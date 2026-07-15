Nicholas Winding Refn says Charles Melton, the star of his new film Her Private Hell, is an “obvious” choice to play James Bond when the next 007 is finally cast.

The Drive and Neon Demon director, who was in the mix to direct the 2015 Bond film Spectre, assessed Melton’s strengths as a potential 007 when we told him that it occurred to us, as we watched Her Private Hell, that Melton would be an excellent Bond.

“Charles Melton would be a great Bond,” the Danish director agreed. “In my opinion, he’s like an obvious choice. I mean, first of all, he looks amazing, which Bond needs… He needs to be a very charismatic hero. He’s a very good actor, and he’s very nice person. So all three at once? I think that could be a cool James Bond.”

Please note, again, that we brought up the idea of Charles Melton as James Bond, not Refn. So if you don’t like it, blame us, not him. Also, the idea of Melton as Bond is something we discussed for only a few seconds, during a longer talk for a piece that will appear in the next issue of MovieMaker.

All that said, we wanted Refn’s input because he’s very familiar with both Melton’s work, and with Bond.

Charles Melton as Private K in Her Private Hell. NEON

While there was some discussion of Refn directing Spectre, the fourth Bond film to star Daniel Craig as the dashing MI-6 agent, it wasn’t to be.

“I never turned it down. I was talking with them, and obviously it led to different directions,” Refn said. The film was ultimately directed by Sam Mendes.

Refn’s Her Private Hell is a gorgeous, atmospheric and dreamy story that is his first film since 2016’s The Neon Demon. Since the release of the Neon Demon he has released two TV shows, Netflix’s Too Old to Die Young and Prime Video’s Copenhagen Cowboy.

In addition to Melton, Her Private Hell stars Sophie Thatcher, Havana Rose Liu, Kristine Froseth, and more. Melton plays Private K, a G.I. trying to rescue his daughter from hell. He fights, he broods, he fascinates. He beats lots of people up, shirtless. Lights flash around him.

Just watch the trailer:

Background on Charles Melton, Who Nicholas Winding Refn Agrees Would Be a Great James Bond

Melton, a former fashion model, appeared on Glee and American Horror Story: Hotel before breaking out with his portrayal of Reggie Mantle on Riverdale.

He earned a Golden Globe nomintion for his role in 2023’s May December, and he shines in the latest season of Netflix’s Beef.

There is at least one potential drawback that may upset Bond purists: He’s American, and no American has played the British secret agent on the big screen before. (Though Bond was played by an American, Barry Nelson, in a 1954 TV adaptation.)

Melton does at least have English ancestry: His American father is of English descent, while his mother moved to the United States from Korea. Melton would be the first Bond with an Asian background.

Bond fans have delighted for years in arguing about who the next Bond should be: Among the names bandied about are those of Idris Elba, Callum Turner, Tom Francis, and many more.

Amazon MGM Studios, which owns the Bond franchise, said a few weeks ago that it is in the process of searching for a new Bond. The next film will be directed by Denis Villeneuve.

“The search for the next James Bond is underway,” the company said. “While we don’t plan to comment on specific details during the casting process, we’re excited to share more news with 007 fans as soon as the time is right.”

You can read our full Nicholas Winding Refn story in the next issue of MovieMaker, on newsstands August 17.

Her Private Hell arrives in theaters July 24 from NEON.

Main image: Charles Melton as Private K in Her Private Hell.