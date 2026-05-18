Adapted from Homer’s epic poem, The Odyssey could very easily cast and include many of the most famous faces of the Ancient Greek pantheon. The likes of Poseidon and Zeus play a part in aiding and inhibiting Odysseus in his attempts to return home after the siege of Troy, and yet, Christopher Nolan has decided against such indulgences.

Much has been made about the various casting choices of the writer-director, including the inclusion of a famous rapper and one actor playing both Helen of Troy and her sister, Clytemnestra, but not as much about who wasn’t cast to these prominent roles in the story. Looking at these characters, though, it seems like a fair choice.

Tipping the Scales with Godly Powers

Casting for god and deity characters in a story that is an incredibly grounded human story at its heart – a tired soldier who’s just trying to get home to his family – could undercut the stakes. After all, the majority of depictions of these great beings from what was once the religion of the age are distinctly grandiose and all-powerful.

To draw from the same medium of entertainment, film invariably shows Zeus as angelic, mighty, strong-voiced, top of the hierarchy, capable of wielding and throwing lightning bolts, or all of the above. It’s why the cadre of actors cast to play Zeus includes the likes of Rip Torn, Liam Neeson, Niall MacGinnis, Laurence Oliver, and Sean Bean.

Where voice or live action actors are not required, Zeus only levels up in power, might, and majesty. Across the array of online slots that feature the famed King of Olympus, the appeal is in unleashing his powers. Mythology of Zeus Quad Charge, Zeus Legends of Olympus, Zeus vs Hades, and Magnificent Power Zeus are just a few examples of this.

While subverting these could be a way to go – Zeus did commit some pretty despicable acts in the mythical tales – the being is so overwhelmingly powerful in Ancient Greek writings that he could completely change the dynamics of The Odyssey. Showing that he has a hand on the scales would change the angle of the story from a man on a mission to gods deciding to help out the little guy.

The Gods Will Feature, in a Way

Christopher Nolan has been doing the rounds of late, taking up several opportunities to do interviews with just about every kind of outlet, from major magazines to niche podcasts. In one of his most prominent outings to hype the July 17 release, he did a profile for Time. Here, he explained why he decided against casting the gods.

Nolan opted to lean into the more primal understanding of what we today call myths, and how “evidence of gods was everywhere” in the period The Odyssey depicts. He continues, saying “you want the audience […] fearing the wrath of Poseidon, the way the characters do.”

Ultimately, it was this that Nolan ran with, rather than showing the gods overseeing the story and deciding to influence the weather or unleash monsters. “That to me is so much more powerful than any individual image,” he says of potentially depicting the gods in his upcoming film.

In theory, Nolan’s decision will help to keep the stakes high, keep audiences immersed in the human drama of the piece, and ensure that it’s a grounded story even when mythical elements, like the Cyclops, stroll into view. It’s not long now until we find out if it was the right call.