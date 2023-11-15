The Madame Web trailer has just been released, and it stars Dakota Johnson as a Manhattan paramedic who is suddenly able to see the future.

Marvel’s much-anticipated Spider–Man spinoff, based on the original Marvel Comics, doesn’t have a release date yet, but when it does, it will open exclusively in theaters.

Watch Dakota Johnson in Madame Web Trailer Above

Directed by S.J. Clarkson, Madame Web “tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing’s most enigmatic heroines,” reads the official synopsis. “The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures…if they can all survive a deadly present.”

The three young women in question are Sydney Sweeney as Julia Carpenter, Isabela Merced as Anya Corazon, and Celeste O’Connor as Mattie Franklin. Other cast members include Emma Roberts, Adam Scott, Mike Epps, Tahar Rahim, and Zosia Mamet.

Also Read: Dakota Johnson’s Performance as a Mom in Cha Cha Real Smooth Was Inspired By Her Best Friend

The trailer features Billie Eilish’s song “bury a friend” from her 2019 album “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”

“A week ago, I spent my life racing against time, trying to save people who were running out of it, until one moment changed everything,” Johnson says in the trailer. “I’ve been having visions. I knew he was gonna die. I think I’m seeing the future.”

The trailer starts out with a bang, featuring a fight scene in a diner in which Cassandra Webb fights the film’s villain, Ezekiel Sims (Tahar Rahim).

“He was in the Amazon with my mom when she was researching spiders right before she died,” Johnson says of Sims, who wears a black Spider-Man style suit and also appears to be able to see the future.

The screenplay for Madame Web was written by Burk Sharpless and Matt Sazama with a story by Kerem Sanga.

Madame Web is produced by Lorenzo di Bonaventura with Adam Merims executive producing.

Watch the full trailer above.

Main Image: Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb in Madame Web. Photo Credit: Marvel.