“De Niro Con,” a three-day fan event in celebration of Robert De Niro’s 80th birthday, is coming to New York City this fall, De Niro’s Tribeca Festival announced.

News of “De Niro Con” came at a private ceremony at the Tribeca Grill on Wednesday ahead of the 2023 Tribeca Festival’s opening night. New York City Mayor Eric Adams presented De Niro with a key to New York City to honor his support of the arts and activism.

Other guests included Martin Scorsese, Matt Damon, Zazie Beetz, Mark Ruffalo, Brendan Fraser, Dianna Agron, Billy Porter, Julian Schnabel, Debra Messing, Noah Centineo, Piper Perabo, and New York Nico. Scorsese helped forever link De Niro with New York City by directing him in films like Mean Streets and Taxi Driver.

“It’s hard to know what to get Bob for his 80th birthday. He’s already got a gold watch, so we decided to celebrate him and his enduring legacy with a fun filled fan event as well as pay tribute to his unwavering dedication to his films, art, and the city he loves,” said Jane Rosenthal, the CEO of Tribeca Enterprises who co-founded Tribeca with De Niro two decades ago.

De Niro, who was born and raised in Greenwich Village, launched the festival with Rosenthal to help lower Manhattan recover from the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.

“Bob’s a visionary – he saw the potential for massive resurrection of this part of the city,” said Scorsese. “Tribeca Festival is an indomitable institution and a beacon, and Tribeca itself is the most vibrant, alive location. It’s the place to be and will continue to grow. It’s amazing he did all of this without having the keys until now so there’s more to come!”

What to Expect at De Niro Con, the 3-Day Salute to Robert De Niro

The event, to be held September 29-October 1, will feature special appearances by De Niro, as well as recreations of iconic film sets, installations, screenings of his films, musical performances, and panels. It will also include special appearances from his co-stars and frequent collaborators.

“From Mean Streets and Taxi Driver to Raging Bull and Goodfellas, Robert De Niro’s work remains an iconic part of New York City, as much as he is himself,” Adams said. “Robert has starred in, directed, or produced over 140 movies, received two Academy Awards, and delivered art that will stand the test of time.

“Despite his success, Robert has never forgotten his roots as a lifelong New Yorker, co-founding the Tribeca Festival and helping revitalize and reenergize our city after 9/11. Thanks to him, New York City will continue to be the place to film, produce and make television and movies for years to come. For his decades of contribution to film and philanthropic support of New York City, I am honored to present Robert De Niro with a Key to the City of New York.”

De Niro’s accolades include two Academy Awards and a Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award. He has received the Kennedy Center Honor and a Presidential Medal of Freedom from U.S. President Barack Obama.

De Niro established Tribeca Productions with Rosenthal, his longtime producing partner, in the 1990s. His other New York City investments and projects include the Tribeca Grill, Nobu, and Locanda Verde restaurants, The Greenwich Hotel, and the Tribeca Film Center.

De Niro and Rosenthal founded the Tribeca Festival in 2001, and also introduced the first hotel in the neighborhood in the wake of September 11.

De Niro will turn 80 on Auhust 17.

Main image: Robert De Niro receives the key to the city from New York City Mayor Eric Adams attend the Tribeca Festival opening night reception at Tribeca Grill. Courtesy of the Tribeca Festival.