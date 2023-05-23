7 Absolute Creepiest Horror Movies on Max

If you’re looking for the creepiest horror movies on Max — that’s the rebranded name for HBO Max now — then look no further than this handy list.

From demonic hauntings encroaching on family homes to psychopathic serial killers, we’ve got the best and creepiest horror movie picks for you to stream this weekend.

Creepiest Horror Movies on Max

Whether you choose The Silence of the Lambs or The Shining, you can’t go wrong with the movies on this list if you’re looking for a good scare.

Just beware — you might have nightmares after watching these.

Click through the gallery to see all of our favorite horrifying and creepy choices.