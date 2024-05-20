The Atlanta Film Festival + Creative Conference has announced its 2024 award winners, and they include The Idea of You director Michael Showalter and Deep Cover‘s Bill Duke.

The festival took place from April 25 – May 5 in Atlanta, Georgia.

There were 15 winners in all, with the winners of the narrative short, animated short and documentary short jury awards categories qualifying for the 2024 Academy Awards.

This year, Michael Showalter, director of the Amazon MGM Studios rom-com The Idea of You starring Anne Hathaway, received the Rebel Award, which honors someone who has shunned the typical industry expectations and paved their own path, in defiance of both norms and naysayers. The award is inspired by Atlantans who haven’t been afraid to break the mold, speak out, and create change.

Other winners include Deep Cover director Bill Duke who was honored with the Ossie Davis Award for Innovation in Filmmaking. Named in honor of one of Georgia’s most beloved film talents, it recognizes creative excellence and dynamic contributions to the art of cinema while also promoting human dignity and social justice.

Nearly a quarter of this year’s 153 film selections had connections to Georgia filmmakers, With 118 countries represented in the selections, more than 24% of films had ties to Georgia filmmakers. Nearly half of the selections were directed by female or non-binary filmmakers, while 59% came from Black, Indigenous, or People of Color (BIPOC) filmmakers.

More than 16,000 people attended the festival’s in-person events, screenings and panels throughout the 11-day festival, with 4,000 more participating virtually. Submissions are currently open for the 49th annual festival, which is set to take place from ATLFF April 24 – May 4, 2025.

Other highlights from the awards were Célia Bousebaa’s Amakki, which won best documentary feature, and Vera Egito’s The Battle, which won best narrative feature. The Oscar-qualifying awards went to Rachel Mow’s “The Sun Is Bad” for best animated short, Aiman Mimiko’s “Mr. Bold” for best narrative short, and Devon Blackwell’s “Goodbye Morganza” for best documentary short.

See the Full List of Atlanta Film Festival 2024 Award Winners Below

SPECIAL AWARDS

The Rebel Award:

Presented To: Michael Showalter, Director of “The Idea of You”

Ossie Davis Award for Innovation in Filmmaking:

Presented To: Bill Duke, Director of “DEEP COVER”

JURY AWARDS

Best Documentary Feature:

Special Mention: HAPPY CAMPERS, dir. Amy Nicholson

Winner: AMAKKI, dir. Célia Bousebaa

Best Narrative Feature:

Jury Special Mention: ATIKAMEKW SUNS, dir. Chloe Leriche

Winner: THE BATTLE, dir. Vera Egito

Best Animated Short:

Winner: THE SUN IS BAD, dir. Rachel Mow

Best Documentary Short:

Winner: GOODBYE MORGANZA, dir. Devon Blackwell

Best Narrative Short:

Jury Special Mentions:

ONE HAPPY CUSTOMER, dir. WATTS (Jenna & Tripp Watt)

MR. BOLD, dir. Aiman Mimiko

Winner: SHUT UP AND FISH, dir. Raul Sanchez & Pasqual Gutierrez

Best Cinematography (Presented by Panavision and Light Iron):

Jury Special Mention: THE BATTLE, Cinematographer – William Etchebehere, dir. Vera Egito

Winner: ATIKAMEKW SUNS, Cinematographer – Glauco Bermudez, dir. Chloe Leriche

Georgia Feature Film Award:

Winner: FACELESS AFTER DARK, dir. Raymond Wood

Georgia Short Film Award:

Jury Special Mentions:

DEFINITELY NOT A MONSTER, dir. Brea Cola Angelo

PRELUDE OF A STORY, dir. Ashley Salman

Winner: MAKAYLA’S VOICE, dir. Julio Palacio

AUDIENCE AWARDS

Feature Audience Award:

Winner: THE SOUTH GOT SOMETHING TO SAY, dir. Tyson Horne, Ryon Horne

Short Audience Award:

Winner: MAKAYLA’S VOICE, dir. Julio Palacio

SCREENPLAY COMPETITION

Feature Screenplay:

Winners: “Belonging” by Liz Fields, “HEARTRACE” by Will Bermender, and “Lo & Em” by Claire Audrey Aguayo

Pilot Screenplay:

Winner: “Gallatin” by Ryan Skinner

Short Screenplay:

Winner: “Handle With Care” by Allison Orr Block

Main Image: A still from The Battle, courtesy of Manoela Estellita and ATLFF