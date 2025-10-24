In honor of Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal reuniting for the Oscars Sunday, here’s our list of the 17 most convincing movie couples of all time.

Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman in Casablanca

Credit: Warner Bros.

You know how Casablanca is going to end but can’t help but hope it will turn out differently, no matter how much time goes by. Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman mark the gold standard of onscreen couples.

George Clooney and Jennifer Lopez in Out of Sight

Credit: C/O

“Wait,” we hear you saying. “Can George Clooney and Jennifer Lopez really follow Casablanca?” Yes, they really kind of can — they’re one of cinema’s all-time most convincing couples. The scene between “Gary” and “Celeste” in the bar on the snowy night in Detroit is as intoxicating as that lone bourbon they share in this top-notch 1998 crime thriller.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet in Titanic

Credit: C/O

Their rich girl, poor boy dynamic wasn’t new, but Titanic took the classic dynamic to the most soaring highs to the most crushing depths, turning a story about a doomed ship into a critique of class division, snobbery, and the idea of some having so much while others have so little.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet handled their roles with boundless grace and aplomb, and it was their chemistry, even more than the film’s stunning sweep and visual effects, that made Titanic one of the highest-grossing films of all time. Talk about playing a wide range of couples: They also played sad marrieds losing their passion for life in Reservation Road, released just over a decade after Titanic.

Harrison Ford and Carrie Fisher in The Empire Strikes Back

Carrie Fisher and Harrison Ford in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980) – Credit: C/O

They became a real-life, secret couple during the first Star Wars, though Harrison Ford was married to someone else and significantly older. (Ford was 33 and Carrie Fisher was 19 during their dalliance.)

The two channeled the smoldering force of their past relationship into a passionate will-they-or-won’t-they galactic struggle that makes The Empire Strikes Back far and away the greatest Star Wars story. Lawrence Kasdan, who co-wrote 1980’s The Empire Strikes Back and wrote and directed Body Heat, released a year later, has a real knack for crackling couples dialogue.

Maggie Cheung and Tony Leung in In the Mood for Love

Credit: C/O

In the Mood for Love is one of the most gorgeous movies we’ve ever seen, thanks in part to the impossible dreamy sense of melancholy conveyed by its leads. Maggie Cheung and Tony Leung play neighbors who realize their spouses are cheating with each other. Though heartbroken — and drawn intensely to one another’s considerable charms — they try desperately not to stoop to the level of their betrayers.

Richard Gere and Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman

Credit: C/O

Nothing about this movie should work — the whole concept is pretty off-putting — and yet Richard Gere and Julia Roberts are both so off-the-charts magnetic that they sell this mismatched love story as a total date-night charmer.

They’re arguably the best remembered of all ’90s movie couples.

Cary Elwes and Robin Wright in The Princess Bride

Credit: C/O

Relative unknowns when The Princess Bride was released, Cary Elwes and Robin Wright made you believe in true love in their respective roles as farm boy Wesley and future princess Buttercup. Their exchange of commands and “as you wish” is more passionate than all the dialogue in a thousand lesser films.

They became one of the most beloved movie couples thanks to their witty repartee before Wesley went to sea, in the fire swamp, and even after her wedding and his death. (Don’t worry, things work out OK.)

Warren Beatty and Annette Benning in Bugsy

Credit: C/O

We still don’t know what it means when Virginia (Annette Benning) tells Bugsy (Warren Beatty): “”Why don’t you go outside and jerk yourself a soda?” But things just get more crackling from there. The chemistry was clearly real, because Beatty and Benning married in 1992 and have been together since.

Yes, we know some of you are going, “Bugsy? Not Bonnie and Clyde? But watch Bonnie and Clyde again: Clyde was no dynamo, romantically. Virginia and Bugsy are far more crackling as movie couples go.

Shirley MacLaine and Jack Lemmon in The Apartment

Credit: C/O

Beatty’s sister Shirley MacLaine knows all about onscreen sparks, too: It wasn’t hard at all to see how Bud (Jack Lemmon) would risk his entire career to be with her adorable, deeply troubled Fran in the 1960 masterpiece The Apartment, a movie that still holds up strikingly well today.

There’s a reason The Apartment, like two other films on this list, have a place on our list of Old Movies That Are Still an Absolute Pleasure to Watch. Bud and Fran are one of the easiest movie couples of all to root for.

Also? The Apartment is one of our 7 Best Christmas Movies in Disguise.

Janet Jackson and Tupac Shakur in Poetic Justice

Credit: C/O

The real-life dynamic between the pairing makes the on-screen chemistry crackle even more. Janet Jackson was already a superstar, while Tupac Shakur was a rapper-actor on the rise who on paper didn’t seem like her match. Yet Shakur’s unbelievable charisma meant his character held his own and felt like a more-than-viable match for Justice (aka Janet — Miss Jackson if you’re nasty).

Poetic Justice is a moving and thoughtful romance and road movie that is among the best by the late, great John Singleton.

Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan in When Harry Met Sally

Credit: C/O

A film that started with a lighthearted debate about whether men and women could be friends ends with a resounding answer: friendship is the basis for a love that lasts.

The move couple banter along the way is fabulous, thanks to perhaps the best Nora Ephron script of all. Billy Crystal as Harry and especially Meg Ryan as Sally will change the way you order in restaurants forever.

It was also lovely to see them reunite for the Oscars on Sunday to present the Best Picture Oscar to Anora, which also introduces a great movie couple.

Matt Damon and Minnie Driver in Good Will Hunting

Miramax – Credit: C/O

One of the best things about Good Will Hunting is how different Will (Damon) and Skylar (Driver) seem to be – doesn’t that always seem to be the way with actual couples who somehow make it work?

We love how they’re impressed with each other’s intellects, but also share a gross joke once in a while. And we think all the time about Will’s proposal that they meet up for a couple of caramels. When two people actually like each other, the pretext — dinner, coffee, caramels — really makes no difference at all. We love this movie.

Patrick Swayze and Demi Moore in Ghost

Paramount – Credit: C/O

Ghost is an incredibly movie if you’ve ever lost someone — which almost everyone has. It’s even more powerful, and painful, given the loss of Patrick Swayze.

As Sam and Molly, Swayze and Moore have one of the purest connections of all movie couples. It feels intense and vital before his passing — and even more intense as he longs to connect with her from the other side. Yes, the pottery wheel scene has been parodied a lot, but only because when it came out, it really worked.

Swayze also just had an on-screen earnestness and sweetness to him that felt effortless and real, and no one has quite matched it since.

Finally, it will always be funny to us that Jerry Zucker, one of the masterminds behind Airplane! — directed one of the most romantic scenes committed to film, and that his brother and Airplane! co-director David Zucker turned around and made fun of it in The Naked Gun 2 1/2.

Katharine Hepburn and Spencer Tracy

Credit: C/O

If Katharine Hepburn and Spencer Tracy seemed like a convincing couple onscreen, it’s because they carried out a long love affair offscreen, as well — while appearing in nine films together, including 1942’s Woman of the Year (above), their first production together.

A little bit of sneaking around kept things exciting: As a Catholic, Tracy did not want to divorce his wife, Louise. But after Louise Tracy’s death in 1983, Hepburn acknowledged the decades-long open secret of her and Spencer Tracy’s love.

Their final film together was the 1967 classic Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner. Tracy died shortly after its completion.

Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling in The Notebook

Credit: C/O

Despite their obvious onscreen magnetism in The Notebook, Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams didn’t always get along.

At one point, director Nick Cassevetes has said, “they were really not getting along one day on set. Really not. And Ryan came to me, and there’s 150 people standing in this big scene, and he says, ‘Nick, come here.’ And he’s doing a scene with Rachel and he says, ‘Would you take her out of here and bring in another actress to read off camera with me? … I can’t do it with her. I’m just not getting anything from this.'”

Anyone who has seen the time-spanning romance know that their passion for their work translated into passion onscreen. And Gosling and McAdams ended up dating for two years after the film’s 2004 release.

Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger in Brokeback Mountain

Credit: C/O

The straight actors managed to deeply invest all kinds of audiences in this beautiful and deeply tragic cowboy romance that made an incredibly compelling case for same-sex marriage.

Though it didn’t land Best Picture at the 2006 Oscars, Ang Lee did receive a much-deserved Best Director Oscar for bringing us one of the most tragic movie couples. (Among the people Lee beat: George Clooney.)

Jimmy Stewart and Donna Reed in It’s a Wonderful Life

Credit: C/O

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: You can watch all the erotic thrillers you like and you won’t find anything hotter than the phone scene in It’s a Wonderful Life, featuring one of the greatest movie couples, Donna Reed and Jimmy Stewart.

It’s a great watch this time of year — or any time of year.

Sean Connery and Ursula Andress in Dr. No

Credit: C/O United Artists

Dr. No follows James Bond (Sean Connery) as he goes to Jamaica to investigate the death of MI6 station chief John Strangways. But that’s just an excuse to bring him together with Honey Ryder (Ursula Andress), because their chemistry is sizzling.



“He was very protective towards me, he was adorable, fantastic,” Andress said in a 2020 interview with the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera after Connery’s death at 90. “He adored women, He was undoubtedly very much a man.”

She added: “We spent many evenings together and he would invite me everywhere, Monte Carlo, London, New York, from when we met until now we always remained friends. Friends, friends.’”

Liked Our List of Convincing Movie Couples?

Credit: C/O

Maybe you’ll like this list of ’90s Rom-Coms That Will Have You at Hello.

Main image: Dr No. United Artists