Netflix’s new docuseries Beckham covers the highest highs and the lowest lows of the fame that has surrounded world-renowned soccer star David Beckham for decades.

Directed by Fisher Stevens, the docuseries premieres on Oct. 4.

The four-part documentary series “tells the inside story of a global football star and cultural icon. David Beckham is one of the most known names on the planet, yet few people know who he really is,” Netflix’s synopsis reads.

“From his humble working-class beginnings in east London, his drive and determination to win, and the battle to find balance between ambition, love and family, David’s story is one of immense ups and downs. The series takes you on that rollercoaster and builds a surprising, personal and definitive story of one of the most recognisable and scrutinised athletes of all time.”

“Tonight we bring you the story of how David Beckham became a global phenomenon,” a newscaster says at the beginning of the Beckham trailer.

The docuseries also prominently features Beckham’s wife of over 25 years, Victoria Beckham of Spice Girls fame. She describes how when they first started dating, her manager encouraged her to keep it a secret.

“We would meet in car parks, and that’s not as seedy as it sounds,” she says in the trailer.

Discussing the difficulties he’s faced due to his eventful sports career and high celebrity status, Beckham says, “I felt very vulnerable and alone.”

However, “I don’t give up,” he adds.

A news clip of a younger Beckham at the end of the trailer says, “You haven’t seen nothing yet.”

From Studio 99 in association with Ventureland, Beckham is produced by Stevens, John Battsek, Nicola Howson, and Billie Shepherd, with David Gardner and Gary Neville serving as executive producers. Tim Cragg serves as director of photography and Michael Harte serves as editor.

Main Image: David and Victoria Beckham pictured in Beckham courtesy of Netflix.