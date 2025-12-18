Decentralized crypto casino and poker site CoinPoker has launched a long awaited upgrade to its mobile platform. Previously only available as an Android app, the revamped poker app is now also compatible with iPhone devices in-browser with no download required.

To access the site on iOS, players simply need to visit play.coinpoker.com on any mobile browser such as Chrome or Safari.

Alongside improving the mobile poker app for speed and stability worldwide, CoinPoker has also added a new tournament to its monthly schedule: a $5,000 freeroll tournament.

That giveaway promotion is scheduled for the last Friday of every month at 5pm UTC with no buy-in required. Entry is exclusively available to any new players who sign up and use the code MOBILE during registration.

How to Join the $5,000 Monthly Poker Freeroll

Joining the Mobile Monthly Freeroll is very straightforward. Restrictions are deliberately low so that new CoinPoker players can benefit, with minimum obstacles.

It’s open to all new players sign up and play, like this:

Visit play.coinpoker.com and register using bonus code MOBILE

Play any of the real money poker games – cash games or tournaments, Texas Hold’em or Omaha, the choice is yours

Next, new players automatically receive a seat in the next Mobile Monthly Freeroll that takes place at the end of that month at 5pm UTC.

CoinPoker’s New Real Money Poker App: Fast, Smooth, and Download-Free

The launch of the Mobile Monthly Freeroll pairs perfectly with CoinPoker’s upgraded mobile poker platform. The platform is built to deliver a seamless poker experience directly through mobile browsers.

No App Store download or installation is required – players can get started playing iOS poker from anywhere, through Chrome, Safari, Firefox, or whichever iPhone browser they prefer, and then wait for the freeroll or jump into cash games immediately – stakes run from $0.01/$0.02 all the way up to $1000/$2000.

For beginners and recreational players, the $5,000 freeroll is a safe way to boost their bankrolls and try out the real money poker app for free in one large prizepool tournament.



The Mobile Monthly Freeroll also acts as an open door to explore the platform’s broader offerings, like the upcoming $10M GTD Winter Series, or 24/7 cash games. Now available directly through a mobile browser for smooth iOS poker experience on-the-go.

Latest Updates For Crypto Casino Fans

Checking the verified CoinPoker Twitter or Instagram is the perfect way to stay ahead of the pack, by seeing new promotions, crypto giveaways, upcoming tournament series, and exclusive events like the Android and iPhone poker freeroll before other players.

CoinPoker’s Twitter and Instagram also have never-before-seen footage and interviews with professionals like Owen “PR0DIGY” Messere or Triton ambassador Mario Mosböck, who recently launched a YouTube channel to promote the site.

The site regularly hosts major online poker festivals such as the Coin Series of Poker (CSOP) and the Cash Game World Championship (CGWC) with added value and crypto giveaways for players. The platform continues to push modern poker forward with transparent technology and an innovative design, now supporting iPhone poker play as well as Android poker, alongside its desktop client for Windows and Mac.

Games on the site are played in USDT, equivalent to USD, and the real money poker app also accepts fiat deposits in over 25 countries worldwide, automatically converted before you join the tables. For fans of other games, a full crypto casino and sportsbook are also available within the software. Both poker and casino play comes with a welcome bonus of 150% up to $2,000.

Visit the New Mobile Poker Platform Here

About CoinPoker

CoinPoker is one of the leading crypto casinos focused on fairness, innovation, and accessibility. Powered by a provably fair RNG and supported by some of the game’s most renowned players, such as WSOP Online Main Event champion Benjamin ‘Bencb’ Rolle, Hustler Casino Live regular Nik Airball, and many more.

CoinPoker has been ranked among the best crypto casinos and best poker apps across leading publications such as 99Bitcoins, Card Player Magazine, PokerScout and PokerStrategy.

