Marta Roncada accepts the Best of Fest award for “Deliberate” with El Dorado Film Festival executive director Alexander Jeffery. Photo by Kody Ford.