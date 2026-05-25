In recent years, writer and filmmaker Mengge Qin has gradually entered the broader conversation surrounding independent film and literary development through her sustained work in fiction writing, screenwriting, and film-related creative projects.

From literary fiction and screenplay development to collaborations with international development platforms, she has continued to advance a long-term creative body of work while gradually establishing a cross-media artistic framework that integrates literature, screenwriting, cinema, and visual art.

Currently based in New York, Qin recently completed her MFA degree in Film at Columbia University with a Screenwriting Concentration, and continues to develop literary, screenwriting, and interdisciplinary creative projects. As several of her works continue to enter international development platforms and industry programs, her projects have begun attracting increasing professional attention for their distinctive combination of literary sensibility and cinematic visual language.

“I believe that after enough years of accumulation, there will eventually come a day when the world truly sees the work,” she says.

A Creative Path Outside Traditional Industrial Frameworks

Before formally studying screenwriting at Columbia University, Qin’s earliest training was rooted in fine art and digital moving-image practices.

She graduated from:

Central Saint Martins, BA in Fine Art

Royal College of Art, MA in Digital Direction

This background has contributed to a creative voice that naturally exists between literature, visual art, and cinematic storytelling.

Unlike traditional industrial screenwriting models that prioritize plot efficiency and genre structure, Qin often approaches stories through atmosphere, spatial tension, and emotional relationships. Narrow rooms, humid air, long-suppressed relationships, and slowly accumulated emotional pressure frequently become defining elements within her work.

Many of her projects carry a strong sense of literary immediacy. Rather than being driven purely by plot mechanics, her characters gradually reveal their emotional realities and destinies through the environments they inhabit.

As her projects continue entering international development platforms, Qin has gradually developed a recognizable creative identity distinguished by its literary and cinematic qualities, setting her apart from more standardized genre-oriented pathways.

“Most of the time, I do not begin with plot,” she says.

“I begin with an emotional space where a character feels trapped.”

Her Work Continues Entering International Development Platforms

Over the past several years, multiple projects by Qin have continued entering professional literary and screenwriting development platforms and international competitions.

Among them, her manuscript Three Hearts won the 2025 ScreenCraft Cinematic Prose Competition Grand Prize in the feature manuscript category. The competition is recognized for discovering works that combine literary expression with cinematic storytelling potential, particularly projects positioned between fiction and screen adaptation.

Following the continued recognition of Three Hearts, Qin later reached the #1 position in the Book/Manuscript Category on the Coverfly Red List ranking system. Several of her screenplay projects have also repeatedly ranked among top positions on the platform.

As her projects continued entering screenplay competitions, development labs, and industry platforms, her work gradually became part of longer-term conversations within the independent film development community.

Coverfly is an industry platform dedicated to screenplay discovery, writer development, and project tracking. Its Red List ranking system is widely used to monitor projects that consistently receive recognition across screenplay competitions and professional development programs.

Qin subsequently joined the Coverfly Writer Development Program and also received development attention and industry recommendation opportunities through the “Roadmap Marketing Consideration – Coverfly Red List” initiative by Roadmap Writers.

Roadmap Writers has long focused on screenwriter development, mentorship collaborations, and film and television project promotion within the independent film industry.

Her continued presence within these development ecosystems further reflects the growing professional attention her work has received from development executives, industry mentors, and screenplay evaluators.

Her awards and development history also suggest that her projects have been recognized for their emotional architecture, visual storytelling, and character construction within professional evaluation systems.

In addition, several of her screenplay projects have continued receiving recognition and placements from international competitions, including:

Austin Film Festival Script Competition

PAGE International Screenwriting Awards

ScreenCraft TV Pilot Competition

Filmmatic Sci-Fi and Fantasy Awards

This sustained presence within screenplay development and competition circuits has gradually positioned Qin within longer-term creative and industry development networks.

Beyond screenplay development, Qin has also continued expanding the formal publication and cross-media development of her original literary IP.

Among these projects, the novel version of The Stilled, The Unleashed has now been officially published in both paperback and digital editions. Set within the Chinese immigrant female labor community of 1980s New York Chinatown, the project explores themes surrounding immigration, labor, and women’s social conditions, and has become one of her most representative long-term creative works in recent years.

Rather than pursuing a single-format screenplay pathway, Qin tends to simultaneously develop literary, cinematic, and cross-media adaptation structures, aiming to build a more complete creative ecosystem between literature and moving image.

Industry observers increasingly view this model, which combines original literary IP development with film and television adaptation, as an emerging direction among contemporary independent creators internationally.

Particularly notable is that the feature screenplay version of The Stilled, The Unleashed was recently officially selected for the Annual September Stowe Narrative Lab.

The lab is highly selective and is regarded as one of the representative screenplay development platforms within the American independent film industry. It has maintained ongoing professional relationships and collaborations with organizations including Sundance Institute, Writers Guild of America, SAGindie, Austin Film Festival, and PAGE International Screenwriting Awards.

For independent screenwriters, entry into development laboratories of this kind represents not only project exposure, but also participation in longer-term creative exchange and professional incubation systems within the film industry.

In recent years, as increasing numbers of Asian female creators have entered the independent film landscape, Qin has also developed a distinct creative direction through her long-term engagement with themes surrounding women, immigration, and labor.

Cover of The Stilled, The Unleashed by writer and screenwriter Mengge Qin.

From Creator to Participant Within the International Film Industry

In addition to her literary and screenwriting work, Qin has remained actively involved within the international independent film community.

Her self-written and self-directed short films Butterfly and Greenhouse were selected by multiple international film festivals, including the USA Film Festival, Venice Shorts Film Awards, and Crown Wood International Film Festival, while also receiving awards and recognition from platforms such as the Tagore International Film Festival, IndieX Film Festival, and South Film and Arts Academy Festival.

At the same time, Qin also served as producer on the short film NOMAD, participating extensively in screenplay selection, creative discussions, script revisions, and project development.

The film was officially selected for the 2024 Palm Springs International ShortFest, where it premiered during the festival’s official programming period. Qin attended both the premiere and official interview events associated with the screening.

In 2025, NOMAD was additionally selected for the Diversity and Inclusion Film Festival and received an official screening at Film at Lincoln Center in New York. The film was also featured on LABOCINE, an international hybrid streaming and cinematic platform, and catalogued through ShortFilmwire, a professional international short film industry database.

These continuously accumulating festival screenings and industry engagements have gradually connected Qin to broader long-term networks within the independent film community.

Notably, as her creative experience and industry participation have continued expanding, Qin’s role has gradually evolved from creator toward professional evaluator within the international film ecosystem.

In December 2025, she was officially selected as a member of the Screening Committee for the Santa Fe International Film Festival.

The festival is an Academy Award® Qualifying Film Festival and has consistently been ranked among FilmFreeway’s Top 100 Best Reviewed Film Festivals.

As part of the screening committee, Qin has currently reviewed more than 100 films across feature films, short films, and documentaries, while continuing to participate in related evaluation work.

This experience reflects not only recognition of her professional judgment within the international film festival system, but also her growing participation within the industry’s internal creative evaluation and selection structures.

“When you begin watching a large number of other people’s films, you realize again that what truly matters is not technique itself, but whether a work possesses genuine life,” she says.

Screening event for NOMAD at Film at Lincoln Center during the 2025 Diversity and Inclusion Film Festival.

Still from Greenhouse, written and directed by Mengge Qin.

Building Not Only Projects, But a Long-Term Creative System

In recent years, Qin’s creative direction has increasingly demonstrated clear long-term and crossmedia characteristics.

In addition to continuing her work in fiction and screenplay development, she is simultaneously advancing film adaptation structures, animation visual development, and interdisciplinary media collaborations.

Several of her projects have now gradually developed into:

Novel development structures

Feature screenplay adaptations

Episodic series development directions

Animation and visual concept development

Cross-media collaborative development frameworks

This long-term, multidimensional structure has allowed her creative work to gradually form a more complete personal artistic system.

Rather than focusing on rapid output, Qin places greater importance on whether a work possesses lasting creative vitality.

“I hope the work does not simply appear briefly and disappear,” she says. “I hope it genuinely remains in the world.”

Continuing to Build a Creative Voice Through Long-Term Work

Qin has consistently maintained a steady and disciplined creative rhythm.

She spends long periods researching historical materials, observing people, revising structures, and approaching emotional relationships through a literary lens.

Over time, this sustained accumulation has gradually become one of the defining constants within her work: restrained, calm, sensitive, yet always carrying the emotional weight of the real world.

From literature to cinema, from artistic creation to film festival evaluation, and from personal expression to international development platforms, Mengge Qin is gradually building a longterm creative path uniquely her own.

And for her, what ultimately matters may never have been being seen quickly, but rather continuing to leave behind a distinct voice over a sufficiently long period of time.

Main image: Still from Butterfly, written and directed by Mengge Qin.