That ’70s Show star Danny Masterson has been moved to a prison that formerly held some of the world’s most famous criminals, including cult-leader Charles Manson and Sirhan Sirhan, the man convicted of murdering Robert F. Kennedy.

The all-male, Level 4 maximum security prison where 47-year-old Masterson is now located is California State Prison, Corcoran, in Kings County, California.

In September, Masterson was convicted of the rape of two women in 2023 and was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison in September. He was previously held in the Los Angeles County Jail and later the North Kern State Prison intake facility before being moved to Corcoran.

Conditions Inside California State Prison, Corcoran, Where Danny Masterson Is Held

The conditions at the prison include individual cells, a fenced perimeter, and armed guards. There are also security housing units — Orange Is the New Black fans will remember these by the nickname “SHU” — and a protective housing unit for prisoners in danger of being harmed by other prisoners. There is also a death row unit and a hospital.

Awaiting a decision on his appeal, Masterson was denied bail and was deemed a flight-risk by Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Charlaine Olmedo last Wednesday, according to court documentary originally obtained by TheWrap.

“If defendant’s conviction and sentence are upheld on appeal, he will likely remain in custody for decades and perhaps the rest of his life,” Olmedo wrote, per TheWrap. “In light of the fact that defendant has no wife to go home to, defendant now has every incentive to flee and little reason to return to state prison to serve out the remainder of his lengthy sentence should his appeal be unsuccessful.”

Masterson’s wife of 12 years, Bijou Phillips, filed for divorce soon after his sentencing. They share 9-year-old daughter Fianna.

Other current Corcoran prisoners include death-row inmate Isauro Aguirre, who was convicted of torturing and killing 8-year-old Gabriel Fernandez, as covered in Netflix’s docuseries The Trials of Gabriel Hernandez, and Mikhail Markhasev, convicted of killing Bill Cosby’s son, Ennis Cosby. Former inmates include “Machete Murderer” Juan Corona and “Dating Game Killer” Rodney Alcala.

“Mr. Masterson, I know that you’re sitting here steadfast in your claims of innocence and thus no doubt feeling victimized by a justice system that has failed you,” Olmedo said during Masterson’s sentencing.

“But Mr. Masterson, you are not the victim here. Your actions 20 years ago took away another person’s voice and choice,” she added. “One way or another you will have to come to terms with your prior actions and their consequences.”

Main Image: Danny Masterson’s mugshot via Californina Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation and California State Prison, Corcoran.

Editor’s note: Corrects show title in headline.