8 Absolute Creepiest Horror Movies on Netflix in 2023

A still from The Conjuring. Creator: Michael Tackett Courtesy of Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Scariest Horror Movies on Netflix

In the mood for some jump scares, or perhaps a supernatural entity or two? If the answer is yes and you’re scouring the internet looking for the scariest horror movies on Netflix to watch tonight, look no further than this handy list of some of the creepiest choices available to you.

From old favorites like I Know What You Did Last Summer to creepy gothic tales like Crimson Peak, there is no shortage of horror films on Netflix — but these are some of the most satisfyingly scary.

We’ve got quite a list here, so without further ado, here are 8 of the creepiest horror movies on Netflix.