The Best Screenwriting Software You Can Buy (Or Get For Free)

We all have our reasons not to write that screenplay: the day job, the dog needing a walk, not enough caffeine. But the lack of screenwriting software should never stop you, because there are more programs available than ever, and they’re easy to download and use. Gone are the days when you had to spend hours familiarizing yourself with a given program’s idiosyncrasies. Today’s programs will help you get writing as soon as inspiration hits.

Here are some of our favorite screenwriting programs, a few of the features we like the most, and what you’ll get for your money — or for free.

Final Draft

Cost: On sale now for $159.99 (with generous discounts for students, teachers, first responders and military); Upgrading from previous programs is currently $64.99.

Free trial option: 30 days

This is the most popular screenwriting software for a reason — and you’ll hear it namechecked constantly, by the best in the business. (Including Edgar Wright, in our cover story.) Almost every professional screenwriter knows how to use it: The Final Draft website proudly boasts that the software is “used by 95% of Hollywood,” including fans like Aaron Sorkin, Sofia Coppola, J.J. Abrams, Nancy Meyers, and Jon Favreau.

It’s popular because it’s damn good — easy to learn and easy to use. It’s quite intuitive, so you never need to think about the act of writing, just what you’re writing. Final Draft will take care of formatting for you. And it offers countless cool extras, including more than 300 templates for screenplays, teleplays, comics, immersive storytelling, graphic novels, and stage plays. It also offers a $9.99 iPhone or iPad app so you can write anytime and anywhere inspiration strikes.

The latest upgrade, Final Draft 12, offers cool features including Focus Mode, which lets you eliminate distractions on screen, and Track Changes, which, well, tracks changes. Coolest of all is a PDF Import function, which allows you to convert a PDF into an editable Final Draft file — something you’ll find miraculous if you’ve ever found yourself road-blocked by a collaborator sending you a PDF. (If you’re a new writer, note that writers typically send a PDF of their scripts to contests, agents, producers and other interested parties.)

Whether you buy Final Draft or not, the website is worth a visit, for easy-to-follow advice on getting started on your screenplay and overcoming obstacles along the way. And you can learn about Final Draft’s highly regarded Big Break screenwriting competition. The company also offers complimentary licenses to the Hillman Grad Mentorship Lab and #StartWith8Hollywood, both of which aim to help underrepresented creatives break into the industry. Final Draft is also very, very responsive to customers trying to do things like switch over from an old laptop to a new one, or upgrade.

