Dances With Films: LA has set its lineup for the 27th annual Los Angeles-based independent film festival, and it includes Mahesh Pailoor’s drama Paper Flowers as the opening night screening and Terre Weisman’s Max Dagan as the closing night screening.

Taking place from June 20-30, 2024, this year’s Dances With Films: LA festival will feature a partnership with another popular Los Angeles film festival, Outfest, to provide additional LGBTQIA+ programming. All of this year’s screenings will take place at the TCL Chinese Theater on Hollywood Blvd.

The full lineup, which you can see below, includes 232 films, 38 of which are narrative features, with 17 documentary features, 25 television and streaming pilots, and 152 short films.

Narrative features making their world premieres include Patrick VanZandt’s Addy Daddy, Nayip Anthony Garcia’s Almost Popular, Benjamin-Shalom Rodriguez’ America’s Next Top Immigrant, Nida Chowdhry’s Anxious., Verner Maldonado’s Best Man Dead Man, Rich Ronat’s Culprit, Alec Wry, Sam Slade, and Kevin Mix’s Death Perception, Matt Warren’s Delicate Arch, Jack McCafferty’s Dreaming of You, Parker Brennon’s Hauntology, Emily Moss Wilson’s Inheritance, and Ori Yardeni and Emil Ben Shimeon’s The Man Who Saved the Internet With a Sunflower.

Jeff Wolfe’s Mourning Rock, Jean Barker’s Nobody Leaves ‘Til Jesus Comes, Kerry Ann Enright’s Nobody Wants to Shoot a Woman, David Beck and Jennifer Bobbi’s Regarding Us, Aaron Inman’s Shepherd, Nicholas Giuricich’s Spark, Carter Ward’s Step Back, Doors Closing, Craig Ouellette’s Straight On Till Morning, Jessica Boss’ Unnamed, Alonso Alvarez-Barreda’s The Wingwalker will also all make their world premieres as narrative features.

Making Devin Lawrence’s The Disinvited, Ryan Barton-Grimley’s Listen Carefully, and Meg Rickards’ Snake will make their North American premieres, while Matthew Leutwyler’s Fight Like a Girl will make its U.S. Premiere.

“And the beat goes on! This year’s lineup is another perfect example of wonderful, imaginative, challenging, and always entertaining work: narrative features, documentaries, pilots, shorts, and music videos that rarely have stars in their casts and almost never have big production companies footing the bill. We’re thrilled to be the film festival that introduces them to audiences and industry in the heart of Hollywood,” said Dances With Films founders Leslee Scallon and Michael Trent.

The Dances With Films founders have recently expanded the festival to New York as well, having completed two successful editions of DWF: NYC in 2022 and 2023.

For ticketing information about DWF: LA, go the the Dances With Films website.

See the Full Dances With Films: LA 2024 Lineup Below

OPENING NIGHT SELECTION

Paper Flowers World Premiere

Director: Mahesh Pailoor

Country: United States; Running Time: 100 min

Shalin Shah, an ambitious USC graduate, leaves behind his loving Indian American family and devoted girlfriend, Fiona, to pursue his dream of making a difference as a Peace Corps volunteer. However, his life takes a devastating turn when a check-up for a lingering cough reveals a shocking diagnosis: a rare and aggressive form of cancer. Forced to return home and undergo treatment, Shalin confronts the fundamental question: what is the true meaning of life when faced with limited time? Based on a true story, Paper Flowers is a poignant and inspirational journey of love, loss, and hope. It serves as a roadmap to cherish the moments we have and to remember to stop and enjoy every sunset.

CLOSING NIGHT SELECTION

Max Dagan World Premiere

Director: Terre Weisman

Country: United States; Running Time: 92 min

After his father is sentenced to 15 years for the manslaughter of a California State Trooper, Max Dagan fights to uncover the truth and get his now terminally ill parent out of prison with a compassionate release. Max must open up old wounds, including seeking the help of his estranged uncle and the daughter of the dead trooper, to find evidence that could set his father free. In a race against time, two divided families discover they have more in common than they think.

ADDITIONAL NARRATIVE FEATURES

Addy Daddy World Premiere

Director: Patrick VanZandt

Country: United States; Running Time: 119 min

A lonely young man introduces his new girlfriend to his parents and they immediately hate her for no reason.

Advanced Chemistry

Director: Etana Jacobson

Country: United States; Running Time: 95 min

A scientist who has developed a compound to enhance bonding injects his married best friend to help her stop cheating on her wife, but when he also injects the wife, it backfires when she falls for him.

All Happy Families

Director: Haroula Rose

Country: United States; Running Time: 90 min

A lonely young man introduces his new girlfriend to his parents and they immediately hate her for no reason.

All the Weekend’s Drama

Director: John Robb Saunders

Country: United States; Running Time: 109 min

Chloe Rousseau is a misfit, gentle hearted twenty year-old. She’s hardly ever known anything outside of her wayward, poverty-stricken lifestyle. Surrounding her is nothing but trauma attached to young people who don’t deserve it. Her glimmers of hope: a well-adjusted, now estranged childhood best friend, Nina, a young sweetheart teenager named Benny, and a wise-beyond-her-years corner store clerk, Imara. After Chloe has an accidental pregnancy, she turns to Nina for support, to which Nina shows Chloe that no one should ever feel their destiny is predetermined, no matter where you come from.

Almost Popular World Premiere

Director: Nayip Anthony Garcia (aka Nayip Ramos)

Country: United States; Running Time: 95 min

Susie and Bobbie, high school juniors, go on a quest to fulfill their dream to become part of the elite POP Girls who rule the school. After a series of unfortunate and humiliating attempts, they learn what’s really important.

Alta California

Director: Andrés Taboada

Country: United States; Running Time: 64 min

“Carlos is a former Mexican aristocrat, now-undocumented college student living in Orange County. He longs for the privileged life he once had in Guadalajara and keeps his immigrant status a secret in fear of being grouped with “those other Mexicans

America’s Next Top Immigrant World Premiere

Director: Benjamin-Shalom Rodriguez

Country: United States; Running Time: 84 min

Chronicling the last two episodes of a reality competition show in which the final five immigrants compete against one another for a US passport.

Anxious World Premiere

Director: Nida Chowdhry

Country: United States; Running Time: 100 min

Anxious. is a surreal dark comedy about a woman named Ruby who has an anxiety attack and trips down the rabbit hole of her mind, where she meets versions of herself who take over her life. This fast-paced fashion film is set against the colorful backdrops of Little Saigon and Little India in Orange County, California. This debut feature is written, directed by and starring Nida Chowdhry.

Best Man Dead Man

Director: Verner Maldonado

Country: United States; Running Time: 83 min

A bachelor party in the middle of nowhere quickly turns into a night of murder and mystery when the best man ends up with a knife in his head. Everyone is a suspect and only an eccentric private eye can solve the crime.

Between the Lights

Director: Michael Groom

Country: UK; Running Time: 105 min

When skeptical scientist Alice falls for reluctant medium Jay, she’s taken on an odyssey of love, loss and discovery that will turn her world upside down. Between the Lights (made with support from Creative England and filmed in York and the Lake District) is a romantic drama with a liberal dose of the supernatural, in which we visit our characters over three consecutive Christmases.

Bound

Director: Isaac Hirotsu Woofter

Country: United States; Running Time: 99 min

To escape her overprotective drug-dealing stepfather, a young introverted artist flees to NYC with only her pet pocket squirrel, after successfully reinventing herself with the help of some found family.

Culprit World Premiere

Director: Rich Ronat

Country: United States; Running Time: 94 min

Huntsville, Texas. A dark cloud of mystery looms over the locals, who whisper of the unsolved rape and murder of nine-year-old Katrina Walters, 27 years ago. The suspected ex-con, Jack Harris, has been released from prison exonerated of all charges. The older sister of Katrina, Lucy, desperate for justice, teams up with Jack in secret to find the real killer. The two unlikely partners begin to uncover long-buried secrets that lead them down a perilous path towards the truth.

Dreaming of You World Premiere

Director: Jack McCafferty

Country: Unites States; Running Time: 95 min

While attending a sleep study, Miles Puck meets Ren Helena, the girl of his dreams. Unfortunately, he’s also diagnosed with anxiety driven night terrors. Now, his stress levels are going through the roof as he manages this new relationship, a job he hates and even more bad dreams. At least he has a teddy bear to help him through his nightmares in this mixed media rom-com.

Fight Like A Girl

Director: Matthew Leutwyler

Countries: DR Congo/Rwanda; Running Time: 118 min

A young Congolese woman forced to work in an illegal mineral mine, escapes her captors and finds a new life for herself after joining a renowned all-women boxing club in the border city of Goma. Based on the True Story events. Shot on location in DR Congo and Rwanda.

Future Date

Director: Stanley Wong

Country: United States; Running Time: 82 min

In the distant future where the outside climate is unlivable and everyone is forced to spend their lives alone in tiny rooms, two people win the rare opportunity to go on a very unusual date – in person.

Hauntology World Premiere

Director: Parker Brennon

Country: United States; Running Time: 100 min

In this queer horror anthology, 12-year-old Venus (they/them) decides to run away from home, but their journey is cut short when their older sister, Jazmin (she/her), spots them wheeling a suitcase down the sidewalk. Jazmin then takes Venus on a journey around town, where Jazmin tells supernatural tales in which characters have more in common with Venus than they first realize.

Inhertiance World Premiere

Director: Emily Moss Wilson

Country: United States; Running Time: 102 min

Estranged sisters Lucy and Paige reunite to bury their father, becoming entangled in the complicated web of their past as they realize that they have inherited more from their father than just money. Forced to reunite after years of not speaking, the two sisters are confronted by a whirlwind of resurfacing resentments, past traumas, well-kept secrets, and devastating losses, as they come to terms with their inner demons and work to mend their broken relationships.

Listen Carefully

Director: Ryan Barton-Grimley

Country: United States; Running Time: 81 min

When troubled assistant bank manager Andy McNeary’s baby daughter goes missing, he must follow the instructions of a mysterious voice on the other end of a baby monitor to save her before she disappears forever.

The Man Who Saved the Internet With a Sunflower World Premiere

Directors: Ori Yardeni, Emil Ben Shimeon

Country: United States; Running Time: 101 min

The extraordinary true story of Rob Ryan, a brilliant mathematician with a rocky career in Silicon Valley, marked by numerous dismissals and resignations. Rob’s groundbreaking ‘Sunflower Code’ averts the internet’s collapse, transforming modern life. Despite being ousted from the company he founded sold for $24 billion Rob, like a phoenix, establishes three master companies, each worth billions, and earns the Entrepreneur of the Year Award in Silicon Valley. A revered figure, Rob now mentors a new generation of entrepreneurs, while continuing to safeguard the internet from emerging dangers.

Mother Father Sister Brother Frank

Director: Caden Douglas

Country: Canada; Running Time: 85 min

The Jennings family couldn’t be more painfully suburban, but when asshole Uncle Frank crashes their weekly Sunday dinner with a nasty surprise, murder turns up on the menu. Can the Jennings’ overcome secrets and dysfunction to learn that, the family that slays together, stays together?

Nobody Leaves ’til Jesus Comes World Premiere

Director: Jean Barker

Country: United States; Running Time: 80 min

Seventeen-year-old Mati stares down a rabbit hole of drugs, sex, and self-delusion in an LA trap house full of desperate people who show her what she could become.

Nobody Wants to Shoot a Woman World Premiere

Director: Kerry Ann Enright

Country: United States; Running Time: 91 min

A stark, intimate, yet unsentimental portrait of a mother marginalized by society who embraces a violent crime spree as a means to survive.

Regarding Us World Premiere

Director: David Beck, Jennifer Bobbi

Country: United States; Running Time: 99 min

After losing her teaching career in the Catholic school system, a transgender woman has a profound impact on the lives of two children–one with two fathers in marital strife, and the other a recent transplant from a conservative household. When the children form a unique bond, new questions and old prejudices erupt.

Shepherd World Premiere

Director: Aaron Inman

Country: United States; Running Time: 85 min

When a young minister struggles with the death of his only son, he is forced to question his faith as he searches for meaning in a time of suffering.

Snake

Director: Meg Rickards

Country: South Africa; Running Time: 109 min

When a luminous stranger arrives on the farm, Stella’s father stays sober and her mother begins to laugh again. But the man with the silver cross has not come to save them. As Jerry slithers his way into their hearts, his own dark wounds begin to show. Stella must shut up and watch him strangle her family or use the truth to fight for their lives.

Spark World Premiere

Director: Nicholas Giuricich

Country: United States; Running Time: 89 min

Spark follows a hopeless romantic struggling to build intimacy with a man who inexplicably makes him time loop back a day every time they make love. As his feelings for the man grow, so do his suspicions that this stranger is aware of this cosmic insanity too.

Step Back, Doors Closing World Premiere

Director: Carter Ward

Country: United States; Running Time: 98 min

This is a charming love story between Ryan and Julisa, two young adults who long for authentic and emotionally intelligent relationships. After a chance encounter on the DC metro, they spend the next twenty-four hours discussing their hopes, dreams, and fears. Slowly but surely, they reveal more and more about themselves, and fall in love.

Tallywacker

Director: Brendan Boogie

Country: United States; Running Time: 90 min

A rock and roll buddy comedy about a disabled musician who gets to live his rock star dreams while his best friend reluctantly tags along for the ride.

Tim Travers & the Time Travelers Paradox

Director: Stimson Snead

Country: United States; Running Time: 103 min

It is called the Time Travelers Paradox. In which a scientist creates a Time Machine and kills their younger self. So now a man who should not- can not- exist, somehow does. That is the Paradox, and Paradoxes are impossible. And the man who has created it, is Tim Travers. A reclusive mad scientist whose stated mission in life is to stand alone with God at the end of time, and tell the bastard off.

Unnamed World Premiere

Director: Jessica Boss

Country: United States; Running Time: 95 min

Inspired by true events, Unnamed is a thriller about a young and beautiful Nigerian woman working as a hairstylist who meets a successful female producer on location in her country and convinces her to come to Hollywood. But her dreams of owning her own salon turn into a living nightmare when the producer forces her into sex trafficking.

The Wingwalker World Premiere

Director: Alonso Alvarez-Barreda

Countries: US/Mexico; Running Time: 117 min

A young widower is deported as his daughter is scheduled for a heart transplant, this will lead him to orchestrate the boldest border crossing plan in history.

DOCUMENTARY FEATURES

A Little Hope for Chicago World Premiere

Director: Leon Lozano

Country: United States; Running Time: 74 min

Part narrative performance film, part documentary, A Little Hope For Chicago is a walk through the life of a Chicago hustler, narrowly avoiding the devastating consequences of death and incarceration, as he reflects on the systemic root causes of the violence and trauma that consume youth in urban centers like Chicago.

A School Grows in Watts World Premiere

Director: Ryan S. Porush

Country: United States; Running Time: 75 min

In one of the most notoriously underserved cities in the country, an innovative charter elementary school works toward a reimagined future through a community-based approach to education. Weaving together the personal narratives of educators, families, students and community members involved with the Watts Learning Center, A School Grows in Watts paints a lyrical, immersive portrait of a vibrant yet misunderstood community and the ongoing work of a mighty school with humble beginnings.

The Big White House World Premiere

Director: Christopher Riel

Country: United States; Running Time: 67 min

In Montecito, California, The Big White House traces director Chris Riel’s journey from Bakersfield poverty to Santa Barbara opulence, reminiscent of The Beverly Hillbillies. Over 20 years, Riel captures the wild escapades of Montecito teens defying societal norms. From go-karting to mud sledding, their adventures unfold against upper-class expectations. Through laughter and loss, they forge unbreakable bonds, navigating grief, divorce, and addiction. This adrenaline-laced documentary offers a poignant reflection on friendship and resilience, emphasizing love over materialism.

Camp RicStar

Director: Sam McConnell

Country: United States; Running Time: 87 min

Camp Ricstar explores the heartbreaking history and profound impact of a one-of-a-kind camp for people with disabilities, the Eric ‘RicStar’ Winter Music Therapy Camp. On the occasion of its 20th anniversary, we follow eight spirited campers who embrace being uninhibited as they sing, dance, create, connect, and discover new ways to express themselves.

Dance as You Are World Premiere

Director: Eryl Cochran

Country: United States; Running Time: 77 min

Filmed almost entirely on iPhones, this playful documentary follows 100 strangers from around Los Angeles as they come together to form adult dance teams for one recital. The dancers discover the incredible transformations that occur when they make time for joy and put on their dancing shoes.

The Donn of Tiki

Directors: Alex Lamb, Max Well

Country: United States; Running Time: 100 min

The life of Donn Beach has been re-written, embellished, and at times flat-out fabricated. He was an American maverick, constantly creating his own opportunities while reinventing himself, and embellishing the details of his extraordinary life. This documentary takes on the task of separating fact from exaggeration to finally tell Donn’s story, and how he inadvertently created the tiki subculture back in 1930s Hollywood. Mixing fun retro animation with newly found tapes of Donn’s last interview, the film explores universal truths behind Donn’s tall tales.

How the West Was One World Premiere

Director: Razieme Iborra

Country: United States; Running Time: 91 min

Amid infamously unprecedented times, three unconventional cowgirls reshape our vision of the American West. From deep Queens, artist Annie Bercy flees West to uncover the whitewashed history of Black Cowboys. In Miami, Latina designer Elle Barbeito confronts her own survival hunting the invasive Burmese Python. On the West Coast, rodeo queen Morgan Laughlin vies for the title of Miss Rodeo America.

Interpreters Wanted

Director: Robert Ham

Country: United States; Running Time: 84 min

Saifullah and Ismail Haqmal are two brother interpreters who served alongside U.S. Forces in Afghanistan for over a decade. Interpreters Wanted follows the brothers from their childhood growing up during the Russian/Afghan war, through the Taliban era, then the invasion by NATO forces after 9/11. When Robert deployed to Afghanistan in 2009 he worked with the brothers and they all became close friends. After Robert’s unit leaves Afghanistan the brothers become desperate to escape and turn to their American friends to petition Congress and help them escape the Taliiban’s rise to power.

The Nita & Zita Project

Director: Marci Darling

Country: United States; Running Time: 79 min

The story of two Jewish immigrant sisters who rose to international burlesque stardom, then became recluses and the ultimate New Orleans eccentrics. Their journey, marked by both the dazzle of the spotlight and the shadows of solitude, is a testament to their unbreakable bond and their vibrant heritage. The film is designed to challenge Jewish stereotypes and gender norms, illuminating a slice of American culture rarely seen—the lives of burlesque dancers, acrobats, contortionists, and the courageous performers who dare to dream big.

Norita World Premiere

Director: Jayson McNamara & Andrea Tortonese

Country: USA & Argentina; Running Time: 88 min

A mother’s search for her son accelerates the defeat of a dictatorship and inspires a new global generation of women fighting for their freedoms.

Saving Jones World Premiere

Director: Rebecca Corry

Country: United States; Running Time: 100 min

Saving Jones is a biographical social commentary about the abuse and discrimination of dogs as it directly relates to human abuse. Rebecca Corry is an actress, writer and comedian who has dedicated her life to educating, advocating and saving the lives of pit bull type dogs who are the most abused, discriminated against and murdered dogs on earth. Saving Jones is hilarious and heartwarming yet tragic and inspiring. A truthful look at the real reason she does what she does and why what happening to inherently good dogs is everyone’s problem and direct reflection of a broken society.

Scars Unseen World Premiere

Director: Meredith Yinger

Country: United States; Running Time: 70 min

‘Scars Unseen is a ‘triumph of the human spirit’ documentary, following three women who have overcome domestic violence and are paying it forward. Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the statistic of 1 in 4 women affected by domestic violence went up to 1 in 3 women. This inspiring documentary focuses on the resiliency of these phenomenal women and encourages us all to be more trauma informed. Scars Unseen aims to illuminate the power of healing, de-stigmatize victimhood, and encourage open communication about the causes, treatment, and prevention of abuse.’

Sitting in the Fire World Premiere

Directors: Alec Goldberg, Boson Wang

Country: United States; Running Time: 79 min

Arrested and sentenced to life in prison at age twenty, Vaughn Miles underwent decades of rehabilitation and was released after 24 years. Now, he’s back in his hometown working toward ending gun violence in the place he once helped destroy.

The South Got Something to Say

Directors: Ryon Horne, Tyson Horne

Country: United States; Running Time: 96 min

Hip-hop was born in New York and spread to LA, but its soul is in Atlanta. Shaped by the South’s complexities and contradictions – civil rights and racial tension, wealth and poverty, tradition and innovation, churches and strip clubs – Atlanta pioneers played up their roots and spread the gospel of Atlanta hip-hop. From 808s to trap to crunk and snap, Atlanta created a new musical language, dominated the charts and gained global influence. In 1995, it was declared “The South Got Something to Say.

Spyral World Premiere

Director: Bill Guttentag

Country: United States; Running Time: 84 min

A tragic true story that reveals the mental health epidemic in america. This is a dramatic and powerful view of the toll that bipolarism takes on one woman’s life and the family she leaves behind. With over a decade of home videos, diaries and social media, Oscar -winning director, Bill Guttentag, stitches together the tragic story and the mystery behind it.

Unbroken

Director: Beth Lane

Countries: Germany/Israel; Running Time: 96 min

The daughter of a Holocaust survivor embarks on an international quest to uncover answers about the plight of her mother and her six siblings who, as mere children, escaped Nazi Germany relying solely on their own youthful bravado and the kindness of German strangers.

Unlikely Allies

Director: Anthony Pedone

Country: United States; Running Time: 95 min

Weldon Angelos’s budding music career is abruptly terminated when prosecutors weaponize federal laws against him, turning a low-level cannabis case into 20 felony charges with a potential 105-year sentence. His case ignited a nationwide movement to reform the criminal justice system, uniting unlikely allies from billionaire Charles Koch, Senator Mike Lee and liberal icons like Senator Cory Booker, Van Jones and Snoop Dogg.

MIDNIGHT FEATURES

Death Perception World Premiere

Directors: Alec Wry, Sam Slade, Kevin Mix

Country: United States; Running Time: 106 min

A group of college students are invited to a screening party for a short film made by aspiring auteur filmmaker Sean Davis. The night takes a dark turn as each character gets picked off one by one by a mysterious masked killer. The story unfolds from the point-of-view of each of the six guests, and with each new perspective new clues come to light about the darkly comedic truth behind the violence.

Delicate Arch World Premiere

Director: Matt Warren

Country: United States; Running Time: 86 min

Four young friends with fracturing relationships take a camping trip to Southern Utah in order to escape an ecological disaster in the northern part of the state. Alone in the desert, they begin to suspect that their reality might not be as it seems, and soon realize they’re being observed by a mysterious cosmic force.

The Disinvited

Director: Devin Lawrence

Country: United States; Running Time: 91 min

Against his-or-anyones better judgment, Carl decides to crash an event where he is no longer welcome, setting off a day filled with betrayal, violence, heartache, and exes who should never get back together. When Carl discovers he isn’t the only unwelcome guest in the desert, he is forced to decide whether to save himself or risk everything for those who have wronged him.

Mourning Rock World Premiere

Director: Jeff Wolfe

Country: United States; Running Time: 84 min

A Psychological Thriller about a state park ranger husband and his wife struggling to come to terms with their missing teenage son while dealing with a local mystery that questions their relationship and in the end, their grip on reality.

Straight On Till Morning World Premiere

Director: Craig Ouellette

Country: United States; Running Time: 104 min

Dani and Kaitlin are two dreamers falling for each other on a romantic road-trip. The future is theirs — until they cross paths with a pious couple who have something much, much darker in mind.

TELEVISION AND WEB SERIES PILOTS

Ada (Episodes 1, 3, & 5) World Premiere

Directors: Elizabeth Cox, Kirill Yeretsky

Country: United States; Running Time: 11 min

Burns and Song World Premiere

Director: Tendayi Nyeke

Country: South Africa; Running Time: 33 min

Dick Bunny

Director: Katie Locke O’Brien

Country: United States; Running Time: 34 min

Events at Hemlock Manor

Director: Katie North

Country: United States; Running Time: 15 min

Expert of… World Premiere

Director: Brooke Trantor

Country: United States; Running Time: 22 min

Exposed World Premiere

Directors: Reece Melber, Rachel Othon

Country: United States; Running Time: 20 min

George of Tujunga World Premiere

Director: Dave Seger

Country: United States; Running Time: 14 min

Ghost Walker World Premiere

Director: Abraham Amkpa

Country: United States; Running Time: 10 min

I Could Eat (Episode 2)

Director: Rick Bedrosian

Country: United States; Running Time: 23 min

I Need Your Love

Director: Walker Kalan

Country: United States; Running Time: 25 min

Knawbone Creek World Premiere

Director: Scott Vandiver

Country: United States; Running Time: 25 min

Legacy in the Making

Director: Dominic Gill

Country: United States; Running Time: 13 min

Loft and Found World Premiere

Directors: Pete O’Hare, Phillip Kibbe

Country: United States; Running Time: 30 min

Los Angelez

Director: Louisa Hill

Country: United States; Running Time: 23 min

Ms. Pink World Premiere

Director: Lauren McCann

Country: United States; Running Time: 15 min

Popped World Premiere

Director: Noah Benjamin Miller

Country: United States; Running Time: 19 min

Prophet

Director: Diana Savone

Country: United States; Running Time: 26 min

Revelation

Director: Libe Barer

Country: United States; Running Time: 16 min

Roomies World Premiere

Directors: Nevada Grey, Anthony Vietro

Country: United States; Running Time: 35 min

Seeking World Premiere

Director: Jason Lee Courson

Country: United States; Running Time: 25 min

Sugar World Premiere

Director: Alyssa Brayboy

Country: United States; Running Time: 6 min

The Blind Zone

Directors: Federica Marchese, Vinusha Sundaresan

Country: China; Running Time: 32 min

Truth Saves the World

Director: Shyla Nibbe

Country: United States; Running Time: 29 min

Vitch World Premiere

Director: Lily Richards

Country: United States; Running Time: 17 min

World Twistories World Premiere

Directors: Brian Wallace, James Longley

Country: United States; Running Time: 23 min

NARRATIVE SHORTS

Ambush at St Mary’s World Premiere

Director: Anthony Parisi

Country: United States; Running Time: 15 min

And The Ocean Agreed World Premiere

Director: Tanya Modini

Country: Australia; Running Time: 15 min

Ashes to Dust World Premiere

Director: Clark Childers

Country: United States; Running Time: 15 min

Backwash World Premiere

Director: Dalton Ibarra

Country: United States; Running Time: 8 min

Big Brothers World Premiere

Director: Matt Mazany

Country: United States; Running Time: 15 min

Birdhouse World Premiere

Director: Jerry Pyle

Country: United States; Running Time: 15 min

Black Silk

Director: Patrick Michael

Country: United States; Running Time: 16 min

The Bougie Man World Premiere

Director: Timothy Hautekiet

Country: United States; Running Time: 11 min

Bright Forests World Premiere

Director: Chadwick Harman

Country: United States; Running Time: 15 min

Broken Art

Director: Ryan Powers

Country: United States; Running Time: 7 min

The Burden of Care World Premiere

Director: Sam Ripley

Country: United States; Running Time: 15 min

Burn Out World Premiere

Director: Russell Goldman

Country: United States; Running Time: 13 min

Cart Girls World Premiere

Director: Katelyn McCulloch

Country: Canada; Running Time: 15 min

The Chain

Director: Tom Hipp

Country: United States; Running Time: 15 min

Church Camp

Director: Andrew Bourne

Country: United States; Running Time: 14 min

Ciela

Director: Mauricio Sierra

Country: Mexico; Running Time: 15 min

Circle Circle Circle Circle World Premiere

Directors: Libby Ewing, Katherine Skelton

Country: United States; Running Time: 12 min

Clownfish

Director: Clayton Henderson

Country: United States; Running Time: 11 min

Concrete World Premiere

Director: Eli Vidis Newman

Country: United States; Running Time: 16 min

Damned If You Do

Director: Dans Karagannis

Country: United States; Running Time: 11 min

Deep Tish

Director: Dave Paige

Country: United States; Running Time: 14 min

Deliberate World Premiere

Director: Marta Roncada

Country: United States; Running Time: 15 min

Dog World Premiere

Director: Ben Tan

Country: United States; Running Time: 14 min

Dr. No Means No World Premiere

Director: Kestrin Pantera

Country: United States; Running Time: 9 min

Draft Night World Premiere

Director: Thomas Glinkowski

Country: United States; Running Time: 19 min

Durga World Premiere

Director: Abhishek Parasher

Country: United States; Running Time: 6 min

Elephant Hide World Premiere

Director: Emily Schumann

Country: United States; Running Time: 18 min

Feign World Premiere

Director: Adam Rioux

Country: United States; Running Time: 8 min

Gas Station Sushi World Premiere

Director: Chad Corhan

Country: United States; Running Time: 16 min

Guacamania! World Premiere

Director: Andrew J. Lee

Country: United States; Running Time: 11 min

Hey Dad World Premiere

Director: Aaron Schoonover

Country: United States; Running Time: 7 min

Home World Premiere

Director: Kes Tagney

Countries: UK/Canada; Running Time: 6 min

Hoteling World Premiere

Director: Ryan Buffa

Country: United States; Running Time: 24 min

How to Disappear

Director: Milton Woods

Country: United States; Running Time: 20 min

I approve this message

Director: Craig Newman

Country: United States; Running Time: 12 min

I Know There’s Something Here for You World Premiere

Director: Sean Robert Kelly

Country: United States; Running Time: 17 min

I’ll Take Porn for $200

Director: Mischa Jakupcak

Country: United States; Running Time: 9 min

I’m Pretty Sure My Therapist Thinks I’m Bad

Director: Spenser Davis

Country: United States; Running Time: 13 min

Isaac

Director: Samantha Carroll

Country: United States; Running Time: 11 min

Karita World Premiere

Director: Virginia de Witt, Koji Ueda

Countries: Japan/US; Running Time: 18 min

Kharish (Itch)

Director: Mohammad Anwerzada

Countries: Pakistan/Canada; Running Time: 16 min

Kiwi World Premiere

Director: Austin Kolodney

Country: United States; Running Time: 12 min

Koi World Premiere

Director: Taige Shi

Country: United States; Running Time: 18 min

Legally Brown – The Musical The Short

Director: Kirsten Hoang

Country: United States; Running Time: 17 min

Lessons

Director: Shawn Butcher

Country: United States; Running Time: 13 min

Like You (Como Tu) World Premiere

Directors: Eddy Martin, Jhuliann Chiri

Country: United States; Running Time: 16 min

Lovebugs

Director: Teddy Alvarez-Nissen

Country: United States; Running Time: 12 min

Loveland World Premiere

Director: Sofia Bonami

Country: United States; Running Time: 11 min

Mama Bear World Premiere

Director: Gregory Stees

Country: United States; Running Time: 7 min

Mecanica World Premiere

Director: Mike Harris

Country: United States; Running Time: 16 min

Model Citizen World Premiere

Director: Rachael Dahl

Country: United States; Running Time: 14 min

Mum’s the Word World Premiere

Director: Kim Wuan

Country: United States; Running Time: 10 min

My Light Comes Shining World Premiere

Director: Anthony Lucido

Country: United States; Running Time: 18 min

Not Us

Director: James Kautz

Country: United States; Running Time: 11 min

The One That Got Away

Directors: Nacho Garvía, Jorge Moratal

Country: Spain; Running Time: 5 min

The Paradise Road World Premiere

Director: Lisa Marie Tedesco

Country: United States; Running Time: 25 min

Perennial World Premiere

Director: Austin Staton

Country: UK; Running Time: 14 min

Pickled Cucumbers World Premiere

Director: Cal J.T. Moreno

Country: United States; Running Time: 10 min

The Pickup World Premiere

Director: Nicholas Acosta

Country: United States; Running Time: 8 min

The Power Within World Premiere

Director: Bo Youngblood

Country: United States; Running Time: 14 min

Prick World Premiere

Director: Alex DiBucci

Country: United States; Running Time: 10 min

Princeton’s in the Mix World Premiere

Director: Jonathan DiMaio

Country: United States; Running Time: 16 min

Puppy Love

Director: Daniel Rashid

Country: United States; Running Time: 12 min

Quayle World Premiere

Director: Kyle Kenyon

Country: United States; Running Time: 6 min

Rattled

Director: Adam Linkenhelt

Country: United States; Running Time: 14 min

Renovation World Premiere

Director: Joy Gregory

Country: United States; Running Time: 11 min

Robbie Ain’t Right No More

Director: Kyle Perritt

Country: United States; Running Time: 18 min

The Runt

Director: Christy Stratton

Country: United States; Running Time: 13 min

Scraps

Director: Ryan Nordin

Country: United States; Running Time: 28 min

Solid

Director: Grace Gregory

Country: United States; Running Time: 14 min

Star.Wav World Premiere

Director: Alex Tobin

Country: United States; Running Time: 15 min

Starry Eyed

Director: Al Braatz

Country: Canada; Running Time: 14 min

Still Life World Premiere

Director: Jason Cheung

Country: United States; Running Time: 20 min

Stuck World Premiere

Director: Dan Abramovici

Country: Canada; Running Time: 9 min

Tacenda World Premiere

Director: Luke and Rita Konopasky

Country: United States; Running Time: 16 min

This Little Piggy Got Some World Premiere

Director: Eleanor Vigneault

Country: United States; Running Time: 21 min

Thoughts & Prayers World Premiere

Director: Danny Farber

Country: United States; Running Time: 11 min

Tips Up!

Director: Leah Claire Borrie

Country: United States; Running Time: 7 min

The Valley of Hearts Delight

Director: Mike Timm

Country: United States; Running Time: 14 min

Volition

Director: Ashley George

Country: United States; Running Time: 18 min

You Are Here

Director: Michael Friberg

Country: United States; Running Time: 10 min

DOCUMENTARY SHORTS

Baseball Behind Barbed Wire

Director: Yuriko Gamo Romer

Country: United States; Running Time: 34 min

David Again

Director: Adam Elliott

Country: United States; Running Time: 18 min

Dear Dad World Premiere

Director: Noah Kim

Countries: USA/South Korea; Running Time: 13 min

El Regreso’ (The Return) World Premiere

Director: Samantha Ramirez-Hererra

Country: United States; Running Time: 23 min

The Elephant in the Driveway World Premiere

Director: Hoag Kepner

Country: United States; Running Time: 16 min

Far West

Director: Stephen Michael Simon

Country: United States; Running Time: 18 min

How I Roll

Directors: Brianne Berkson, Miguel Gluckstern, BriGuel

Country: United States; Running Time: 13 min

Is Gay Marriage Next?

Director: Emily Clark

Country: United States; Running Time: 16 min

Is It Because I’m A Girl

Director: Peter Decherney

Countries: Kenya/Mexico/USA; Running Time: 16 min

Is This Something? World Premiere

Director: Timothy Hautekiet

Country: United States; Running Time: 7 min

It’s For You: Ephemeral Art & The Death of the Public Phone

Director: Ryan Steven Green

Country: United States; Running Time: 29 min

The Katz Tapes World Premiere

Director: Adam Fischer

Country: United States; Running Time: 25 min

Land of the Free: Out of the Shadows

Director: James Ganiere

Country: Australia; Running Time: 40 min

Living Loud

Directors: Carin van der Donk, Sarah Teale

Country: United States; Running Time: 40 min

Pardon Me World Premiere

Director: Shuja Moore

Country: United States; Running Time: 32 min

The Pursuit of a Dream World Premiere

Director: Brian Grigsby

Country: United States; Running Time: 21 min

Take Me to The Ocean

Director: Ilanna Barkusky

Country: United States; Running Time: 5 min

The Third Country World Premiere

Director: Fr3deR1cK Taylor

Country: United States; Running Time: 15 min

Tr(ol)l

Director: Yourgo Artsitas

Country: United States; Running Time: 17 min

We are Flying Stars

Director: Todd Antony

Country: UK; Running Time: 8 min

MIDNIGHT SHORTS

The Clogging

Director: Eric Larson

Country: United States; Running Time: 4 min

Daughters of Evil

Directors: Adam Taylor, Natasha Malone

Country: United States; Running Time: 13 min

Death of an Editor World Premiere

Director: Kyle Hartford

Country: United States; Running Time: 10 min

The Debutante World Premiere

Directors: Nat Moonhill, Veronica Moonhill

Country: United States; Running Time: 14 min

The Exposed World Premiere

Director: Xenia Leblanc

Country: United States; Running Time: 5 min

Girl Upstairs World Premiere

Director: Kevin Stevenson

Country: United States; Running Time: 10 min

Honk

Director: Charles de Lauzirika

Country: United States; Running Time: 13 min

Inked World Premiere

Director: Kelsey Bollig

Country: United States; Running Time: 15 min

Locksmith World Premiere

Director: Corey Benson Powers

Country: United States; Running Time: 7 min

Motherly Lovecraft World Premiere

Director: Collin Black

Country: United States; Running Time: 13 min

Pests

Director: Sean Cruser

Country: United States; Running Time: 17 min

Piper Meets a Psychopath World Premiere

Directors: AJ Martinson III, Nicole Elliott

Country: United States; Running Time: 11 min

Rare Medium World Premiere

Director: Emily Maya Mills

Country: United States; Running Time: 11 min

Shadow

Director: Kamell Allaway

Country: United States; Running Time: 12 min

The Stardust Motel World Premiere

Director: Ori Ben-Shahar

Country: United States; Running Time: 16 min

Sweaty Larry World Premiere

Director: Vanessa Ionta Wright

Country: United States; Running Time: 7 min

Technical Support

Director: Kris Lefcoe

Country: United States; Running Time: 8 min

Who Do You Love

Director: Lorin Doctor, Max Gottlieb

Country: United States; Running Time: 18 min

Wide Open World Premiere

Director: Brian Ferenchik

Country: United States; Running Time: 9 min

You’re It World Premiere

Director: Alexander J. Callens

Country: United States; Running Time: 6 min

DOWNBEAT

2 AM World Premiere

Director: Alexa May

Country: United States; Running Time: 5 min

Bed By 9 World Premiere

Director: Christian Klein

Country: United States; Running Time: 4 min

Born To Fly World Premiere

Director: Martín Bautista

Country: Mexico; Running Time: 5 min

Bunny Lowe – Little White Chapel World Premiere

Director: Ryan Noufer

Country: United States; Running Time: 4 min

Butterfly Effect World Premiere

Director: Michael Centeno

Country: United States; Running Time: 3 min

Car Colors – Old Death

Director: Kyle Garrett

Country: United States; Running Time: 8 min

Dynasty

Director: Yeva Dashevsky

Country: United States; Running Time: 4 min

God Isn’t Talking to Me World Premiere

Directors: Kirsten Hoang, Matthew Katz

Country: United States; Running Time: 4 min

In the Air Tonight World Premiere

Director: Jorel O’Dell

Country: United States; Running Time: 4 min

Los Angeles World Premiere

Director: Jonathan Ehlers

Country: United States; Running Time: 6 min

Music for a While

Director: Kelvin Z. Phillips

Country: United States; Running Time: 9 min

Night Vibe World Premiere

Director: Xingyu “Harry” Chen

Country: United States; Running Time: 4 min

Payback World Premiere

Director: King Zabb

Country: United States; Running Time: 4 min

Rat Fight World Premiere

Director: Cheryl Ediss

Country: United States; Running Time: 4 min

This Time We’ll Stay World Premiere

Director: Moh Azima

Country: United States; Running Time: 6 min

Unperforming World Premiere

Director: Cristian Trout

Country: Canada; Running Time: 5 min

Veil World Premiere

Director: Jonathan Coleman

Country: United States; Running Time: 6 min

Wasteland

Director: Louisa Solarz

Country: United States; Running Time: 3 min

KIDZ

Buzzin World Premiere

Directors: Mila Brener, Antonio Chavez Trejo

Country: United States; Running Time: 3 min

Canta Santiago

Director: James Valdez

Country: United States; Running Time: 12 min

Career Day

Directors: Jason Robinson, Chris Hooper

Country: United States; Running Time: 10 min

The Chihuahua Shake World Premiere

Director: Chase Olivera

Country: United States; Running Time: 14 min

Korean American Witches Society World Premiere

Director: Michael K.Y. Yip

Country: United States; Running Time: 13 min

Lillo

Director: Andrea Figueroa Chavez

Country: Mexico; Running Time: 8 min

Neon Vowels

Director: Sergio Caballero

Country: United States; Running Time: 11 min

Sally, Get the Potatoes

Director: Danicah Waldo

Country: United States; Running Time: 17 min

Space Lightning World Premiere

Director: Michael Bauer

Country: United States; Running Time: 7 min

Story of the Sun World Premiere

Director: Phillip Gladkov

Country: United States; Running Time: 7 min

The Storyteller

Director: Allison Volk

Country: United States; Running Time: 8 min

Superman Doesn’t Steal

Director: Tamika Lamison

Country: United States; Running Time: 20 min

Survived By

Director: K.D. Chalk

Country: United States; Running Time: 13 min

Main Image: A still from Anxious, courtesy of Dances With Films