Here are the five most divisive TV finales in the history of television, ranked.

Spoilers follow, obviously.

They’re ranked from least to most divisive.

5 — Lost

ABC – Credit: C/O

After setting up many, many questions — and delighting us with hours of mystery — Lost just kind of petered out.

Co-showrunner Damon Lindelof would later admit that the show just went on too long, and said he wished he could have ended it sooner, but ABC wanted to keep it on the air because it was such a ratings successs.

The show ended with the key characters on the show gathered together in a kind of purgatory, which was frustrating, since that’s what many fans assumed had happened to them from the very first episode.

Still what a ride until then: “Not Penny’s boat”? “We have to go back”? Lost had so many soaring moments it’s a shame its landing felt so inconsequential.

4 — Game of Thrones

Emilia Clarke in Game of Thrones. Photograph by Helen Sloan/HBO – Credit: C/O

After countless battles, and the ultimate betrayal — Daenerys Targaryen discovering firsthand how much power corrupts — Game of Thrones ended with the last thing anyone expected: a reasonable conversation.

We liked that. It subverted expectations, and suggested that maybe everyone had learned from all the carnage.

But its one of the most divisive TV finales because many viewers found it anticlimactic. And many of us smallfolk felt let down by Khaleesi breaking bad, and her final fate.

3 — Roseanne

ABC – Credit: ABC

Roseanne ended with a series of bittersweet reveals, and outright disappointments.

It turned out that learn that Roseanne (Roseanne Barr) had been writing a fictionalized book about her life all along.

In reality, Dan (John Goodman) dies from a heart attack at the wedding of Darlene (Sara Gilbert), and the family didn’t win the lottery.

The Conners got a do-over in a new version of Roseanne that started in 2018, though Roseanne Barr was kicked off the show over several inflammatory tweets.

Her TV family soldiered on without her in The Conners.

2 — Seinfeld

NBC

Seinfeld ended with the gang getting some karmic retribution for their general failure to do the right thing. The series ends with Jerry, Elaine, Kramer and George sitting in jail for failing to heed a Good Samaritan law.

Jerry Seinfeld admitted that resolution may have been a misstep, once telling Q with Tom Power, “I think the only mistake, if there was one, was leaving them in jail.”

The show’s co-creator, Larry David, acknowledged that Seinfeld had one of the most divisive TV finales with the finale of his own show, Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Curb‘s brilliant and satisfying finale revisited the courtroom setup. But this time, Jerry saves Larry by ratting out a member of the jury who broke his sequester.

(As an aside: We’re loving David’s Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness, a very silly historical sketch series that calls back many of the most memorable jokes on Curb.)

1 —The Sopranos

HBO – Credit: C/O

Probably the most dissected TV finale ever, and easily the most divisive of all TV finales.

The Sopranos ended in 2007 with a cut to black that said everything, whatever you think happened.

Sopranos creator David Chase deserves points for going out with no sentimentality or patting himself on the back. The ending was risky and dangerous, like the show itself.



Many fans were baffled though, with many wondering if there’d been some technical mistake, and even more demanding to know whether Tony Soprano had lived or died.

Our interpretation? It doesn’t matter. Life could end for all of us, in an instant, but Tony’s end could be more sudden than most, given his line of work. So you need to enjoy that time with your family, and those onion rings.

If you liked this list, you might also like this list of 12 1970s TV Shows That Are Still a Pleasure to Watch.

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Main image: Evangeline Lilly in Lost. ABC