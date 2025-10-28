Actors Beau Bridges and Delroy Lindo, screenwriter Austin Kolodney, stunt performer Heidi Moneymaker, costume designer Deborah L. Scott and music editor Adam Smalley will be the 2025 honorees at the Leonard Maltin Industry Tribute Awards next week at the Coronado Island Film Festival.

The event will be held Wednesday, and is part of the 10th anniversary celebration for the San Diego-area festival. It will be held at the Hotel del Coronado, a historic Hollywood escape.

Hosted by Maltin, the festival’s longtime head juror and gala host, the gala will serves as the centerpiece of the five-day festival running November 5–9, 2025.

The Coronado Island Film Festival is one of our 50 Film Festivals Worth the Entry Fee.

“This year’s honorees embody what CIFF stands for—vision, innovation, and a commitment to storytelling that connects us all,” said Merridee Book, CEO and Artistic Director of the Coronado Island Film Festival.

“Reaching our tenth year is more than a milestone. It’s a reflection of the passion and creativity that keep cinema alive. We are beyond humbled to gather once again to celebrate the enduring magic of movies and the artists who give them life at this year’s Leonard Maltin Industry Tribute Awards Gala.”

Bridges will receive the Legacy Award for a long career that includes roles in CBS’s Matlock and the films The Descendants The Fabulous Baker Boys, Dreamin’ Wild, The Hotel New Hampshire, Heart Like a Wheel, Jerry Maguire, among many more.

Lindo will receive the Leonard Maltin Award in recognition of his performance in this year’s vampire hit Sinners, directed by Ryan Coogler.

Kolodny wrote Gus Van Sant’s Dead Man’s Wire, the festivals opening film.

Moneymaker, whose films include Avengers, Avengers: Endgame, Captain America: Civil War and Star Trek, will receive the Trailblazer Award.

Scott will receive the Artistry in Film Award in recognition of her work on the upcoming Avatar: Fire and Ash.

And Smalley, whose credits include Gladiator and The Lion King, will receive the Transcendent Award

Main image: Part of the Coronado Island Film Festival’s 10th anniversary poster. Courtesy of the Coronado Island Film Festival.