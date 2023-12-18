Disney will not forward with Jonathan Majors in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after the actor was found guilty Monday on two misdemeanor domestic-violence charges of assault and harassment on Monday, MovieMaker has learned.

A person familiar with the situation speaking on condition of anonymity told MovieMaker that the studio will not move forward with Majors in light of the verdicts.

Known for independent films like The Last Black Man in San Francisco and Magazine Dreams as well as for playing Kang the Conqueror in Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania film and its Disney+ series Loki, Majors had been expected to lead the MCU’s upcoming Avengers: The Kang Dynasty movie before he was arrested in March following the accusation of assault from his now ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari.

Now, his future in the MCU and his larger acting career are uncertain.

Actor Jonathan Majors Found Guilty of Assault and Harassment

After a two week trial, Majors was found guilty of the two charges and not guilty on two additional charges of intentional assault in the third degree and aggravated harassment in the second degree.

Jabbari testified that an altercation occurred in March when she grabbed Majors’ phone out of his hand after she saw a text message from another woman that said, “Wish I were kissing you right now.”

Jabbari said that Majors first tried to pry her fingers away from the phone before twisting her hand and her arm, according to the Times. She then described feeling a “hard blow” from Majors across her head that she says caused bruising, swelling and pain. She also said Majors injured her finger.

The judge set a sentencing date for Feb. 6, where Majors could face probation or up to year in jail.

In a statement to MovieMaker, Majors’ lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, said:

“It is clear that the jury did not believe Grace Jabbari’s story of what happened in the SUV because they found that Mr. Majors did not intentionally cause any injuries to her. We are grateful for that.

We are disappointed, however, that despite not believing Ms. Jabbari, the jury nevertheless found that Mr. Majors was somehow reckless while she was attacking him. Mr. Majors is grateful to God, his family, his friends, and his fans for their love and support during these harrowing eight months.

Mr. Majors still has faith in the process and looks forward to fully clearing his name.”

Reps for Disney did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday.

Main Image: London, United Kingdom – February 16, 2023: Jonathan Majors attends the “Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania” UK Gala Screening at BFI IMAX Waterloo in London, England. Credit: Shutterstock