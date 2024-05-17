Sam Taylor-Johnson is defending her Amy Winehouse biopic Back to Black against criticism that it paints the jazz singer’s ex-husband Blake Fielder-Civil in too positive a light.

Following Winehouse’s rise to fame and tragic death due to alcohol poisoning at age 27 in 2011, the film has received mixed reviews. Starring Industry actress Marisa Abela as Winehouse, the New York Times says the film “failed completely” at its self-purported attempt to tell Winehouse’s story from her own perspective, and that it mistakenly shows Winehouse choosing to use heroin on her own despite Fielder-Civil’s own admission that he introduced her to the drug.

The film is currently sitting at a dismal 35% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes based on 126 reviews, but the audience score hasn’t been calculated yet since it was just released in U.S. theaters on Friday.

In response to complaints that the film was too kind too Fielder-Civil — Good Morning Britain host Kate Garraway cited criticism from fans that his portrayal in the film is like a “Disney prince” — Taylor-Johnson had this to say:

“We decided that it had to be very different and not just mirror what we’ve already seen,” the filmmaker, who previously directed 50 Shades of Grey, told Variety.

She also stresses that the film was “in her perspective,” referring to Winehouse herself.

“Therefore, she’s not going to look at Blake in the way that we might look at him,” she adds. “She’s going to look at them with the love that we know is in the album ‘Back to Black,”

Since the film was “sort of framed around Back to Black,” Taylor-Johnson also said it focus on the “overwhelming love and the depths of pain” that characterized her relationship with her ex-husband. “Therefore, all the decision-making had to be through her lens. It had to be through the lens of love for Blake and her family.”

The official log line for the film from Focus Features reads: “The extraordinary story of Amy Winehouse’s early rise to fame from her early days in Camden through the making of her groundbreaking album, Back to Black that catapulted Winehouse to global fame. Told through Amy’s eyes and inspired by her deeply personal lyrics, the film explores and embraces the many layers of the iconic artist and the tumultuous love story at the center of one of the most legendary albums of all time.”

Jack O’Connell as Blake Fielder-Civil in Back to Black, Focus Features

Back to Black producer Alison Owen also defended the choice to portray Fielder-Civil in a flattering light, telling The Standard:

“Everyone thought Blake was a scuddy junkie. Well, not from Amy’s eyes,” she said. “For Amy, he was Marlon Brando meets Joe Strummer meets Romeo. He was sexy and glamorous and gorgeous, so we wanted to portray him as Amy saw him.”

Instead of basing the film off of an existing book, they based the narrative off of Winehouse’s own personal diary and lyrics.

“I always think, ‘What would Amy have wanted?’” Owen added. “And you kind of know immediately what she would have wanted – I don’t feel like it’s projection.”

Blake Fielder-Civil Weighs in About His Portrayal in Amy Winehouse Biopic Back to Black

Fielder-Civil himself has shared his reaction to the biopic, and he doesn’t view it as a glamorization of him at all.

The now 42-year-old father of two says watching Jack O’Connell’s portrayal of him in the film as “almost therapeutic in a way,” he told Good Morning Britain. He also said he appreciated the film’s “more accurate representation” of his relationship with his ex-wife.

“Not in a sense of being let off the hook or whitewashed, as has been alluded to… just in a sense of it wasn’t all about addiction,” he said. “As much as that might have been the salacious headlines, and the paparazzi’s goal, there was addiction, but it was only an aspect. The relationship started like every relationship does.”

He also said that O’Connell visited him “not asking for any notes or anything, just out of respect.”

Back to Black is now playing in theaters.

Main Image: Jack O’Connell and Marisa Abela as Black Fielder-Civil and Amy Winehouse in Back to Black, Focus Features