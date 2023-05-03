It’s been 25 years since The Big Lebowski came out, and The Dude is still abiding. By The Dude, I mean Jeff Bridges, of course. And by abiding, I mean he’s considering doing Big Lebowski sequel. On one condition, though: the original writer-directors, the Coen brothers, would have to be a part of it.

“Oh God! If the brothers were involved, I certainly would,” Bridges told People of his potential interest in a Big Lebowski sequel.

“The brothers, they’re mysterious and full of surprises,” the actor added “You don’t know what they’re going to do, so since they’re surprising, I don’t think they’ll make a sequel. But like I say, they’re surprising, so maybe they’ll surprise me and make a sequel.”

The ball is in your court, Joel and Ethan Coen.

The Big Lebowski first arrived in theaters in 1998, starring Bridges as Jeffrey “The Dude” Lebowski, an avid bowler with absolutely no work ethic to speak of. When The Dude is mistaken for a millionaire with the same name (David Huddleston) who owes a lot of money to a drug kingpin, The Dude is hired by said millionaire to rescue his kidnapped wife and give the bad guys the ransom money. But the plan goes off the rails when The Dude’s friend Walter Sobcha (John Goodman) intervenes with his own agenda.

The cast of The Big Lebowski includes Sam Elliott, Julianne Moore, Steve Buscemi, John Turturro, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Tara Reid, Peter Stormare, Jon Polito, Ben Gazzara, and David Thewlis.

Jeff Bridges Has Spoken Favorably About a Big Lebowski Sequel Before

This isn’t the first time Bridges has said he would consider a remake. The star told Variety in 2018 at the premiere of Bad Times at the El Royale that he would be down for a Big Lebowski remake — “If I was in it!”

He also remembered a funny anecdote about the day his wife and daughter visited him on set.

“It was the day that I was to be pulled on a little skateboard underneath all these bowling pin careens and looking up at the vaginas as I passed,” he joked.

“I asked if I could take a picture, this is a good photo opportunity, and she said to me, ‘By all means do,’” he remembered. (Bridges often takes photos on the sets of his movies). “So I get on my skateboard and I look up and I see these…tufts…bundles of pubic hair. And I learned that they had all played a joke on The Dude, had stuffed their crotches.”

So there you have it. If Bridges and the Coens ever do make a Big Lebowski sequel, there better be something worth photographing.

Main Image: Jeff Bridges in The Big Lebowski. Photo Credit: Gramercy Pictures.