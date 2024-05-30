Dances With Films: LA has set its lineup for the 27th annual Los Angeles-based independent film festival, and it includes Mahesh Pailoor’s drama Paper Flowers as the opening night screening and Terre Weisman’s Max Dagan as the closing night screening.
Taking place from June 20-30, 2024, this year’s Dances With Films: LA festival will feature a partnership with another popular Los Angeles film festival, Outfest, to provide additional LGBTQIA+ programming. All of this year’s screenings will take place at the TCL Chinese Theater on Hollywood Blvd.
The full lineup, which you can see below, includes 232 films, 38 of which are narrative features, with 17 documentary features, 25 television and streaming pilots, and 152 short films.
Narrative features making their world premieres include Patrick VanZandt’s Addy Daddy, Nayip Anthony Garcia’s Almost Popular, Benjamin-Shalom Rodriguez’ America’s Next Top Immigrant, Nida Chowdhry’s Anxious., Verner Maldonado’s Best Man Dead Man, Rich Ronat’s Culprit, Alec Wry, Sam Slade, and Kevin Mix’s Death Perception, Matt Warren’s Delicate Arch, Jack McCafferty’s Dreaming of You, Parker Brennon’s Hauntology, Emily Moss Wilson’s Inheritance, and Ori Yardeni and Emil Ben Shimeon’s The Man Who Saved the Internet With a Sunflower.
Jeff Wolfe’s Mourning Rock, Jean Barker’s Nobody Leaves ‘Til Jesus Comes, Kerry Ann Enright’s Nobody Wants to Shoot a Woman, David Beck and Jennifer Bobbi’s Regarding Us, Aaron Inman’s Shepherd, Nicholas Giuricich’s Spark, Carter Ward’s Step Back, Doors Closing, Craig Ouellette’s Straight On Till Morning, Jessica Boss’ Unnamed, Alonso Alvarez-Barreda’s The Wingwalker will also all make their world premieres as narrative features.
Making Devin Lawrence’s The Disinvited, Ryan Barton-Grimley’s Listen Carefully, and Meg Rickards’ Snake will make their North American premieres, while Matthew Leutwyler’s Fight Like a Girl will make its U.S. Premiere.
“And the beat goes on! This year’s lineup is another perfect example of wonderful, imaginative, challenging, and always entertaining work: narrative features, documentaries, pilots, shorts, and music videos that rarely have stars in their casts and almost never have big production companies footing the bill. We’re thrilled to be the film festival that introduces them to audiences and industry in the heart of Hollywood,” said Dances With Films founders Leslee Scallon and Michael Trent.
The Dances With Films founders have recently expanded the festival to New York as well, having completed two successful editions of DWF: NYC in 2022 and 2023.
See the Full Dances With Films: LA 2024 Lineup Below
OPENING NIGHT SELECTION
Paper Flowers World Premiere
Director: Mahesh Pailoor
Country: United States; Running Time: 100 min
Shalin Shah, an ambitious USC graduate, leaves behind his loving Indian American family and devoted girlfriend, Fiona, to pursue his dream of making a difference as a Peace Corps volunteer. However, his life takes a devastating turn when a check-up for a lingering cough reveals a shocking diagnosis: a rare and aggressive form of cancer. Forced to return home and undergo treatment, Shalin confronts the fundamental question: what is the true meaning of life when faced with limited time? Based on a true story, Paper Flowers is a poignant and inspirational journey of love, loss, and hope. It serves as a roadmap to cherish the moments we have and to remember to stop and enjoy every sunset.
CLOSING NIGHT SELECTION
Max Dagan World Premiere
Director: Terre Weisman
Country: United States; Running Time: 92 min
After his father is sentenced to 15 years for the manslaughter of a California State Trooper, Max Dagan fights to uncover the truth and get his now terminally ill parent out of prison with a compassionate release. Max must open up old wounds, including seeking the help of his estranged uncle and the daughter of the dead trooper, to find evidence that could set his father free. In a race against time, two divided families discover they have more in common than they think.
ADDITIONAL NARRATIVE FEATURES
Addy Daddy World Premiere
Director: Patrick VanZandt
Country: United States; Running Time: 119 min
A lonely young man introduces his new girlfriend to his parents and they immediately hate her for no reason.
Advanced Chemistry
Director: Etana Jacobson
Country: United States; Running Time: 95 min
A scientist who has developed a compound to enhance bonding injects his married best friend to help her stop cheating on her wife, but when he also injects the wife, it backfires when she falls for him.
All Happy Families
Director: Haroula Rose
Country: United States; Running Time: 90 min
A lonely young man introduces his new girlfriend to his parents and they immediately hate her for no reason.
All the Weekend’s Drama
Director: John Robb Saunders
Country: United States; Running Time: 109 min
Chloe Rousseau is a misfit, gentle hearted twenty year-old. She’s hardly ever known anything outside of her wayward, poverty-stricken lifestyle. Surrounding her is nothing but trauma attached to young people who don’t deserve it. Her glimmers of hope: a well-adjusted, now estranged childhood best friend, Nina, a young sweetheart teenager named Benny, and a wise-beyond-her-years corner store clerk, Imara. After Chloe has an accidental pregnancy, she turns to Nina for support, to which Nina shows Chloe that no one should ever feel their destiny is predetermined, no matter where you come from.
Almost Popular World Premiere
Director: Nayip Anthony Garcia (aka Nayip Ramos)
Country: United States; Running Time: 95 min
Susie and Bobbie, high school juniors, go on a quest to fulfill their dream to become part of the elite POP Girls who rule the school. After a series of unfortunate and humiliating attempts, they learn what’s really important.
Alta California
Director: Andrés Taboada
Country: United States; Running Time: 64 min
“Carlos is a former Mexican aristocrat, now-undocumented college student living in Orange County. He longs for the privileged life he once had in Guadalajara and keeps his immigrant status a secret in fear of being grouped with “those other Mexicans
America’s Next Top Immigrant World Premiere
Director: Benjamin-Shalom Rodriguez
Country: United States; Running Time: 84 min
Chronicling the last two episodes of a reality competition show in which the final five immigrants compete against one another for a US passport.
Anxious World Premiere
Director: Nida Chowdhry
Country: United States; Running Time: 100 min
Anxious. is a surreal dark comedy about a woman named Ruby who has an anxiety attack and trips down the rabbit hole of her mind, where she meets versions of herself who take over her life. This fast-paced fashion film is set against the colorful backdrops of Little Saigon and Little India in Orange County, California. This debut feature is written, directed by and starring Nida Chowdhry.
Best Man Dead Man
Director: Verner Maldonado
Country: United States; Running Time: 83 min
A bachelor party in the middle of nowhere quickly turns into a night of murder and mystery when the best man ends up with a knife in his head. Everyone is a suspect and only an eccentric private eye can solve the crime.
Between the Lights
Director: Michael Groom
Country: UK; Running Time: 105 min
When skeptical scientist Alice falls for reluctant medium Jay, she’s taken on an odyssey of love, loss and discovery that will turn her world upside down. Between the Lights (made with support from Creative England and filmed in York and the Lake District) is a romantic drama with a liberal dose of the supernatural, in which we visit our characters over three consecutive Christmases.
Bound
Director: Isaac Hirotsu Woofter
Country: United States; Running Time: 99 min
To escape her overprotective drug-dealing stepfather, a young introverted artist flees to NYC with only her pet pocket squirrel, after successfully reinventing herself with the help of some found family.
Culprit World Premiere
Director: Rich Ronat
Country: United States; Running Time: 94 min
Huntsville, Texas. A dark cloud of mystery looms over the locals, who whisper of the unsolved rape and murder of nine-year-old Katrina Walters, 27 years ago. The suspected ex-con, Jack Harris, has been released from prison exonerated of all charges. The older sister of Katrina, Lucy, desperate for justice, teams up with Jack in secret to find the real killer. The two unlikely partners begin to uncover long-buried secrets that lead them down a perilous path towards the truth.
Dreaming of You World Premiere
Director: Jack McCafferty
Country: Unites States; Running Time: 95 min
While attending a sleep study, Miles Puck meets Ren Helena, the girl of his dreams. Unfortunately, he’s also diagnosed with anxiety driven night terrors. Now, his stress levels are going through the roof as he manages this new relationship, a job he hates and even more bad dreams. At least he has a teddy bear to help him through his nightmares in this mixed media rom-com.
Fight Like A Girl
Director: Matthew Leutwyler
Countries: DR Congo/Rwanda; Running Time: 118 min
A young Congolese woman forced to work in an illegal mineral mine, escapes her captors and finds a new life for herself after joining a renowned all-women boxing club in the border city of Goma. Based on the True Story events. Shot on location in DR Congo and Rwanda.
Future Date
Director: Stanley Wong
Country: United States; Running Time: 82 min
In the distant future where the outside climate is unlivable and everyone is forced to spend their lives alone in tiny rooms, two people win the rare opportunity to go on a very unusual date – in person.
Hauntology World Premiere
Director: Parker Brennon
Country: United States; Running Time: 100 min
In this queer horror anthology, 12-year-old Venus (they/them) decides to run away from home, but their journey is cut short when their older sister, Jazmin (she/her), spots them wheeling a suitcase down the sidewalk. Jazmin then takes Venus on a journey around town, where Jazmin tells supernatural tales in which characters have more in common with Venus than they first realize.
Inhertiance World Premiere
Director: Emily Moss Wilson
Country: United States; Running Time: 102 min
Estranged sisters Lucy and Paige reunite to bury their father, becoming entangled in the complicated web of their past as they realize that they have inherited more from their father than just money. Forced to reunite after years of not speaking, the two sisters are confronted by a whirlwind of resurfacing resentments, past traumas, well-kept secrets, and devastating losses, as they come to terms with their inner demons and work to mend their broken relationships.
Listen Carefully
Director: Ryan Barton-Grimley
Country: United States; Running Time: 81 min
When troubled assistant bank manager Andy McNeary’s baby daughter goes missing, he must follow the instructions of a mysterious voice on the other end of a baby monitor to save her before she disappears forever.
The Man Who Saved the Internet With a Sunflower World Premiere
Directors: Ori Yardeni, Emil Ben Shimeon
Country: United States; Running Time: 101 min
The extraordinary true story of Rob Ryan, a brilliant mathematician with a rocky career in Silicon Valley, marked by numerous dismissals and resignations. Rob’s groundbreaking ‘Sunflower Code’ averts the internet’s collapse, transforming modern life. Despite being ousted from the company he founded sold for $24 billion Rob, like a phoenix, establishes three master companies, each worth billions, and earns the Entrepreneur of the Year Award in Silicon Valley. A revered figure, Rob now mentors a new generation of entrepreneurs, while continuing to safeguard the internet from emerging dangers.
Mother Father Sister Brother Frank
Director: Caden Douglas
Country: Canada; Running Time: 85 min
The Jennings family couldn’t be more painfully suburban, but when asshole Uncle Frank crashes their weekly Sunday dinner with a nasty surprise, murder turns up on the menu. Can the Jennings’ overcome secrets and dysfunction to learn that, the family that slays together, stays together?
Nobody Leaves ’til Jesus Comes World Premiere
Director: Jean Barker
Country: United States; Running Time: 80 min
Seventeen-year-old Mati stares down a rabbit hole of drugs, sex, and self-delusion in an LA trap house full of desperate people who show her what she could become.
Nobody Wants to Shoot a Woman World Premiere
Director: Kerry Ann Enright
Country: United States; Running Time: 91 min
A stark, intimate, yet unsentimental portrait of a mother marginalized by society who embraces a violent crime spree as a means to survive.
Regarding Us World Premiere
Director: David Beck, Jennifer Bobbi
Country: United States; Running Time: 99 min
After losing her teaching career in the Catholic school system, a transgender woman has a profound impact on the lives of two children–one with two fathers in marital strife, and the other a recent transplant from a conservative household. When the children form a unique bond, new questions and old prejudices erupt.
Shepherd World Premiere
Director: Aaron Inman
Country: United States; Running Time: 85 min
When a young minister struggles with the death of his only son, he is forced to question his faith as he searches for meaning in a time of suffering.
Snake
Director: Meg Rickards
Country: South Africa; Running Time: 109 min
When a luminous stranger arrives on the farm, Stella’s father stays sober and her mother begins to laugh again. But the man with the silver cross has not come to save them. As Jerry slithers his way into their hearts, his own dark wounds begin to show. Stella must shut up and watch him strangle her family or use the truth to fight for their lives.
Spark World Premiere
Director: Nicholas Giuricich
Country: United States; Running Time: 89 min
Spark follows a hopeless romantic struggling to build intimacy with a man who inexplicably makes him time loop back a day every time they make love. As his feelings for the man grow, so do his suspicions that this stranger is aware of this cosmic insanity too.
Step Back, Doors Closing World Premiere
Director: Carter Ward
Country: United States; Running Time: 98 min
This is a charming love story between Ryan and Julisa, two young adults who long for authentic and emotionally intelligent relationships. After a chance encounter on the DC metro, they spend the next twenty-four hours discussing their hopes, dreams, and fears. Slowly but surely, they reveal more and more about themselves, and fall in love.
Tallywacker
Director: Brendan Boogie
Country: United States; Running Time: 90 min
A rock and roll buddy comedy about a disabled musician who gets to live his rock star dreams while his best friend reluctantly tags along for the ride.
Tim Travers & the Time Travelers Paradox
Director: Stimson Snead
Country: United States; Running Time: 103 min
It is called the Time Travelers Paradox. In which a scientist creates a Time Machine and kills their younger self. So now a man who should not- can not- exist, somehow does. That is the Paradox, and Paradoxes are impossible. And the man who has created it, is Tim Travers. A reclusive mad scientist whose stated mission in life is to stand alone with God at the end of time, and tell the bastard off.
Unnamed World Premiere
Director: Jessica Boss
Country: United States; Running Time: 95 min
Inspired by true events, Unnamed is a thriller about a young and beautiful Nigerian woman working as a hairstylist who meets a successful female producer on location in her country and convinces her to come to Hollywood. But her dreams of owning her own salon turn into a living nightmare when the producer forces her into sex trafficking.
The Wingwalker World Premiere
Director: Alonso Alvarez-Barreda
Countries: US/Mexico; Running Time: 117 min
A young widower is deported as his daughter is scheduled for a heart transplant, this will lead him to orchestrate the boldest border crossing plan in history.
DOCUMENTARY FEATURES
A Little Hope for Chicago World Premiere
Director: Leon Lozano
Country: United States; Running Time: 74 min
Part narrative performance film, part documentary, A Little Hope For Chicago is a walk through the life of a Chicago hustler, narrowly avoiding the devastating consequences of death and incarceration, as he reflects on the systemic root causes of the violence and trauma that consume youth in urban centers like Chicago.
A School Grows in Watts World Premiere
Director: Ryan S. Porush
Country: United States; Running Time: 75 min
In one of the most notoriously underserved cities in the country, an innovative charter elementary school works toward a reimagined future through a community-based approach to education. Weaving together the personal narratives of educators, families, students and community members involved with the Watts Learning Center, A School Grows in Watts paints a lyrical, immersive portrait of a vibrant yet misunderstood community and the ongoing work of a mighty school with humble beginnings.
The Big White House World Premiere
Director: Christopher Riel
Country: United States; Running Time: 67 min
In Montecito, California, The Big White House traces director Chris Riel’s journey from Bakersfield poverty to Santa Barbara opulence, reminiscent of The Beverly Hillbillies. Over 20 years, Riel captures the wild escapades of Montecito teens defying societal norms. From go-karting to mud sledding, their adventures unfold against upper-class expectations. Through laughter and loss, they forge unbreakable bonds, navigating grief, divorce, and addiction. This adrenaline-laced documentary offers a poignant reflection on friendship and resilience, emphasizing love over materialism.
Camp RicStar
Director: Sam McConnell
Country: United States; Running Time: 87 min
Camp Ricstar explores the heartbreaking history and profound impact of a one-of-a-kind camp for people with disabilities, the Eric ‘RicStar’ Winter Music Therapy Camp. On the occasion of its 20th anniversary, we follow eight spirited campers who embrace being uninhibited as they sing, dance, create, connect, and discover new ways to express themselves.
Dance as You Are World Premiere
Director: Eryl Cochran
Country: United States; Running Time: 77 min
Filmed almost entirely on iPhones, this playful documentary follows 100 strangers from around Los Angeles as they come together to form adult dance teams for one recital. The dancers discover the incredible transformations that occur when they make time for joy and put on their dancing shoes.
The Donn of Tiki
Directors: Alex Lamb, Max Well
Country: United States; Running Time: 100 min
The life of Donn Beach has been re-written, embellished, and at times flat-out fabricated. He was an American maverick, constantly creating his own opportunities while reinventing himself, and embellishing the details of his extraordinary life. This documentary takes on the task of separating fact from exaggeration to finally tell Donn’s story, and how he inadvertently created the tiki subculture back in 1930s Hollywood. Mixing fun retro animation with newly found tapes of Donn’s last interview, the film explores universal truths behind Donn’s tall tales.
How the West Was One World Premiere
Director: Razieme Iborra
Country: United States; Running Time: 91 min
Amid infamously unprecedented times, three unconventional cowgirls reshape our vision of the American West. From deep Queens, artist Annie Bercy flees West to uncover the whitewashed history of Black Cowboys. In Miami, Latina designer Elle Barbeito confronts her own survival hunting the invasive Burmese Python. On the West Coast, rodeo queen Morgan Laughlin vies for the title of Miss Rodeo America.
Interpreters Wanted
Director: Robert Ham
Country: United States; Running Time: 84 min
Saifullah and Ismail Haqmal are two brother interpreters who served alongside U.S. Forces in Afghanistan for over a decade. Interpreters Wanted follows the brothers from their childhood growing up during the Russian/Afghan war, through the Taliban era, then the invasion by NATO forces after 9/11. When Robert deployed to Afghanistan in 2009 he worked with the brothers and they all became close friends. After Robert’s unit leaves Afghanistan the brothers become desperate to escape and turn to their American friends to petition Congress and help them escape the Taliiban’s rise to power.
The Nita & Zita Project
Director: Marci Darling
Country: United States; Running Time: 79 min
The story of two Jewish immigrant sisters who rose to international burlesque stardom, then became recluses and the ultimate New Orleans eccentrics. Their journey, marked by both the dazzle of the spotlight and the shadows of solitude, is a testament to their unbreakable bond and their vibrant heritage. The film is designed to challenge Jewish stereotypes and gender norms, illuminating a slice of American culture rarely seen—the lives of burlesque dancers, acrobats, contortionists, and the courageous performers who dare to dream big.
Norita World Premiere
Director: Jayson McNamara & Andrea Tortonese
Country: USA & Argentina; Running Time: 88 min
A mother’s search for her son accelerates the defeat of a dictatorship and inspires a new global generation of women fighting for their freedoms.
Saving Jones World Premiere
Director: Rebecca Corry
Country: United States; Running Time: 100 min
Saving Jones is a biographical social commentary about the abuse and discrimination of dogs as it directly relates to human abuse. Rebecca Corry is an actress, writer and comedian who has dedicated her life to educating, advocating and saving the lives of pit bull type dogs who are the most abused, discriminated against and murdered dogs on earth. Saving Jones is hilarious and heartwarming yet tragic and inspiring. A truthful look at the real reason she does what she does and why what happening to inherently good dogs is everyone’s problem and direct reflection of a broken society.
Scars Unseen World Premiere
Director: Meredith Yinger
Country: United States; Running Time: 70 min
‘Scars Unseen is a ‘triumph of the human spirit’ documentary, following three women who have overcome domestic violence and are paying it forward. Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the statistic of 1 in 4 women affected by domestic violence went up to 1 in 3 women. This inspiring documentary focuses on the resiliency of these phenomenal women and encourages us all to be more trauma informed. Scars Unseen aims to illuminate the power of healing, de-stigmatize victimhood, and encourage open communication about the causes, treatment, and prevention of abuse.’
Sitting in the Fire World Premiere
Directors: Alec Goldberg, Boson Wang
Country: United States; Running Time: 79 min
Arrested and sentenced to life in prison at age twenty, Vaughn Miles underwent decades of rehabilitation and was released after 24 years. Now, he’s back in his hometown working toward ending gun violence in the place he once helped destroy.
The South Got Something to Say
Directors: Ryon Horne, Tyson Horne
Country: United States; Running Time: 96 min
Hip-hop was born in New York and spread to LA, but its soul is in Atlanta. Shaped by the South’s complexities and contradictions – civil rights and racial tension, wealth and poverty, tradition and innovation, churches and strip clubs – Atlanta pioneers played up their roots and spread the gospel of Atlanta hip-hop. From 808s to trap to crunk and snap, Atlanta created a new musical language, dominated the charts and gained global influence. In 1995, it was declared “The South Got Something to Say.
Spyral World Premiere
Director: Bill Guttentag
Country: United States; Running Time: 84 min
A tragic true story that reveals the mental health epidemic in america. This is a dramatic and powerful view of the toll that bipolarism takes on one woman’s life and the family she leaves behind. With over a decade of home videos, diaries and social media, Oscar -winning director, Bill Guttentag, stitches together the tragic story and the mystery behind it.
Unbroken
Director: Beth Lane
Countries: Germany/Israel; Running Time: 96 min
The daughter of a Holocaust survivor embarks on an international quest to uncover answers about the plight of her mother and her six siblings who, as mere children, escaped Nazi Germany relying solely on their own youthful bravado and the kindness of German strangers.
Unlikely Allies
Director: Anthony Pedone
Country: United States; Running Time: 95 min
Weldon Angelos’s budding music career is abruptly terminated when prosecutors weaponize federal laws against him, turning a low-level cannabis case into 20 felony charges with a potential 105-year sentence. His case ignited a nationwide movement to reform the criminal justice system, uniting unlikely allies from billionaire Charles Koch, Senator Mike Lee and liberal icons like Senator Cory Booker, Van Jones and Snoop Dogg.
MIDNIGHT FEATURES
Death Perception World Premiere
Directors: Alec Wry, Sam Slade, Kevin Mix
Country: United States; Running Time: 106 min
A group of college students are invited to a screening party for a short film made by aspiring auteur filmmaker Sean Davis. The night takes a dark turn as each character gets picked off one by one by a mysterious masked killer. The story unfolds from the point-of-view of each of the six guests, and with each new perspective new clues come to light about the darkly comedic truth behind the violence.
Delicate Arch World Premiere
Director: Matt Warren
Country: United States; Running Time: 86 min
Four young friends with fracturing relationships take a camping trip to Southern Utah in order to escape an ecological disaster in the northern part of the state. Alone in the desert, they begin to suspect that their reality might not be as it seems, and soon realize they’re being observed by a mysterious cosmic force.
The Disinvited
Director: Devin Lawrence
Country: United States; Running Time: 91 min
Against his-or-anyones better judgment, Carl decides to crash an event where he is no longer welcome, setting off a day filled with betrayal, violence, heartache, and exes who should never get back together. When Carl discovers he isn’t the only unwelcome guest in the desert, he is forced to decide whether to save himself or risk everything for those who have wronged him.
Mourning Rock World Premiere
Director: Jeff Wolfe
Country: United States; Running Time: 84 min
A Psychological Thriller about a state park ranger husband and his wife struggling to come to terms with their missing teenage son while dealing with a local mystery that questions their relationship and in the end, their grip on reality.
Straight On Till Morning World Premiere
Director: Craig Ouellette
Country: United States; Running Time: 104 min
Dani and Kaitlin are two dreamers falling for each other on a romantic road-trip. The future is theirs — until they cross paths with a pious couple who have something much, much darker in mind.
TELEVISION AND WEB SERIES PILOTS
Ada (Episodes 1, 3, & 5) World Premiere
Directors: Elizabeth Cox, Kirill Yeretsky
Country: United States; Running Time: 11 min
Burns and Song World Premiere
Director: Tendayi Nyeke
Country: South Africa; Running Time: 33 min
Dick Bunny
Director: Katie Locke O’Brien
Country: United States; Running Time: 34 min
Events at Hemlock Manor
Director: Katie North
Country: United States; Running Time: 15 min
Expert of… World Premiere
Director: Brooke Trantor
Country: United States; Running Time: 22 min
Exposed World Premiere
Directors: Reece Melber, Rachel Othon
Country: United States; Running Time: 20 min
George of Tujunga World Premiere
Director: Dave Seger
Country: United States; Running Time: 14 min
Ghost Walker World Premiere
Director: Abraham Amkpa
Country: United States; Running Time: 10 min
I Could Eat (Episode 2)
Director: Rick Bedrosian
Country: United States; Running Time: 23 min
I Need Your Love
Director: Walker Kalan
Country: United States; Running Time: 25 min
Knawbone Creek World Premiere
Director: Scott Vandiver
Country: United States; Running Time: 25 min
Legacy in the Making
Director: Dominic Gill
Country: United States; Running Time: 13 min
Loft and Found World Premiere
Directors: Pete O’Hare, Phillip Kibbe
Country: United States; Running Time: 30 min
Los Angelez
Director: Louisa Hill
Country: United States; Running Time: 23 min
Ms. Pink World Premiere
Director: Lauren McCann
Country: United States; Running Time: 15 min
Popped World Premiere
Director: Noah Benjamin Miller
Country: United States; Running Time: 19 min
Prophet
Director: Diana Savone
Country: United States; Running Time: 26 min
Revelation
Director: Libe Barer
Country: United States; Running Time: 16 min
Roomies World Premiere
Directors: Nevada Grey, Anthony Vietro
Country: United States; Running Time: 35 min
Seeking World Premiere
Director: Jason Lee Courson
Country: United States; Running Time: 25 min
Sugar World Premiere
Director: Alyssa Brayboy
Country: United States; Running Time: 6 min
The Blind Zone
Directors: Federica Marchese, Vinusha Sundaresan
Country: China; Running Time: 32 min
Truth Saves the World
Director: Shyla Nibbe
Country: United States; Running Time: 29 min
Vitch World Premiere
Director: Lily Richards
Country: United States; Running Time: 17 min
World Twistories World Premiere
Directors: Brian Wallace, James Longley
Country: United States; Running Time: 23 min
NARRATIVE SHORTS
Ambush at St Mary’s World Premiere
Director: Anthony Parisi
Country: United States; Running Time: 15 min
And The Ocean Agreed World Premiere
Director: Tanya Modini
Country: Australia; Running Time: 15 min
Ashes to Dust World Premiere
Director: Clark Childers
Country: United States; Running Time: 15 min
Backwash World Premiere
Director: Dalton Ibarra
Country: United States; Running Time: 8 min
Big Brothers World Premiere
Director: Matt Mazany
Country: United States; Running Time: 15 min
Birdhouse World Premiere
Director: Jerry Pyle
Country: United States; Running Time: 15 min
Black Silk
Director: Patrick Michael
Country: United States; Running Time: 16 min
The Bougie Man World Premiere
Director: Timothy Hautekiet
Country: United States; Running Time: 11 min
Bright Forests World Premiere
Director: Chadwick Harman
Country: United States; Running Time: 15 min
Broken Art
Director: Ryan Powers
Country: United States; Running Time: 7 min
The Burden of Care World Premiere
Director: Sam Ripley
Country: United States; Running Time: 15 min
Burn Out World Premiere
Director: Russell Goldman
Country: United States; Running Time: 13 min
Cart Girls World Premiere
Director: Katelyn McCulloch
Country: Canada; Running Time: 15 min
The Chain
Director: Tom Hipp
Country: United States; Running Time: 15 min
Church Camp
Director: Andrew Bourne
Country: United States; Running Time: 14 min
Ciela
Director: Mauricio Sierra
Country: Mexico; Running Time: 15 min
Circle Circle Circle Circle World Premiere
Directors: Libby Ewing, Katherine Skelton
Country: United States; Running Time: 12 min
Clownfish
Director: Clayton Henderson
Country: United States; Running Time: 11 min
Concrete World Premiere
Director: Eli Vidis Newman
Country: United States; Running Time: 16 min
Damned If You Do
Director: Dans Karagannis
Country: United States; Running Time: 11 min
Deep Tish
Director: Dave Paige
Country: United States; Running Time: 14 min
Deliberate World Premiere
Director: Marta Roncada
Country: United States; Running Time: 15 min
Dog World Premiere
Director: Ben Tan
Country: United States; Running Time: 14 min
Dr. No Means No World Premiere
Director: Kestrin Pantera
Country: United States; Running Time: 9 min
Draft Night World Premiere
Director: Thomas Glinkowski
Country: United States; Running Time: 19 min
Durga World Premiere
Director: Abhishek Parasher
Country: United States; Running Time: 6 min
Elephant Hide World Premiere
Director: Emily Schumann
Country: United States; Running Time: 18 min
Feign World Premiere
Director: Adam Rioux
Country: United States; Running Time: 8 min
Gas Station Sushi World Premiere
Director: Chad Corhan
Country: United States; Running Time: 16 min
Guacamania! World Premiere
Director: Andrew J. Lee
Country: United States; Running Time: 11 min
Hey Dad World Premiere
Director: Aaron Schoonover
Country: United States; Running Time: 7 min
Home World Premiere
Director: Kes Tagney
Countries: UK/Canada; Running Time: 6 min
Hoteling World Premiere
Director: Ryan Buffa
Country: United States; Running Time: 24 min
How to Disappear
Director: Milton Woods
Country: United States; Running Time: 20 min
I approve this message
Director: Craig Newman
Country: United States; Running Time: 12 min
I Know There’s Something Here for You World Premiere
Director: Sean Robert Kelly
Country: United States; Running Time: 17 min
I’ll Take Porn for $200
Director: Mischa Jakupcak
Country: United States; Running Time: 9 min
I’m Pretty Sure My Therapist Thinks I’m Bad
Director: Spenser Davis
Country: United States; Running Time: 13 min
Isaac
Director: Samantha Carroll
Country: United States; Running Time: 11 min
Karita World Premiere
Director: Virginia de Witt, Koji Ueda
Countries: Japan/US; Running Time: 18 min
Kharish (Itch)
Director: Mohammad Anwerzada
Countries: Pakistan/Canada; Running Time: 16 min
Kiwi World Premiere
Director: Austin Kolodney
Country: United States; Running Time: 12 min
Koi World Premiere
Director: Taige Shi
Country: United States; Running Time: 18 min
Legally Brown – The Musical The Short
Director: Kirsten Hoang
Country: United States; Running Time: 17 min
Lessons
Director: Shawn Butcher
Country: United States; Running Time: 13 min
Like You (Como Tu) World Premiere
Directors: Eddy Martin, Jhuliann Chiri
Country: United States; Running Time: 16 min
Lovebugs
Director: Teddy Alvarez-Nissen
Country: United States; Running Time: 12 min
Loveland World Premiere
Director: Sofia Bonami
Country: United States; Running Time: 11 min
Mama Bear World Premiere
Director: Gregory Stees
Country: United States; Running Time: 7 min
Mecanica World Premiere
Director: Mike Harris
Country: United States; Running Time: 16 min
Model Citizen World Premiere
Director: Rachael Dahl
Country: United States; Running Time: 14 min
Mum’s the Word World Premiere
Director: Kim Wuan
Country: United States; Running Time: 10 min
My Light Comes Shining World Premiere
Director: Anthony Lucido
Country: United States; Running Time: 18 min
Not Us
Director: James Kautz
Country: United States; Running Time: 11 min
The One That Got Away
Directors: Nacho Garvía, Jorge Moratal
Country: Spain; Running Time: 5 min
The Paradise Road World Premiere
Director: Lisa Marie Tedesco
Country: United States; Running Time: 25 min
Perennial World Premiere
Director: Austin Staton
Country: UK; Running Time: 14 min
Pickled Cucumbers World Premiere
Director: Cal J.T. Moreno
Country: United States; Running Time: 10 min
The Pickup World Premiere
Director: Nicholas Acosta
Country: United States; Running Time: 8 min
The Power Within World Premiere
Director: Bo Youngblood
Country: United States; Running Time: 14 min
Prick World Premiere
Director: Alex DiBucci
Country: United States; Running Time: 10 min
Princeton’s in the Mix World Premiere
Director: Jonathan DiMaio
Country: United States; Running Time: 16 min
Puppy Love
Director: Daniel Rashid
Country: United States; Running Time: 12 min
Quayle World Premiere
Director: Kyle Kenyon
Country: United States; Running Time: 6 min
Rattled
Director: Adam Linkenhelt
Country: United States; Running Time: 14 min
Renovation World Premiere
Director: Joy Gregory
Country: United States; Running Time: 11 min
Robbie Ain’t Right No More
Director: Kyle Perritt
Country: United States; Running Time: 18 min
The Runt
Director: Christy Stratton
Country: United States; Running Time: 13 min
Scraps
Director: Ryan Nordin
Country: United States; Running Time: 28 min
Solid
Director: Grace Gregory
Country: United States; Running Time: 14 min
Star.Wav World Premiere
Director: Alex Tobin
Country: United States; Running Time: 15 min
Starry Eyed
Director: Al Braatz
Country: Canada; Running Time: 14 min
Still Life World Premiere
Director: Jason Cheung
Country: United States; Running Time: 20 min
Stuck World Premiere
Director: Dan Abramovici
Country: Canada; Running Time: 9 min
Tacenda World Premiere
Director: Luke and Rita Konopasky
Country: United States; Running Time: 16 min
This Little Piggy Got Some World Premiere
Director: Eleanor Vigneault
Country: United States; Running Time: 21 min
Thoughts & Prayers World Premiere
Director: Danny Farber
Country: United States; Running Time: 11 min
Tips Up!
Director: Leah Claire Borrie
Country: United States; Running Time: 7 min
The Valley of Hearts Delight
Director: Mike Timm
Country: United States; Running Time: 14 min
Volition
Director: Ashley George
Country: United States; Running Time: 18 min
You Are Here
Director: Michael Friberg
Country: United States; Running Time: 10 min
DOCUMENTARY SHORTS
Baseball Behind Barbed Wire
Director: Yuriko Gamo Romer
Country: United States; Running Time: 34 min
David Again
Director: Adam Elliott
Country: United States; Running Time: 18 min
Dear Dad World Premiere
Director: Noah Kim
Countries: USA/South Korea; Running Time: 13 min
El Regreso’ (The Return) World Premiere
Director: Samantha Ramirez-Hererra
Country: United States; Running Time: 23 min
The Elephant in the Driveway World Premiere
Director: Hoag Kepner
Country: United States; Running Time: 16 min
Far West
Director: Stephen Michael Simon
Country: United States; Running Time: 18 min
How I Roll
Directors: Brianne Berkson, Miguel Gluckstern, BriGuel
Country: United States; Running Time: 13 min
Is Gay Marriage Next?
Director: Emily Clark
Country: United States; Running Time: 16 min
Is It Because I’m A Girl
Director: Peter Decherney
Countries: Kenya/Mexico/USA; Running Time: 16 min
Is This Something? World Premiere
Director: Timothy Hautekiet
Country: United States; Running Time: 7 min
It’s For You: Ephemeral Art & The Death of the Public Phone
Director: Ryan Steven Green
Country: United States; Running Time: 29 min
The Katz Tapes World Premiere
Director: Adam Fischer
Country: United States; Running Time: 25 min
Land of the Free: Out of the Shadows
Director: James Ganiere
Country: Australia; Running Time: 40 min
Living Loud
Directors: Carin van der Donk, Sarah Teale
Country: United States; Running Time: 40 min
Pardon Me World Premiere
Director: Shuja Moore
Country: United States; Running Time: 32 min
The Pursuit of a Dream World Premiere
Director: Brian Grigsby
Country: United States; Running Time: 21 min
Take Me to The Ocean
Director: Ilanna Barkusky
Country: United States; Running Time: 5 min
The Third Country World Premiere
Director: Fr3deR1cK Taylor
Country: United States; Running Time: 15 min
Tr(ol)l
Director: Yourgo Artsitas
Country: United States; Running Time: 17 min
We are Flying Stars
Director: Todd Antony
Country: UK; Running Time: 8 min
MIDNIGHT SHORTS
The Clogging
Director: Eric Larson
Country: United States; Running Time: 4 min
Daughters of Evil
Directors: Adam Taylor, Natasha Malone
Country: United States; Running Time: 13 min
Death of an Editor World Premiere
Director: Kyle Hartford
Country: United States; Running Time: 10 min
The Debutante World Premiere
Directors: Nat Moonhill, Veronica Moonhill
Country: United States; Running Time: 14 min
The Exposed World Premiere
Director: Xenia Leblanc
Country: United States; Running Time: 5 min
Girl Upstairs World Premiere
Director: Kevin Stevenson
Country: United States; Running Time: 10 min
Honk
Director: Charles de Lauzirika
Country: United States; Running Time: 13 min
Inked World Premiere
Director: Kelsey Bollig
Country: United States; Running Time: 15 min
Locksmith World Premiere
Director: Corey Benson Powers
Country: United States; Running Time: 7 min
Motherly Lovecraft World Premiere
Director: Collin Black
Country: United States; Running Time: 13 min
Pests
Director: Sean Cruser
Country: United States; Running Time: 17 min
Piper Meets a Psychopath World Premiere
Directors: AJ Martinson III, Nicole Elliott
Country: United States; Running Time: 11 min
Rare Medium World Premiere
Director: Emily Maya Mills
Country: United States; Running Time: 11 min
Shadow
Director: Kamell Allaway
Country: United States; Running Time: 12 min
The Stardust Motel World Premiere
Director: Ori Ben-Shahar
Country: United States; Running Time: 16 min
Sweaty Larry World Premiere
Director: Vanessa Ionta Wright
Country: United States; Running Time: 7 min
Technical Support
Director: Kris Lefcoe
Country: United States; Running Time: 8 min
Who Do You Love
Director: Lorin Doctor, Max Gottlieb
Country: United States; Running Time: 18 min
Wide Open World Premiere
Director: Brian Ferenchik
Country: United States; Running Time: 9 min
You’re It World Premiere
Director: Alexander J. Callens
Country: United States; Running Time: 6 min
DOWNBEAT
2 AM World Premiere
Director: Alexa May
Country: United States; Running Time: 5 min
Bed By 9 World Premiere
Director: Christian Klein
Country: United States; Running Time: 4 min
Born To Fly World Premiere
Director: Martín Bautista
Country: Mexico; Running Time: 5 min
Bunny Lowe – Little White Chapel World Premiere
Director: Ryan Noufer
Country: United States; Running Time: 4 min
Butterfly Effect World Premiere
Director: Michael Centeno
Country: United States; Running Time: 3 min
Car Colors – Old Death
Director: Kyle Garrett
Country: United States; Running Time: 8 min
Dynasty
Director: Yeva Dashevsky
Country: United States; Running Time: 4 min
God Isn’t Talking to Me World Premiere
Directors: Kirsten Hoang, Matthew Katz
Country: United States; Running Time: 4 min
In the Air Tonight World Premiere
Director: Jorel O’Dell
Country: United States; Running Time: 4 min
Los Angeles World Premiere
Director: Jonathan Ehlers
Country: United States; Running Time: 6 min
Music for a While
Director: Kelvin Z. Phillips
Country: United States; Running Time: 9 min
Night Vibe World Premiere
Director: Xingyu “Harry” Chen
Country: United States; Running Time: 4 min
Payback World Premiere
Director: King Zabb
Country: United States; Running Time: 4 min
Rat Fight World Premiere
Director: Cheryl Ediss
Country: United States; Running Time: 4 min
This Time We’ll Stay World Premiere
Director: Moh Azima
Country: United States; Running Time: 6 min
Unperforming World Premiere
Director: Cristian Trout
Country: Canada; Running Time: 5 min
Veil World Premiere
Director: Jonathan Coleman
Country: United States; Running Time: 6 min
Wasteland
Director: Louisa Solarz
Country: United States; Running Time: 3 min
KIDZ
Buzzin World Premiere
Directors: Mila Brener, Antonio Chavez Trejo
Country: United States; Running Time: 3 min
Canta Santiago
Director: James Valdez
Country: United States; Running Time: 12 min
Career Day
Directors: Jason Robinson, Chris Hooper
Country: United States; Running Time: 10 min
The Chihuahua Shake World Premiere
Director: Chase Olivera
Country: United States; Running Time: 14 min
Korean American Witches Society World Premiere
Director: Michael K.Y. Yip
Country: United States; Running Time: 13 min
Lillo
Director: Andrea Figueroa Chavez
Country: Mexico; Running Time: 8 min
Neon Vowels
Director: Sergio Caballero
Country: United States; Running Time: 11 min
Sally, Get the Potatoes
Director: Danicah Waldo
Country: United States; Running Time: 17 min
Space Lightning World Premiere
Director: Michael Bauer
Country: United States; Running Time: 7 min
Story of the Sun World Premiere
Director: Phillip Gladkov
Country: United States; Running Time: 7 min
The Storyteller
Director: Allison Volk
Country: United States; Running Time: 8 min
Superman Doesn’t Steal
Director: Tamika Lamison
Country: United States; Running Time: 20 min
Survived By
Director: K.D. Chalk
Country: United States; Running Time: 13 min
