7 Movies That Would Never Be Made Today — Despite Winning Best Picture Oscars By Tim Molloy Updated: June 12, 2024 Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share via Email Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share via Email Here are seven Best Picture winners that would never be made in modern-day Hollywood. Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 Share: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share via Email Tags:best picture crash Gigi gone with the wind movies that would never be made today oscars Silence of the Lambs