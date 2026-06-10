Three years after almost dying from a heart attack, Bob Odenkirk agreed to go to Peru and hike Machu Picchu with his good friend and longtime colleague David Cross.



It was Cross’ idea. The comedian had been wanting to hike the Inca Trail to Machu Picchu for several years. After Odenkirk’s heart attack in 2021 on the set of his show Better Call Saul, Cross decided that it was time to make his dream a reality before it was too late.



When Cross asked Odenkirk, who he met in the ‘90s while working on The Ben Still Show, to come along, the answer was an immediate yes.

In 2024, a camera crew captured the comedy duo’s four-day trek. The result is the documentary Bob and David Climb Machu Picchu. The 80-minute film features gorgeous scenery and plenty of comedy. But it’s not a travel doc or a comedy show. Instead, the film is about friendship, careers, and human fragility.



“It was important for us to set the tone in the first 10 minutes of the film that, ‘Don’t come here looking for a travelogue,’” Odenkirk said. “And don’t come here looking for facts about this hike that you would get from a Rick Steves’ documentary, but rather come here and just hang out with these guys.”



The documentary features plenty of talk about Cross and Odenkirk’s HBO cult classic comedy series, Mr. Show with Bob and David — which is on MovieMaker’s list of the funniest TV shows we’ve ever seen — as well as clips of Cross in Arrested Development and Odenkirk in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul.



But Cross said that the film “transcends” the typical celebrity documentary.

“That’s what makes it special and worthwhile,” Cross said. “It’s about friendship. You don’t have to be in the movies to be able to relate to a friend who you don’t get to see that often and who you get together with to do a special thing.”



Bob and David Climb Machu Picchu made its world debut at the Tribeca Festival on June 6. We asked them about getting personal at high altitudes.

Bob Odenkirk and David Cross on Bob and David Climb Machu Picchu

MovieMaker: Was this documentary a pitch to do a travel series starring the two of you?



Bob Odenkirk: There’s unquestionably a thought of doing more adventures like this. Not so much a TV show, but if people enjoyed the vibe of (this film), doing something like this again with further adventures that are challenging but really just about hanging out with friends is something we would be open to.



MovieMaker: Your much-beloved, HBO ‘90s HBO sketch show, Mr. Show with Bob and David, was brought up quite a bit in the doc. Are you hoping to return to Netflix with another episode of the Mr. Show reunion series “W/ Bob and David”?



Bob Odenkirk: I’m very proud of those shows that we did, and I know Ted Sarandos loved them very much, but we both are in so many ways just doing so many other things. I don’t think we could dig in on the level you need to generate another series.



David Cross: It’s a lot of dedication.



MovieMaker: Speaking of Netflix, it seems like they or one of the other major streamers would have been keen on funding this kind of documentary. Why did you decide to make it independently with the production company Left/Right?



Bob Odenkirk: We wanted the vibe to be handmade. With Left/Right, we knew that that would be the feel that we would get. We were also discovering things as we were filming. We didn’t want to do a straight travelogue. There are times in the film when I think I click into being a travelogue guy a little more than I wish. But mostly we just wanted to have two old friends hang out, make jokes, and on the side, you get to see this amazing place in the world.



MovieMaker: The 2024 documentary Will & Harper is a social issue film, but I’m curious, did

that doc inspire this one?



Bob Odenkirk: No. Two things motivated me. One was the Beatles documentary, Get Back, which, after six hours, I was like, “I could stand another six hours of just hanging out with these guys.” The second thing was podcasts. Podcasts that are just friends hanging out. Those two things made me realize that there is a real hunger among audiences to get home after a day of work and social media, texting and flipping around and sit with somebody whose voice you know, whose point of view you feel familiar with, and who you just hang out with for as long as they will hang out. Get Back and podcasts were the two things that made me think documentary could work.



MovieMaker: You’re both very funny throughout the film. Did you feel pressure to constantly

perform while you were on the hike?



David Cross: No. We knew we were going to have hours and hours and hours of footage and

that we would find some really good stuff within it.

MovieMaker: In the doc, you are both very candid about your fraught relationships with your respective fathers, show business, and Bob, your heart attack. Was any subject off limits?



Bob Odenkirk: We both felt like, “Let’s not push ourselves to be emotional or anything.” Your point about Will & Harper is a good one. I was very aware that — now we are going to try to make a documentary where nothing of great import in our personal lives is happening. We are just going to hang out. I wonder if this can work. So, for me, it was a very conscious thing of, I will allow it to get personal, but I wasn’t going to chase that.



MovieMaker: It’s a very difficult time to find distribution for documentaries. Are you

concerned about getting the film out there, or have distributors been in touch?



David Cross: I can’t say too much, but the White House is interested.



Bob Odenkirk: They want to show it on a loop.

Main image: Bob Odenkirk, left, and David Cross in Bob and David Climb Machu Picchu, courtesy of Tribeca.