Anyone who’s spent time hunting for the best online pokies Australia has run into it: the “Buy Bonus” button, sitting right there on the pokie screen like it has something to prove. It’s one of those features that splits players cleanly: some swear by it, others prefer to let the game run its course. At an online casino Australia real money site, bonus buy shows up more often than most players expect, and knowing what it costs, how the RTP shifts, and which Australian pokies online carry it turns the decision from a guess into a considered one.

What Is Bonus Buy in Online Pokies?

Bonus buy is a paid shortcut to a slot’s feature round. Players purchase it at a fixed price rather than waiting for the game to deliver the bonus through regular play.

The Basic Idea

Pay the set amount, the game takes you straight into the free spins or bonus round. The base game stays in your rearview.

The cost is a multiple of the current bet. Most Australian pokies online price it between 50x and 150x the spin value. Betting $1 per spin with a 100x bonus buy? That’s $100 to skip the queue. Worth it or not depends on the game, the session, and a bit of luck.

Why It Exists

Bonus rounds in online slots Australia are where the real variance plays out. Base game spins tick along quietly, returning small wins here and there. But a free spins feature with multipliers or sticky wilds is where a session can shift fast. Some of those features return anywhere from 5x to 5,000x the stake in a single run.

The wait for a natural trigger can stretch. A lot. Bonus buy cuts that wait.

How the Mechanic Works in Practice

Two things shift when bonus buy enters the picture: the RTP calculation and what the game does once the purchase is confirmed.

RTP and What Changes

Most developers publish a separate RTP for the feature buy option. Usually a touch higher than the base game, though the gap is modest. Here’s how that breaks down across common slot formats:

Slot Type Base Game RTP Bonus Buy RTP Typical Buy Cost High variance pokie 96.0% 96.5% 100x bet Medium variance pokie 95.5% 95.8% 75x bet Megaways format 96.2% 96.7% 80x bet Cluster pays pokie 94.8% 95.2% 50x bet

These figures shift by game and provider. The paytable has the exact numbers.

What Happens After You Buy

The game fires you straight into the bonus. Depending on which pokie it is, that could mean a free spins round with locked-in multipliers, a pick-and-click bonus with hidden prizes, a cascading wins feature that runs until the grid goes quiet, or a tiered system where landing in-feature scatters pushes you into a higher level.

The round is still random. Buying in guarantees entry. Some rounds return 10x the buy cost, some return less, and occasionally one runs very hot. That’s variance.

Where Bonus Buy Is Available for Australian Players

Availability comes down to the software provider and the specific title. Some platforms carry many bonus buy titles; others focus on different mechanics.

Which Developers Offer It

The mechanic shows up most often with providers who build high-variance, feature-heavy pokies. Studios with a strong track record in the online slots Australia market:

Hacksaw Gaming: Aggressive variance, generous bonus buy pricing across most titles

NoLimit City: Their xBuy mechanic offers tiered buy options, standard through to “Extreme”

Push Gaming: Bonus buy appears across several of their better-known titles

Play’n GO: Select titles carry it, particularly in the Book series

Relax Gaming and ELK Studios: Both have bonus buy pokies across their catalogues

Australian Pokies Online That Feature It

Mental, Tombstone RIP, Wanted Dead or a Wild, Fire in the Hole xBomb, Razor Returns. Among the best online pokies with bonus buy that get solid play from Australian casino players. High-volatility titles, all of them, and the bonus rounds can go either way. Australian pokies fans who lean toward volatile games tend to gravitate toward exactly this kind of mechanic.

Access to these games depends on which providers a platform has signed. Lucky Green Casino, which launched in 2023 with a catalogue built around Hacksaw Gaming, NoLimit City, and Play’n GO among others, is one example of an Australian-facing platform where bonus buy titles from those studios sit in the same library. For players who know which providers they want, that makes finding the right game quicker.

Bonus Buy Rules: What Australian Players Should Know

Two things worth getting straight before hitting the button: whether it’s legal, and when it makes sense to use it.

Is It Legal in Australia?

Online gambling in Australia sits under the Interactive Gambling Act 2001. Australian players can legally access offshore online casino Australia real money sites, and bonus buy sits outside the scope of local restrictions. The feature is available at many licensed offshore platforms that accept Australian players.

The UK and the Netherlands banned bonus buy back in 2019. Australia operates under a different framework, and offshore platforms serving Australian players remain free to offer it. Individual casinos occasionally restrict the feature during active promotional bonuses, so reading the site terms first saves surprises.

When Bonus Buy Makes Sense

It’s a preference. Some sessions it fits, some it doesn’t. It tends to work when the budget is fixed and the goal is a handful of feature rounds rather than a long base game session, when testing a new pokie to see how the bonus round behaves before committing to regular spins, or when short high-intensity play suits the mood better than a steadier, longer session.

Stake size matters too. On a $100 session, a 100x bonus buy at $1 per spin puts the whole amount into one feature entry. Drop the stake, the mechanic stays the same, the dollar cost drops with it.

Tips for Using Bonus Buy on Best Online Pokies Australia Real Money Sites

Check the bonus buy RTP in the paytable or help screen before committing. It sometimes differs from the base game figure.

Bet size drives the buy cost. Drop the stake before buying and the dollar cost drops with it.

Tiered options exist. NoLimit City games offer a standard buy alongside “Super” and “Extreme” versions. Higher cost, higher potential, different risk.

Read the feature structure first. Buying into a fixed ten-spin round is one thing. Buying into a variable feature that can retrigger is another.

Variance cuts both ways. 8x on one attempt, 400x on the next. The average is just an average.

None of this changes the math. It just means going in with a clearer head, which on best online pokies Australia real money sites is about as much of an edge as anyone gets.

FAQ

What does bonus buy cost on online slots Australia?

Most bonus buy slots price the feature at 50x to 150x the current bet size. Some games offer tiered pricing, with different versions of the bonus at different costs and different potential outcomes.

Does buying the bonus improve the odds of winning?

No. Buying in takes you to the feature faster, but everything inside it is determined by a random number generator. The bonus buy RTP is sometimes a fraction higher than the base game, but the outcomes stay random.

Do all best online pokies in Australia have bonus buy?

Hacksaw Gaming, NoLimit City, and Push Gaming use it across most of their catalogues. Plenty of other studios build around different mechanics entirely. Checking the game info screen tells you whether a specific title has the option.

Can a casino bonus be used to fund a bonus buy?

Many platforms exclude bonus buy from wagering contributions when a promotional bonus is active. Worth checking the terms before using promotional funds on these games.

Is bonus buy available on mobile?

On most online slots Australia that carry it, yes. The button sits on the main game screen and works across mobile browsers and apps.